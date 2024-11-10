Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG G4 Stylus Android Smartphone mit 5,7 Zoll Display, 1,2 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor und 3.000 mAh Akku

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG G4 Stylus Android Smartphone mit 5,7 Zoll Display, 1,2 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor und 3.000 mAh Akku

H635

LG G4 Stylus Android Smartphone mit 5,7 Zoll Display, 1,2 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor und 3.000 mAh Akku

(0)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • Farbe

    titan

  • Netzwerk

    LTE, HSPA+, GSM

  • Betriebssystem

    Android 5.0 Lollipop

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    1,2 GHz Quad Core

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    1 GB

AKKU

  • Kapazität

    3.000 mAh

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    154, x 79,2 x 9,38

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    163

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    IPS LCD Display

  • Größe

    5,7"

  • Auflösung

    1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 312 ppi

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    8

  • Typ

    mit Laser-Autofokus und 5 MP Frontkamera

  • Blitz

    Dual Flash

  • Features

    Touch & Shoot, Selfie-Cam-Funktion, Geotagging, HDR, Panorama-Funktion

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    8 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB

  • Micros SD im Lieferumfang

    Nein

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Version 4

  • USB / PC Sync

    USB 2.0 high speed

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

  • Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA

    Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    AAC/eAAC/eAAC+, AMR-NB/WB, FLAC, MP3, Vorbis, PCM

  • Video Player

    H.263, H.264, MPEG4

  • Video Recording

    2.160p @ 30fps

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • Sonstiges

    LG GUI, Gesture Shot, Touch & Shoot, Knock Code, LG Smart Keyboard, BAN Center, Rear Key, 1.0W Lautsprecher

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren