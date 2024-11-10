Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
77" LG OLED TV

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

77" LG OLED TV

OLED77C8LLA

77" LG OLED TV

(0)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    OLED

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    195

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    77

  • Auflösung

    3840*2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • "Biliion Rich Color"

    Billion Rich Color

  • Dimming

    Self Lighting Pixel

VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

    Ja

  • Bildprozessor

    α9 Intelligent Processor

  • Technicolor Expert Mode

    Ja

  • Professional Game TV

    Ja

  • Autokalibrierung möglich

    Ja

FARBWIEDERGABE

  • Color Enhancer

    Adaptive Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy Pro

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Quad Core Step NR

  • Sharpness

    Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mappng

AUDIO

  • Sound Output

    40W(Woofer : 20W)

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.2 ch

  • Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer

    Ja

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Ja

  • Surround Mode

    Dolby Surround / OLED Surround

  • Bluetooth Audio Wiedergabe

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Smart TV

    webOS Smart TV

  • CPU

    Quad Core

  • Magic Remote Control

    MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt

  • 360 VR

    Ja

  • Gallery

    Ja

  • LG Content Store

    Ja

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Digital Recording

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

  • Ansehen & Aufnehmen

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    2x DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Antennenfernsehen

    DVB-T2

  • Kabelfernsehen

    DVB-C

  • Satellitenfernsehen

    DVB-S2/S

  • Multi Tuner

    Twin Triple Tuner ( DVB 2x T2/ 2xC /2xS2)

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+ 1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Ja

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Ja

  • EPG (8days)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    1 (hinten) / 3 (seitlich)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (seitlich, HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2 ( hinten) / 1 (seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja

  • CI-Slot

    Ja (seitlich)

  • RF-Eingang

    3 (hinten, RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Ja (hinten)

  • Ausgang Kopfhörer

    Ja (hinten)

  • Line out

    Ja (geteilt mit Kopfhöreranschluss)

  • Wifi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V4.2)

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A (A++ bis E Skala)

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr

    284 kWh

ABMESSUNGEN

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1722 x 991 x 56 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1722 x 1052 x 253 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    29,9 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    36,5 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Motion Remote Control 2018

VESA

  • VESA Abmessungen

    400 x 200

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

