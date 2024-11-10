Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OPTIMUS 3D Smartphone für ein umfangreiches 3D-Erlebnis ohne Brille, Aufnahme von 3D Fotos und Videos, 4,3 Zoll Display, extrem leistungsstark

P920

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • Farbe

    schwarz

  • QWERTZ-Tastatur

    virtuell

  • Band

    850/900/1800/1900/HSDPA 14.4/HSUPA 5.7

  • Betriebssystem

    Android

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    Dualkern 1 GHz TI OMAPO4430-Prozessor PowerVR, SGX540 GPU

AKKU

  • Sprechzeit (min)

    540

  • Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)

    300

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    128,8 x 68 x 11,9

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    168

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    3D LCD kapazitiver Touchscreen

  • Größe

    4,3"

  • Auflösung

    800 x 480

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    5

  • Typ

    zusätzlich 2MP Frontkamera für Videotelefonie

  • Blitz

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    8 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (2.1 EDR, inkl. A2DP)

  • USB / PC Sync

    2.0 Micro-USB, 3.5 Klinkenbuchse

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    Ja

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, E-AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, OGG

  • MP3

    Ja

  • Video Player

    H.263, H.264, MPEG4, AVI, WMV

  • Video Recording

    2D FullHD mit max. 1920 x 1080px (1080p); 3D mit max. 1280 x 720px (720p)

  • Browser

    Android Webkit Browser

  • Built-In Game

    Ja

  • 3.5 Audio Jack

    Ja

  • Social Networking Service Client

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem

    Android UI/ Android Froyo 2.2

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • UMTS

    Ja

