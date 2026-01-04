About Cookies on This Site

3.1 Soundbar DS60T mit 340 Watt

3.1 Soundbar DS60T mit 340 Watt

DS60T
Frontansicht der LG Soundbar DS60T, Subwoofer und hintere Lautsprecher
Schrägansicht der LG Soundbar DS60T, Subwoofer und hintere Lautsprecher
Frontansicht der LG Soundbar DS60T
Draufansicht der LG Soundbar DS60T
Schräge Draufsicht auf die Mitte der LG Soundbar DS60T
Frontansicht auf die Seitenecke der LG Soundbar DS60T
Schrägansicht der Rückseite der LG Soundbar DS60T
Schrägansicht des Subwoofers
Rückansicht des Subwoofers

Hauptmerkmale

  • 3.1 Soundbar mit 340 Watt
  • WOW Interface für das perfekte Zusammenspiel mit LG TVs
  • Optimaler Sound dank AI Sound Pro & Clear Voice Pro
  • Empfohlene TV Größe ≥ 50"
Mehr
LG Soundbar vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund, der von einem Scheinwerfer angestrahlt wird.

LG Soundbar vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund, der von einem Scheinwerfer angestrahlt wird.

Macht deinen
LG TV komplett

Runde dein LG TV-Erlebnis mit einer Soundbar ab, die Design und Klangleistung des Fernsehers perfekt ergänzt.

Umgib dich mit authentischem Kinosound

Ein Bild einer LG Soundbar, einer LG Fernbedienung und eines LG TVs, das die WOW Interface Funktion auf dem Bildschirm zeigt. Ein Bild eines LG TVs und einer LG Soundbar in einem Wohnzimmer, wobei eine Musikaufführung abgespielt wird. Weiße, aus Tröpfchen bestehende Klangwellen werden von der Soundbar projiziert und um das Sofa und den Wohnraum geschlungen, um Surround-Sound darzustellen. Durch das Fenster ist die Skyline der Stadt zu sehen. Ein Bild der LG Soundbar mit drei verschiedenen Fernsehern darüber. Einer zeigt einen Film, einer ein Konzert und der andere eine Nachrichtensendung. Unterhalb der Soundleiste befinden sich die Symbole für Konzerte, Nachrichten und Filme.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

LG Soundbars ergänzen das
LG TV-Erlebnis

WOW Interface

Effizienz auf Knopfdruck

Greife auf die WOW-Interface des LG TV zu, um die Soundbar zu steuern, z. B. über Modi oder Profile.

 

Die LG-Fernbedienung zeigt auf einen LG TV mit einer LG Soundbar darunter. Auf dem Bildschirm des LG TVs wird das Menü der WOW-Oberfläche angezeigt.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

***Mit der WOW Interface kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/87/86/85/80, NANO 82/81, UHD UT80/UT81/UT73. Kompatibilität mit FHD 63 hängt vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab.

****Bitte beachte, dass Services zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar sind. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

*****WOW Interface kann je nach Soundbar-Modell variieren.

WOW Orchestra

Duette mit dem Sound deines LG TVs

Der einzigartige Sound, die Reichweite und die Klangqualität deiner LG Soundbar und deines LG TVs bilden eine harmonische Einheit für ein fesselndes und eindrucksvolles Klangerlebnis.

Eine Konzertszenen wird auf dem LG TV an der Wand abgespielt. Virtueller Soundeffekt kommt gleichzeitig aus dem LG TV, der LG Soundbar S60T und seinem Subwoofer heraus und zeigt, wie WOW Orchestra entsteht.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Mit WOW Orchestra können Soundbar-Lautsprecher und TV-Lautsprecher gleichzeitig verwendet werden, um das Audioerlebnis zu verbessern. Bildgrafiken dienen nur der Veranschaulichung; die tatsächliche Richtung des TV-Lautsprechers kann abweichen.

***Mit WOW Orchestra kompatible Fernseher: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 Support begrenzt auf 2022, 2023 und 2025), NANO 90/80 (nur 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (nur 2025), kompatible Fernsehgeräte können je nach Erscheinungsjahr variieren. 

****Bitte beachte, dass zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs Services möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar sind. Möglicherweise ist ein Software-Update erforderlich. Für Updates (Fernseher und/oder Soundbar) ist eine Netzwerkverbindung und/oder eine App erforderlich.

 

 

3.1-Kanal-Surround-Sound

Faszinierender Rundum-Sound

Macht dein Heimkino-Setup komplett: 3.1-Kanal-Surround-Sound mit 340 Watt. 

 

Ein Bild eines LG TVs und einer LG Soundbar in einem Wohnzimmer, wobei eine Musikaufführung abgespielt wird. Weiße, aus Tröpfchen bestehende Klangwellen werden von der Soundbar projiziert und um das Sofa und den Wohnraum geschlungen, um Surround-Sound darzustellen. Durch das Fenster ist die Skyline der Stadt zu sehen.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Die Rücklautsprecher sind mit Kabeln verbunden.

Ein Sound nach deinem Geschmack

AI Sound Pro

Optimiert Sound genre-gerecht

Egal ob Blockbuster, Arthouse-Film oder Nachrichtensendungen – AI Sound Pro erkennt, was du dir gerade ansiehst, und passt den Sound genre-gerecht an.

 

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Ein bisschen besser für die Umwelt

Recyceltes Innenleben

Innenteile aus recyceltem Kunststoff

Für die LG Soundbars werden Teile aus recyceltem Kunststoff verwendet. Wir versuchen zunehmend, bei der Produktion unserer Soundbars einen umweltbewussteren Ansatz zu verfolgen.

 

 

Es gibt eine Frontalperspektive der Soundbar von hinten und eine Abbildung des Metallrahmens der Soundbar von vorne. Ein schräger Blick auf die Rückseite des Metallrahmens der Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „Recycelter Kunststoff“ an der Kante des Rahmens.

Es gibt eine Frontalperspektive der Soundbar von hinten und eine Abbildung des Metallrahmens der Soundbar von vorne. Ein schräger Blick auf die Rückseite des Metallrahmens der Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „Recycelter Kunststoff“ an der Kante des Rahmens.

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Recyceltes Innenleben

Innenteile aus recyceltem Kunststoff

Für die LG Soundbars werden Teile aus recyceltem Kunststoff verwendet. Wir versuchen zunehmend, bei der Produktion unserer Soundbars einen umweltbewussteren Ansatz zu verfolgen.

 

 

Ein Piktogramm zeigt Kunststoffflaschen mit dem Wort „Kunststoffflaschen“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf ein Recycling-Symbol mit der Aufschrift „Wiedergeboren als Polyester-Jersey“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf den linken Teil einer LG Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „LG Soundbar mit recyceltem Stoff“ darunter.

Ein Piktogramm zeigt Kunststoffflaschen mit dem Wort „Kunststoffflaschen“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf ein Recycling-Symbol mit der Aufschrift „Wiedergeboren als Polyester-Jersey“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf den linken Teil einer LG Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „LG Soundbar mit recyceltem Stoff“ darunter.

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Zellstoffverpackung

Verpackung aus recyceltem Zellstoff

Die LG Soundbar wurde von SGS als umweltfreundliches Produkt zertifiziert, da die interne Verpackung von EPS-Schaum (Styropor) und Plastiktüten auf recycelten Zellstoff umgestellt wurde – eine umweltfreundliche Alternative, die das Produkt dennoch schützt.

Die LG Soundbar-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen. Energy Star-Logo SGS Eco Product-Logo

Die LG Soundbar-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen. Energy Star-Logo SGS Eco Product-Logo

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Allgemeines - Anzahl der Kanäle

    3.1

  • Allgemeines - Ausgangsleistung

    340 W

  • Abmessungen (B x H x T) - hauptsächlich

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Abmessungen (B x H x T) - Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINES

  • Anzahl der Kanäle

    3.1

  • Ausgangsleistung

    340 W

  • Anzahl der Lautsprecher

    4 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Music

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja

  • Sport

    Ja

  • Game

    Ja

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ja

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Optisch

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ja

HDMI KOMPATIBEL

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

BEDIENUNG

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Ja

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • WOW Schnittstelle

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • hauptsächlich

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

GEWICHT

  • hauptsächlich

    2,5 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    9,8 kg

LEISTUNG

  • Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Soundbar)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Energieverbrauch (Soundbar)

    33 W

  • Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Energieverbrauch (Subwoofer)

    33 W

ZUBEHÖR

  • Optisches Kabel

    Ja

  • Wandhalterung

    Ja

  • Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091926906

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

