LG G4 High-End Smartphone mit 5,5 Zoll Quad-HD Display, 1,8 GHz Hexa-Core Prozessor und Android Lollipop 5.1
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touch Screen
-
Farbe
titan/weiss/leder rot/leder schwarz/leder braun
-
Netzwerk
LTE, HSDPA+, UMTS, Edge, GSM
-
Band
GSM 850/900/1800/1900; UMTS 850/900/1900/2100; LTE 800/1800/2600
-
Betriebssystem
Android 5.1 Lollipop
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1,8 GHz Hexa-Core Prozessor
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
3 GB
-
HD Voice
Ja
AKKU
-
Batterie
3.000 mAh
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
148.9 x 76.1 x 9.8 mm
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
155
DISPLAY
-
Typ
IPS Quantum Display
-
Größe
5,5"
-
Auflösung
1.440 x 2.560
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
16
-
Zoom
8fach digital
-
Blitz
LED
-
Front-Kamera (MP)
8
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
32 GB
-
Externer Speicher
MicroSD erweiterbar bis 2 TB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Version 4.1
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
Ja
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA
Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+/WMA player
-
Video Player
MP4/DviX/XviD/H.264/WMV player
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Sonstiges
LG GUI, Gesture Shot, Touch & Shoot, Knock Code, LG Smart Keyboard, BAN Center, Glance View, Super Fast Gallery, Rear Key & Curved Design
