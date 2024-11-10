Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG G4 High-End Smartphone mit 5,5 Zoll Quad-HD Display, 1,8 GHz Hexa-Core Prozessor und Android Lollipop 5.1

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG G4 High-End Smartphone mit 5,5 Zoll Quad-HD Display, 1,8 GHz Hexa-Core Prozessor und Android Lollipop 5.1

H815

LG G4 High-End Smartphone mit 5,5 Zoll Quad-HD Display, 1,8 GHz Hexa-Core Prozessor und Android Lollipop 5.1

(0)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • Farbe

    titan/weiss/leder rot/leder schwarz/leder braun

  • Netzwerk

    LTE, HSDPA+, UMTS, Edge, GSM

  • Band

    GSM 850/900/1800/1900; UMTS 850/900/1900/2100; LTE 800/1800/2600

  • Betriebssystem

    Android 5.1 Lollipop

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    1,8 GHz Hexa-Core Prozessor

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    3 GB

  • HD Voice

    Ja

AKKU

  • Batterie

    3.000 mAh

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    148.9 x 76.1 x 9.8 mm

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    155

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    IPS Quantum Display

  • Größe

    5,5"

  • Auflösung

    1.440 x 2.560

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    16

  • Zoom

    8fach digital

  • Blitz

    LED

  • Front-Kamera (MP)

    8

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    32 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    MicroSD erweiterbar bis 2 TB

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Version 4.1

  • USB / PC Sync

    USB 2.0 high speed

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    Ja

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

  • Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA

    Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+/WMA player

  • Video Player

    MP4/DviX/XviD/H.264/WMV player

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • Sonstiges

    LG GUI, Gesture Shot, Touch & Shoot, Knock Code, LG Smart Keyboard, BAN Center, Glance View, Super Fast Gallery, Rear Key & Curved Design

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren