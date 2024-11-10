We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OPTIMUS 3D Smartphone für ein umfangreiches 3D-Erlebnis ohne Brille, Aufnahme von 3D Fotos und Videos, 4,3 Zoll Display, extrem leistungsstark
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touch Screen
-
Farbe
schwarz
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
virtuell
-
Band
850/900/1800/1900/HSDPA 14.4/HSUPA 5.7
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
Dualkern 1 GHz TI OMAPO4430-Prozessor PowerVR, SGX540 GPU
AKKU
-
Sprechzeit (min)
540
-
Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)
300
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
128,8 x 68 x 11,9
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
168
DISPLAY
-
Typ
3D LCD kapazitiver Touchscreen
-
Größe
4,3"
-
Auflösung
800 x 480
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
5
-
Typ
zusätzlich 2MP Frontkamera für Videotelefonie
-
Blitz
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
8 GB
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Ja (2.1 EDR, inkl. A2DP)
-
USB / PC Sync
2.0 Micro-USB, 3.5 Klinkenbuchse
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
Ja
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+, E-AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, OGG
-
MP3
Ja
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, AVI, WMV
-
Video Recording
2D FullHD mit max. 1920 x 1080px (1080p); 3D mit max. 1280 x 720px (720p)
-
Browser
Android Webkit Browser
-
Built-In Game
Ja
-
3.5 Audio Jack
Ja
-
Social Networking Service Client
Ja
-
Betriebssystem
Android UI/ Android Froyo 2.2
-
WLAN
Ja
-
UMTS
Ja
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
