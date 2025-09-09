Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
48 Zoll LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025
OLED48C5ELB EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

48 Zoll LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED48C5ELB EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

48 Zoll LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED48C5ELB
Frontansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. Ein "12 Years of world number 1 OLED"-Emblem und das "LG OLED AI 2025"-Logo sind auf dem Bildschirm zu sehen.
Vorderansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. Emblem für 12 Jahre lang die Nummer 1 der Welt bei OLED und LG OLED evo AI 2025-Logo sind auf dem Bildschirm zu sehen.
Schrägansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Rückansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
Der alpha 9 KI-Prozessor Gen8 leuchtet in verschiedenen Blautönen auf und Lichtblitze schießen aus ihm heraus, um seine Schaltkreise zu beleuchten. Die Leistungsstatistiken sind sichtbar. 1,7-mal mehr neuronale KI-Verarbeitung, NPU. 1,7-mal schnellerer Betrieb, CPU. 2,1 mal verbesserte Grafik, GPU.
Ein Lagerfeuer bei Nacht inmitten der Natur. In der Ferne sind ein Wald und ein See zu sehen. Der Abendhimmel ist mit Sternen übersät. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Eine Seite ist dunkler und matter. Die andere Hälfte ist deutlich heller und zeigt die beeindruckende Leuchtkraft des Brightness Booster.
Wohnzimmer mit einem an der Wand montierten LG OLED TV. Auf dem Fernseher ist eine Bergkette vor einem dunklen, sternenübersäten Abendhimmel zu sehen. Diese Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt, um zu zeigen, wie Perfektes Schwarz echte Schwarzwerte liefert – egal, ob es um dich herum hell oder dunkel ist. Die eine Seite der Szene zeigt eine trübe, grauere Version des Querformat-Displays mit der Aufschrift „Matte Darstellung“. Auf der anderen Seite befindet sich ein angenehmeres Bild mit einem größeren Dynamikbereich von Schwarz und Weiß. Diese ist mit Perfektes-Schwarz-Display beschriftet. Auch die Logo-Zertifizierung ist sichtbar: „Die Technologie für Perfektes Schwarz liefert Schwarzwerte kleiner oder gleich 0,24 nit bei bis zu 500 Lux.“ An der Seite befindet sich eine Textblase mit der Aufschrift: „Achte auf das Prüfzeichen für Perfektes Schwarz“.
Bunter Papagei in ultrahoher Auflösung vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Rundherum schweben Wassertropfen in der Luft. Das Bild präsentiert Perfect Color, wobei jeder einzelne Farbton auf dem Körper des Papageis leuchtend und lebendig ist. Verschiedene Logo-Zertifizierungen von UL und Intertek sind sichtbar. Diese beziehen sich auf seine 100%ige Farbtreue und sein 100%iges Farbvolumen. Auch Text ist sichtbar, „schau dir das Prüfzeichen für Perfect Color an“.
Leopard im Wald in lebendigen Farben und Details. Der Leopard hat ein Gitter und ein Licht, das dahinter leuchtet, was anzeigt, wie LG AI Picture Pro beeindruckende visuelle Verbesserungen an der Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit der Szene vorgenommen hat.
LG TV-Bildschirm mit einer AI Magic Remote im Vordergrund. Die KI-Schaltfläche ist hervorgehoben und eine Sprechblase zeigt den Text „Schlage einen Film vor, der mir gefällt“. Auf dem Bildschirm sehen wir das Benutzersymbol E, das anzeigt, dass AI Voice ID in der Lage war, den Benutzer zu identifizieren und personalisierte Empfehlungen allein auf der Grundlage seiner Stimme zu geben.
LG AI Magic Remote mit hervorgehobener KI-Schaltfläche. Rundherum befinden sich die verschiedenen Funktionen, auf die ein Benutzer über die Schaltfläche zugreifen kann. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Der Text erklärt, dass die LG AI Magic Remote dein KI-Erlebnis mit einer speziellen KI-Schaltfläche vervollständigt und wie eine Maus in der Luft verwendet werden kann. Einfach zeigen und klicken.
Nahaufnahme eines LG OLED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.
LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.
Gesamtansicht eines stilvollen und farbenfrohen Wohnzimmers. Der LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV ist an der Wand befestigt, darunter befindet sich eine LG Soundbar. Das Design des Fernsehers passt gut in den Raum. Auf dem Fernsehbildschirm ist ein farbenfrohes Kunstwerk zu sehen.
Hauptmerkmale

  • 4K-Bildqualität, hochskaliertes Bildmaterial und Surround-Klang mit dem alpha 9 AI Prozessor Gen8
  • Echte Schwarzwerte in jedem Pixel sorgen für atemberaubenden Kontrast, Tiefe und Detailreichtum
  • 100 % Farbtreue für präzise lebensechte Farben. 100 % Farbvolumen für intensivere Farbtöne
  • Brillantere Bilder durch die neue lichtemittierende Struktur von Brightness Booster
  • Neue KI-Taste, Sprachsteuerung, Drag & Drop Funktionen auf der AI Magic Remote
Mehr
Abzeichen „CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„WebOS 24 bietet weiterhin ein schlankes, schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf beschreibenden Materialien, die den Jurymitgliedern vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen oder der darin gemachten Angaben überprüft noch die Produkte, für die die Auszeichnung 

vergeben wurde, getestet.

Auf dem Bildschirm eines LG OLED evo AI TV befindet sich ein abstraktes Bild mit beeindruckenden Details, Farben und Kontrasten. Eine vergrößerte Version des alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 befindet sich hinter dem Fernsehgerät. Sein Licht beleuchtet die Mikrochip-Schaltkreise um ihn herum. Der Titel lautet „LG OLED evo AI“. Außerdem ist der Text „Powered by LG Alpha 9 AI Gen8 Processor“ zu sehen. In der Ecke befindet sich ein goldenes Logo mit Sternen und der Aufschrift „World's Number One OLED TV for 12 Years“ (Seit 12 Jahren der weltweit beste OLED-Fernseher).

Erlebe jedes Detail bei Licht und Dunkelheit

*Omdia. 12 Jahre die Nummer 1 bezüglich der meistverkauften Geräte 2013-2024. Dieses Ergebnis stellt keine Empfehlung für LGE oder seine Produkte dar. Weitere Informationen findest du unter https://www.omdia.com/.

BildqualitätwebOS für AIKlangqualitätDesignUnterhaltung

Die nächste Stufe bildgebender Detailgenauigkeit mit dem brillanten alpha 9 KI-Prozessor Gen8

Die KI-Engine unseres Prozessors analysiert und verbessert jedes Bild im Detail. Durch die Erkennung von Gesichtern liefert sie 4K-Bildqualität sowie optimierte Gesichtsausdrücke und Tiefenschärfe.

Der Alpha 9 AI-Prozessor Gen8 vor einem dunklen Hintergrund. Er leuchtet von innen türkisfarben und beleuchtet die Mikrochip-Schaltkreise um ihn herum. Die Leistungsdaten sind sichtbar. 1,7-mal höhere KI-Neuralverarbeitungsleistung, NPU. 1,7-mal schnellere Arbeitsgeschwindigkeit, CPU. 2,1-mal bessere Grafikleistung, GPU.

*Verglichen mit dem Smart TV alpha 7 KI Prozessor Gen8 des gleichen Jahres, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen.

Perfektes Schwarz & Perfekte Farbe, ob hell oder dunkel, nur mit LG OLED TV

Perfektes Schwarz ist UL-geprüft und liefert True Black, um die wahrgenommene Helligkeit und den Kontrast zu verbessern. Außerdem hat UL eine Eyesafe-Verifizierung für ein angenehmeres Seh-Erlebnis durch Reduzierung der Blaulichtemissionen erhalten.

LG OLED TV zeigt einen visuellen Vergleich zwischen einem Display mit Perfekter Farbe und Perfektem Schwarz und einem ohne. UL- und Eyesafe-Zertifizierungen sind mit einer Textaufforderung zur Überprüfung der Markierungen sichtbar.

*Das LG OLED-Display wurde von UL auf Perfektes Schwarz geprüft, gemessen nach IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexion, basierend auf typischer Innenbeleuchtung (200 Lux bis 500 Lux).

*Die tatsächliche Leistung kann je nach Umgebungslicht und Betrachtungsumgebung variieren.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL auf Perfekte Farbe geprüft und entsprechen den IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandards.

*LG OLED TV-Displays wurden von eyesafe® als Circadian Performance Factor zertifiziert

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert. 

Perfekte Farbe

Zertifiziert für 100 % Farbtreue und 100 % Farbvolumen. Genieße naturgetreue Farben auch bei Sonnenlicht oder in dunklen Umgebungen.

Bunter Papagei in Ultra-HD vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Um ihn herum schweben Wassertropfen in der Luft. Das Bild zeigt perfekte Farbe mit lebendigen, leuchtenden Farben. Verschiedene Logos mit UL- und Intertek-Zertifizierungen sind zu sehen. Diese beziehen sich auf 100 % Farbtreue und 100 % Farbvolumen. Auch der Text „Check the Perfect Color Certification Mark“ (Achte auf das Zertifizierungszeichen für perfekte Farbe) ist zu sehen.

*„100 % Farbtreue“ und „100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3“ gelten für 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL auf Perfekte Farbe geprüft und entsprechen den IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandards.

*Das LG OLED Display ist von Intertek für 100 % Farbtreue zertifiziert, gemessen nach dem CIE DE2000-Standard mit 125 Farbmustern.

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) des Displays entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, das von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde.

AI Picture Pro erweckt jedes Bild zum Leben

Mit AI Super Upscaling und OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping wird jedes Bildelement analysiert, um die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit zu verbessern.

Linien bewegen sich über ein sehr langweiliges und fast graues Bild eines Leoparden im Wald, als würde ein Supercomputer die Elemente im Bild analysieren. Ein Laser zeichnet die Silhouette des Leoparden nach, die dann heller, schärfer und farbenfroher wird. Auch der Hintergrund verändert sich von links nach rechts und bietet nun mehr Kontrast, Tiefe und Farben.

*AI Picture Pro funktioniert nicht mit urheberrechtlich geschützten Inhalten in OTT-Services.

*Die Bildqualität von hochskalierten Inhalten hängt von der Auflösung des Quellmaterials ab.

Die nächste Generation von LG AI TV

Mehr erfahren

Die AI Magic Remote macht die AI Experience komplett

Kontrolliere dein Fernsehgerät ganz einfach mit der AI Magic Remote – ohne zusätzliches Gerät. Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Voice Recognition wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID erkennt die einzigartige Stimmensignatur jedes Benutzers und bietet personalisierte Empfehlungen, sobald du sprichst.

*Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Voice ID-Unterstützung kann nach Region oder Land variieren und ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG OLED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie die AI-Suche funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster zeigt, wie der Benutzer nach den verfügbaren Sportspielen fragt. Die AI-Suche reagiert per Chat und Anzeige von Miniaturansichten verfügbarer Inhalte. Es gibt auch eine Aufforderung, Microsoft Copilot zu fragen.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte KI erkennt deine Stimme und liefert dir schnell personalisierte Empfehlungen. Mit Microsoft Copilot erhältst du weitere Ergebnisse und Lösungen.

*AI Search ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-TVs verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen. 

*Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

Auf einem LG OLED TV wird Science-Fiction-Inhalt abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm ist die AI Chatbot-Oberfläche zu sehen. Der Nutzer hat dem Chatbot eine Nachricht gesendet, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot hat Lösungen für das Problem vorgeschlagen. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Teile geteilt. Eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere heller, sodass zu sehen ist, wie der AI-Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch löst.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote und erledige alles von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis zur Fehlerbehebung. AI kann die Absichten der Nutzer verstehen und sofort Lösungen anbieten.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Chatbot ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den AI Chatbot mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm wird eine personalisierte Begrüßung der LG AI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern angezeigt, die auf dem Such- und Fernsehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. Neben der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und eine Beschriftung, die darauf hinweisen, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die AI-Taste leicht zugänglich ist.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf die KI-Schaltfläche auf deiner Fernbedienung öffnet deinen AI Concierge, der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt.

