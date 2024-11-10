We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OLED TV von LG
Alle Spezifikationen
SCREEN SIZE
-
Screen Size (Zoll)
65
VIDEO
-
Color Representation
Perfect Color
-
Kontrasterweiterung
Infinite Contrast
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
HDR
OLED HDR
-
ULTRA Luminance
Ja
-
Picture Engine
Perfect Mastering Engine
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
-
HDR Effect
Ja
-
Bildmodus umschaltbar
10 Bildprogramme
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)
40W / 4.0ch
-
Surround Mode
OLED Surround
-
harman/kardon Sound
Ja
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Ja
-
Optical Sound Sync
Ja
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Ja
SMART TV
-
OS
webOS 3.0
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
LG Smart World
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
WiDi
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
DLNA(Network File Broswer)
Ja
FEATURE
-
Processor
Quad
-
DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)
Ja (DVB)
-
Time Shift (Via External HDD, USB)
Ja (DVB)
-
Schnellstart
Ja
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.3
-
Teletext Speicher
2000 Seiten
-
Teletext
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
WLAN
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Antenneneingang
2x
-
Component In (Composite Share)
1x / geteilt mit Audio/Video in
-
Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)
1
-
HDMI
4 (HDMI 4K)
-
LAN
1
-
CI Slot
1
-
USB
3 (USB 3.0:1 / USB 2.0:2)
-
Kopfhörerausgang / Lineout
1/1(Anschluss umschaltbar)
DESIGN
-
Design Gehäusetiefe
Blade Slim
-
Stand type
Facet Floating Stand
ZUBEHÖR
-
Fernbedienung
Magic Motion Remote Control
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss (Spannung, Hz)
(100~240Volt 50/60Hz)
-
Stromverbauch im Stand-by
0.5 Watt
-
Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis
65%
DIMENSIONEN
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
22,1 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
25,4 kg
-
VESA
300 x 200
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1451 x 838 x 48,6
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1451 x 882 x 225
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
