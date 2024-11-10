We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mehr Auswahl,
so viel mehr Freude
Den LG QNED gibt es jetzt in größeren Formaten, mit besseren Spezifikationen und einer größeren Auswahl als je zuvor. Egal, ob Sie auf der Suche nach dem besten 4K Mini LED TV, einem 4K-Allround-Fernseher oder einem TV für Spiele, Filme oder Sport sind – der perfekte LG QNED wartet schon auf Sie.
|FEATURES
|QNED86
|QNED81
|QNED75
|
|
|
|Display
|4K 86"/75"/65"/55"
|4K 86"/75"/65"/55"/50"
|4K 75"/65"/55"/50"/43"
|MiniLED
|miniLED
|-
|-
|Precision Dimming
|Precision Dimming
|Precision Dimming (86")/Dimming Pro (75"/65"/55"/50")
|Dimming Pro
|Farbe
|QNED Color Pro/100 % Farbvolumen
|QNED-Farben
|QNED-Farben
|Ultra-Kontrast
|Ultra Contrast
|Ultra Contrast
|Ultra Contrast
|Audio
|2.2-Kanal/40 W/Dolby Atmos/AI Sound Pro
|2.2-Kanal/40 W (86")/2.0-Kanal/20 W (75"/65"/55"/50")/AI Sound Pro
|2.0-Kanal/20 W/AI Sound Pro
|Standfuß
|Wandmontage, Standfuß optional
|Wandmontage, Standfuß optional
|Wandmontage, Standfuß optional
|Prozessor
|α7 AI 4K Processor der 6. Generation
|α7 AI 4K Processor der 6. Generation
|α5 AI 4K Processor der 6. Generation
|HDR
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 Pro
|HDR10 Pro
|HDR10 Pro
|Bandbreite
|HDMI 2.1
|HDMI 2.1
|HDMI 2.0
|HDMI-Funktionen
|ALLM/eARC
|ALLM/eARC
|ALLM/eARC
|VRR
|AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR
|AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR
|-
|Gaming
|Game Dashboard und Game Optimizer/HGiG
|Game Dashboard und Game Optimizer/HGiG
|Game Dashboard und Game Optimizer/HGiG
|Smart-Funktionen
|Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home
|Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home
|Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home
|Sprachsteuerung
|Fernbedienung
|Fernbedienung
|Fernbedienung
|Plattform
|webOS 23
|webOS 23
|webOS 23
|Freigabe von Raum zu Raum
|Empfänger
|Empfänger
|Empfänger
*Die Abbildungen und Spezifikationen der einzelnen Produkte können je nach Region, Land oder Bildschirmgrösse variieren.
*Produktdesign und Spezifikationen können je nach Land oder Bildschirmgrösse variieren.