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die dargestellten Menüs können nach der Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.

*Schlüsselwortvorschläge variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den AI Picture Wizard-Personalisierungsprozess durchläuft. Die Bilderserie wird mit der Auswahl des Benutzers angezeigt. Ein Ladesymbol erscheint und ein Landschaftsbild wird von links nach rechts optimiert.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt dein TV ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Eine Serie von Soundclip-Symbolen wird ausgewählt. Es werden Jazzsänger und Saxofonspieler gezeigt, Klangwellen, die den personalisierten Sound darstellen, der über das gesamte Bild hinweg animiert ist.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl von Soundclips den gewünschten Ton aus. AI erstellt aus 40 Millionen Parametern ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil passend zu deinen Präferenzen.

Eine Person in einem Wohnzimmer. Eine Sprechblase um sie herum zeigt, wie sie mit ihrem LG TV interagiert, indem sie einfach „Hallo LG“ sagt.

Sag einfach „Hi LG“, um mit deinem Fernseher zu interagieren

Deine TV AI ist immer einsatzbereit. Sag einfach „Hi LG“, ohne eine Taste zu drücken, und die AI beginnt, auf deine Wünsche zu hören.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

Upgrades für 5 Jahre mit prämiertem webOS Re:New Program

Nutze mit umfassenden Upgrades die Vorteile der neuesten Eigenschaften und Software. Als Gewinner des CES Innovation Award in der Kategorie Cybersicherheit schützt webOS Privatsphäre und Daten.

*Das webOS Re:New Program gilt für OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD-Fernseher aus dem Jahr 2025.

*Im Rahmen des webOS Re:New-Programm werden insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von fünf Jahren unterstützt. Ausgangspunkt ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades variiert vom Monatsende bis zum Jahresanfang.

*Updates und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Services können abhängig von Modell und Region variieren.

*Die für 2022 verfügbaren Upgrades umfassen OLEDs und 2023 UHD und höher.

Erlebe, was LG AI TV für dich leisten kann!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot und AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV-Fernbedienung vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm mit Home Hub. Alle Funktionen und Steuerungsmöglichkeiten für andere Smart-Geräte werden angezeigt.

Home Hub, die All-in-One-Plattform für dein Smart Home

Verwalte LG-Haushaltsgeräte nahtlos zusammen mit Google Home-Geräten und vielem mehr. Steuere dein gesamtes Zuhause komfortabel über ein einziges, intuitives Dashboard. 

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte.Die unterstützten Services und Funktionen von Matter können je nach angeschlossenem Gerät variieren. Die erste Verbindung für ThinQ und Matter sollte über die ThinQ Mobile App erfolgen.

*Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem alpha-9- und dem alpha-11-KI-Prozessor möglich und abhängig von Produkt und Region.

AI Sound Pro sorgt für die Feinabstimmung deines Sounds

*Muss über das Soundbar-Modus-Menü aktiviert werden.

*Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren.

Bereichere deinen Klang mit LG TV und LG Soundbar 

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. 

*Die Steuerung des Soundbar-Modus kann je nach Modell variieren.

*Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für Updates ist eine Netzverbindung erforderlich.  

*Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface gilt für LG OLED TVs von 2025.

Finde die besten LG Soundbars für deinen TV

Ultra-schlankes Design

Der schlanke Rahmen deines Fernsehers definiert ein modernes Aussehen neu und macht Fernsehen noch intensiver.

*Die Größe der Einfassung variiert je nach Serie und Größe. 

Eine Person im Wohnzimmer, die ihr Telefon hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Sendesymbol an, dass der Telefonbildschirm auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Auf dem Fernsehgerät wird ein Basketballspiel gezeigt, daneben ist der gespiegelte Bildschirm mit Spielerstatistiken zu sehen.

Multi View bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spaß

Mach mit Multi View das Beste aus deinem TV-Erlebnis. Spiegle Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Hälften für nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.

*Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich. 

*Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Google Cast sind abhängig von Region und Sprache.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Streame unterschiedliche Inhalte. Kostenlos.

