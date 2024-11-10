Nexus 5 Google Smartphone mit Android 4.4 KitKat®, 5 Zoll Full HD IPS Display und 8 MP Kamera

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

D821

LG D821 Nexus 5 Smartphone
Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • Farbe

    schwarz

  • Netzwerk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)

  • Band

    LGE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), GSM (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)

  • Betriebssystem

    Android

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    Qualcomm Sapdragon 800 2,3 GHz Quad Core

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    2 GB

  • HD Voice

    Ja

AKKU

  • Batterie

    Li-Ion 2300 mAh

  • Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)

    300

  • Sprechzeit (min)

    bis zu 1.020

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    69,17 x 137,84 x 8,59

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    130

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    Full HD IPS Display

  • Größe

    4,95"

  • Auflösung

    1920 x 1080

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    8

  • Typ

    mit Autofokus und 1.3 MP Frontkamera

  • Zoom

    4fach Digital

  • Blitz

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    2 GB RAM, 16 GB Emmc

  • Externer Speicher

    Nein

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    v4.0

  • USB / PC Sync

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, AAC, 3GP, 3GP2, WMA, AAC+, e-AAC+, MDI, XMF, I-Melody, flac

  • MP3

    Ja

  • Video Player

    H.263, H.264, MPEG-4, VC-1, Theora, VP8, DivX, Xvid

  • Video Recording

    FullHD (1080p) mit 30fps

  • FM Radio

    Nein

  • A-GPS Navigation

    Ja

  • 3.5 Audio Jack

    Ja

  • OS

    Android 4.4 KitKat

