Mehr Auswahl,
so viel mehr Freude

Den LG QNED gibt es jetzt in größeren Formaten, mit besseren Spezifikationen und einer größeren Auswahl als je zuvor. Egal, ob Sie auf der Suche nach dem besten 4K Mini LED TV, einem 4K-Allround-Fernseher oder einem TV für Spiele, Filme oder Sport sind – der perfekte LG QNED wartet schon auf Sie.

Table Caption
FEATURES QNED86 QNED81 QNED75
Auf dem Display eines QNED85 ist ein Aquarellbild mit sich ausbreitender grüner und roter Farbe zu sehen.
Auf dem Display eines QNED80 ist ein Aquarellbild mit sich ausbreitender pinker und grüner Farbe zu sehen.
Auf dem Display eines QNED75 ist ein Aquarellbild mit sich ausbreitender lila und türkiser Farbe zu sehen.
Display 4K 86"/75"/65"/55" 4K 86"/75"/65"/55"/50" 4K 75"/65"/55"/50"/43"
MiniLED miniLED - -
Precision Dimming Precision Dimming Precision Dimming (86")/Dimming Pro (75"/65"/55"/50") Dimming Pro
Farbe QNED Color Pro/100 % Farbvolumen QNED-Farben QNED-Farben
Ultra-Kontrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast
Audio 2.2-Kanal/40 W/Dolby Atmos/AI Sound Pro 2.2-Kanal/40 W (86")/2.0-Kanal/20 W (75"/65"/55"/50")/AI Sound Pro 2.0-Kanal/20 W/AI Sound Pro
Standfuß Wandmontage, Standfuß optional Wandmontage, Standfuß optional Wandmontage, Standfuß optional
Prozessor α7 AI 4K Processor der 6. Generation α7 AI 4K Processor der 6. Generation α5 AI 4K Processor der 6. Generation
HDR Dolby Vision/HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Bandbreite HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.0
HDMI-Funktionen ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR -
Gaming Game Dashboard und Game Optimizer/HGiG Game Dashboard und Game Optimizer/HGiG Game Dashboard und Game Optimizer/HGiG
Smart-Funktionen Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home Amazon Alexa/Apple AirPlay2 & Home
Sprachsteuerung Fernbedienung Fernbedienung Fernbedienung
Plattform webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS 23
Freigabe von Raum zu Raum Empfänger Empfänger Empfänger

*Die Abbildungen und Spezifikationen der einzelnen Produkte können je nach Region, Land oder Bildschirmgrösse variieren.
*Produktdesign und Spezifikationen können je nach Land oder Bildschirmgrösse variieren.