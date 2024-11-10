We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G4 Stylus Android Smartphone mit 5,7 Zoll Display, 1,2 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor und 3.000 mAh Akku
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touch Screen
-
Farbe
titan
-
Netzwerk
LTE, HSPA+, GSM
-
Betriebssystem
Android 5.0 Lollipop
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1,2 GHz Quad Core
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
1 GB
AKKU
-
Kapazität
3.000 mAh
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
154, x 79,2 x 9,38
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
163
DISPLAY
-
Typ
IPS LCD Display
-
Größe
5,7"
-
Auflösung
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 312 ppi
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
8
-
Typ
mit Laser-Autofokus und 5 MP Frontkamera
-
Blitz
Dual Flash
-
Features
Touch & Shoot, Selfie-Cam-Funktion, Geotagging, HDR, Panorama-Funktion
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
8 GB
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
-
Micros SD im Lieferumfang
Nein
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Version 4
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA
Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
AAC/eAAC/eAAC+, AMR-NB/WB, FLAC, MP3, Vorbis, PCM
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
Video Recording
2.160p @ 30fps
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Sonstiges
LG GUI, Gesture Shot, Touch & Shoot, Knock Code, LG Smart Keyboard, BAN Center, Rear Key, 1.0W Lautsprecher