Der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, LG Channels, bietet kostenlos eine große Auswahl an Live- und Abrufkanälen. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Kostenfrei. Vertragsfrei. Kabellos.

Schalte einfach den Fernseher ein und leg los, ohne dir Gedanken über versteckte Kosten oder die Installation einer Set-Top-Box machen zu müssen. 

Mit dem Gaming-Portal wird dein Fernsehgerät zur ultimativen Spielkonsole

Spiele Tausende von Spielen direkt auf deinem LG TV mit Zugriff auf die Apps GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid und jetzt auch Xbox! Genieße eine Vielzahl von Spielerlebnissen – von AAA-Titeln mit Gamepad bis hin zu einfachen Spielen, die mit deiner Fernbedienung spielbar sind.

Startbildschirm des Gaming Portals. Über den Cursor lassen sich verschiedene beliebte Spieletitel auswählen. Außerdem können Games nach der Art des verfügbaren Controllers – Gamepad oder Fernbedienung – gefiltert werden.

*Die Unterstützung des Gaming Portals kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im Gaming-Portal ist möglicherweise vom konkreten Land abhängig.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad erforderlich sein.

Ultimatives Gameplay

Erlebe Gaming der Spitzenklasse mit G-Sync-Kompatibilität, 144Hz VRR, einer von Intertek zertifizierten Reaktionszeit von 0,1ms, AMD FreeSync Premium und ClearMR 9000-Zertifizierung. Spiele ohne Verzögerungen oder Bewegungsunschärfen.

Zwei Bilder eines Autos in einem Videospiel nebeneinander. Auf einem ist viel Bewegungsunschärfe zu sehen. Das andere ist scharf und fokussiert und zeigt die hohe Bildrate des LG OLED TVs. Nvidia G-Sync-Logo, 144Hz-Logo, das 0,1-ms-Reaktionszeit-Abzeichen von Intertek und andere relevante Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar.

*144Hz funktioniert nur mit Spielen oder PC-Eingängen, die 144Hz unterstützen.

*HGiG ist eine Gruppe freiwilliger Unternehmen aus der Game- und TV-Display-Branche, die zusammenarbeiten, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses für Verbraucher in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

*Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

*clearMR ist ein Zertifizierungsprogramm der VESA zur Bewertung der Bewegungsunschärfe von Bildschirmen.

*LG OLED-Displays wurden von Intertek für eine Reaktionszeit von 0,1ms (grau zu grau) und qualifizierte Gaming-Leistung zertifiziert.

Bester OLED TV für Filme

Erlebe, wie Filme im Heimkino zum Leben erweckt werden – mit dem FILMMAKER MODE und der Umgebungslichtkompensation, die eine Bildqualität gemäß höchsten Standards liefert.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Erlebe Kino, wie es vom Regisseur beabsichtigt war, mit Dolby Vision und FILMMAKER MODE mit Umgebungslichtkompensation, die sich an die Umgebung anpasst und die Bilder so originalgetreu wie möglich wiedergibt.

Dolby Atmos

Lass dich von lebensechtem Surround-Sound umgeben, der dir das Gefühl gibt, mitten im Geschehen zu sein.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE mit Dolby Vision wird unterstützt.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE startet automatisch auf AppleTV+ und Amazon Prime Video-App.

Ein großer weißer Raum, gefüllt mit OLED TVs, zeigt, dass LG seit mehr als einem Jahrzehnt bahnbrechende Innovationen auf den Markt gebracht hat. Das Emblem „The world's number one OLED TV for 12 years“ (Seit 12 Jahren die Nummer 1 der Welt bei OLED TV) ist ebenfalls sichtbar.

LG OLED

Erlebe die endlose Innovation

Erlebe die endlose Innovation Mehr erfahren

*Die Bilder oben auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung bitte die Bilder der Galerie beachten.

*Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Diensts variiert je nach Region und Land.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Drittanbieteranwendung variieren.

*Abhängig von der Größe, dem Modell und der Region deines Fernsehers musst du die AI Magic Remote möglicherweise separat kaufen.

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

