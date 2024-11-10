2.1 Soundbar mit 100 Watt | integrierter Subwoofer

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

DSP2

ALLGEMEINE PRODUKTINFORMATIONEN

  • EAN

    8806091277183

  • Modellcode

    DSP2.CDEULLK

  • Modellcode: Subwoofer

    Kein externer Subwoofer im Lieferumfang

  • Farbe Soundbar/Subwoofer

    Dark Grey / -

  • Anzahl im Shipping-Container (20ft | 40ft | 40ftHC)

    1568 | 3136 | 3528

KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Soundbar-Typ

    2.1-Soundsystem mit integriertem Subwoofer

  • Leistung

    100 Watt (2x 35W Front, 30W Subwoofer)

  • Unterstützt kabellose Rücklautsprecher

    Nein

  • High Resolution Audio: Sampling

    Nein

  • High Resolution Audio: Up-Bit/Up-Sampling

    Nein

  • Unterstützte Audio-Formate (Bitstream)

    LPCM, Dolby Digital, AAC

  • Unterstützte Soundeffekte

    AI Sound Pro, Standard, Cinema, Game

  • Unterstützte Dateiformate (USB)

    MP3, WMA, FLAC, OGG, WAV

  • 4K-Pass-Through mit HDR-Unterstützung

    Nein

DETAILS ZU LAUTSPRECHERN/TREIBERN/MIKROFONEN

  • Material Soundbar (Front / Oberseite / Boden)

    Jersey-Stoff / Jersey-Stoff / Kunststoff

  • Material Subwoofer (Front / Korpus)

    Kein externer Subwoofer im Lieferumfang

  • Lautsprecher: Front (L/R)

    Geschlossen | Hochtöner: - | Woofer: 1,92 Zoll (4,9 cm) | Impedanz: 6 Ohm

  • Lautsprecher: Subwoofer

    Passiv | Woofer: 4,13 x 2 Zoll (10,5 x 5 cm) | Impedanz: 4 Ohm

BEDIENUNG

  • AI-Raumkalibrierung (zwei Mikrofone)

    Nein

  • App zur Fernbedienung

    Ja (für Android und iOS)

  • Mit TV-Fernbedienung bedienbar

    Ja (Laut/Leise, Stumm)

  • Unterstützt Soundbar Mode Control(Moduswechsel über die TV-Nutzeroberfläch

    Nein

  • Unterstützt TV Sound Share (Soundbar nutzt "AISound Pro"-Berechnung des TVs)

    Ja

  • Equalizer

    Ja (mittels App)

  • Automatische Lautstärkeanpassung (AutoVolume Leveler)

    Ja (mittels App)

  • Automatische Abschaltung An/Aus

    Ja (mittels Fernbedienung und App)

  • Surround-Modus An/Aus

    Nein

  • Nachtmodus An/Aus

    Ja (mittels App)

  • Dynamic Range An/Aus

    Ja (mittels App)

  • Schallpegelanpassung: Lautsprecher

    Nein

  • Schallpegelanpassung: Subwoofer

    Ja (-15 bis +6 Dezibel mit 1 dB/Schritt)

  • Tonversatz einstellen (AV-Sync 0-300ms)

    Ja (mittels App)

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Works with Alexa (Controllee)

    Nein

  • Works with Google Assistant (Controllee)

    Nein

  • Unterstützt Apple AirPlay 2

    Nein

  • Unterstützt Spotify Connect

    Nein

  • Unterstützt Google Chromecast

    Nein

  • Unterstützt Google Multi Zone (Eine Quelle,mehrere Lautspreche

    Nein

  • Unterstützt LG SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Unterstützt LG Sound Sync

    Ja (Bluetooth (LGTV) und optisch)

  • Unterstützt EZ Setup (BLE - Bluetooth LowEnergy

    Nein

  • Unterstützt Bluetooth Standby

    Ja

  • Unterstützt automatische An-/Abschaltung

    Ja (via Bluetooth (LGTV) und optisch)

  • Unterstützt USB-Host-Funktion

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Smartphone-Playback

    Ja

DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN

  • Displaytyp

    Kein Display integriert

  • Automatisches Dimmen des Displays

    Ja

  • Firmware-Updates möglich

    Ja (FOTA / Firmware Over The Air)

  • Integrierter Demo-Modus

    Nein

SCHNITTSTELLEN

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    1x HDMI 1.4 mit HDCP 1.4

  • HDMI-Ausgänge

    1x HDMI 1.4 mit HDCP 1.4

  • ARC-Unterstützung (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (ARC)

  • Sonstige Anschlüsse

    1x Optisch, 1x USB

  • Kabellose Verbindung(en) (Wireless)

    Bluetooth 4.0 (mit Unterstützung für Bluetooth-Codecs SBC und AAC)

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen der Soundbar (BxHxT)

    760 X 63 X 90 cm

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)

    830 x 147 x 155 cm

  • Gewicht der Soundbar

    2,3 kg

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    3,1 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang (zusätzlich zur Soundbar selbst)

    Fernbedienung (RAV21) mit 2x AA-Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Optisches Kabel,Wandhalterung, Garantiekarte, Anleitung: Montage der Wandhalterung

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

