LG G6 Smartphone - Weiss
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.0 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Design-Elemente
Exklusiver & glänzend stylisher Look, abgerundeter Körper mit hochwertigem Gorilla Glas 3 & 5, Metallrahmen, nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper (7,19 cm breit), eingebettete Kamera ohne Erhöhung
-
Farbvarianten
Weiß, Schwarz, Platinum
-
Formfaktor
148,96 x 71,9 x 7,9 mm
-
Gewicht
163 g
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
TFT-LCD
-
Typ
FullVision QHD+ In-Cell Touch Display, Gorilla Glass 3 (vorne) & Gorilla Glass 5 (hinten)
-
Diagonale in cm
14,47 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
5,7"
-
Auflösung
18:9, 2880x1440 Pixel (QHD+), 564 ppi
-
Screen to Body ratio
80 %
-
Feature
HDR10 & Dolby Vision, enhanced multimode antenna technology
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera
Dual-Kamera (Weitwinkel-Kamera & Standardwinkel-Kamera)
-
Sensor
4:3, PDAF-Sensor Technologie, Closed-loop camera-Modul
Weitwinkel-Kamera
-
Weitwinkel-Kamera
13 Megapixel
Weitwinkel-Radius 125° Linse f/ 2,4 Pixelgröße 1.12μm Standardwinkel-Kamera
-
Standardwinkel-Kamera
13 Megapixel
Standardperspektiven-Radius 71° Linse f/ 1,8 Pixelgröße 1.12μm Bildstabilisator OIS & EIS (Steady Record 2.0)
-
Selfie-Kamera
5 Megapixel FF (Single Lens) (4:3) mit Weitwinkel- und Standardperspektiven-Radius
-
Weitwinkel-Radius
100°
-
Standardperspektiven-Radius
82°
-
Linse
f/2,2
-
Pixelgröße
1.12μm
-
Bildstabilisator
EIS (Steady Record 1.0)
-
Feature & UX
Phase Detection, Gesture Interval Shot, Autofokus, Signature UX, 360 live wallpaper, 360 Viewer, Favorite Albums, Timeline View, Large Thumbnail, Thumbnail Pinch Zoom, Geo-Tagging UX, Collage, SlideShow, Live Streaming, In & Out Zoom, Quick-Share, Pop-out Picture, Time lapse, Selfie Flash, Square-Camera, GIF Mode
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Qualcomm™ Snapdragon (MSM8996 Pro)
-
Taktrate
2,35 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
4 (Quad-Core)
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G),UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
GSM Quad band/UMTS(B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8)/LTE(B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B13, B17, B20, B28, B38)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
Cat. 11 / Cat. 5
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Features
HSP/HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, OPP, PBAP, PAN,MAP, HID, HOGP, SAP
-
GPS-Empfänger
Ja
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
USB 2.0, USB-Typ C, USB OTG, 3,5mm Audio Jack, 4FF Nano (Single) SIM slot, microSD Speicher-Slot
-
Ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
SAR-Wert (Kopf)
0,393 W/Kg
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
ANWENDUNGEN
-
Sensor
Fingerabdruck (hinten), Beschleunigungssensor, Gyroskop, Näherungssensor, Kompass, Barometer, Farbspektrum
-
Google Mobile Services
YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, PlayStore, Play Music, Books, etc.
-
Synchronisation
Exchange ActiveSync, LG Bridge & Google Dienste
-
Weitere Funktionen
Blaulicht-Regelung, um die Ermüdung der Augen beim Lesen von Nachrichten, eBooks und textlastigen Materialen zu reduzieren, IP68 wasser- und staubresistent
WEITERE FUNKTIONEN
-
Schreibhilfe
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
Polyphon
-
UKW-Radio
Ja
-
Sprachen
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch
-
Video-Formate
Hi-Fi Recording (Video/Audio) 16bit / 48kHz (AAC - normal)/ 24bit / 48kHz (LPCM - spezieller CODEC zum Abspielen notwendig), 1.5 times bit rate und 4 times sampling rate, 4G looping video Playback, Capture (Screenshot), Live Zoom, Fingertip seek, Video speed control (Name TBD), HD 120fps slow motion, (Name TBD), HiFi mode
-
Audioformate
Audio only, 24bit / 192kHz FLAC (WAV), 1.5 times bit per sample and 4.35 times sampling rate --> 1.5 X 4.35 = 6.5 times audio resolution, High AOP mic, FLAC & LPCM
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion Polymer 3,8 V
-
Kapazität
3300 mAh
-
Stand-by-Zeit
140hr (AoD on)
-
Schnellaufladung
Qualcomm Quick-Charge 3.0 – 50 % in 35 Minuten
-
Features
Batteriesparmodus (Battery saver) für Spiele, Batteriesicherheit und- zuverlässigkeit: Hot Box 140°, Nail Penetration, Heat Pipe, 15.5 μm Entfernung zwischen Elektroden, Zuverlässigkeitstest während der Entwicklung
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
32 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
4 GB
SUFFIX
-
Productcode - Platinum
LGH870.ADECPL
-
Productcode - Schwarz
LGH870.ADECBK
-
Productcode - Weiß
LGH870.ADECWH
EAN
-
Platinum
8806087020090
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
