2.1 Soundbar mit 100 Watt | integrierter Subwoofer
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE PRODUKTINFORMATIONEN
-
EAN
8806091277183
-
Modellcode
DSP2.CDEULLK
-
Modellcode: Subwoofer
Kein externer Subwoofer im Lieferumfang
-
Farbe Soundbar/Subwoofer
Dark Grey / -
-
Anzahl im Shipping-Container (20ft | 40ft | 40ftHC)
1568 | 3136 | 3528
KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN
-
Soundbar-Typ
2.1-Soundsystem mit integriertem Subwoofer
-
Leistung
100 Watt (2x 35W Front, 30W Subwoofer)
-
Unterstützt kabellose Rücklautsprecher
Nein
-
High Resolution Audio: Sampling
Nein
-
High Resolution Audio: Up-Bit/Up-Sampling
Nein
-
Unterstützte Audio-Formate (Bitstream)
LPCM, Dolby Digital, AAC
-
Unterstützte Soundeffekte
AI Sound Pro, Standard, Cinema, Game
-
Unterstützte Dateiformate (USB)
MP3, WMA, FLAC, OGG, WAV
-
4K-Pass-Through mit HDR-Unterstützung
Nein
DETAILS ZU LAUTSPRECHERN/TREIBERN/MIKROFONEN
-
Material Soundbar (Front / Oberseite / Boden)
Jersey-Stoff / Jersey-Stoff / Kunststoff
-
Material Subwoofer (Front / Korpus)
Kein externer Subwoofer im Lieferumfang
-
Lautsprecher: Front (L/R)
Geschlossen | Hochtöner: - | Woofer: 1,92 Zoll (4,9 cm) | Impedanz: 6 Ohm
-
Lautsprecher: Subwoofer
Passiv | Woofer: 4,13 x 2 Zoll (10,5 x 5 cm) | Impedanz: 4 Ohm
BEDIENUNG
-
AI-Raumkalibrierung (zwei Mikrofone)
Nein
-
App zur Fernbedienung
Ja (für Android und iOS)
-
Mit TV-Fernbedienung bedienbar
Ja (Laut/Leise, Stumm)
-
Unterstützt Soundbar Mode Control(Moduswechsel über die TV-Nutzeroberfläch
Nein
-
Unterstützt TV Sound Share (Soundbar nutzt "AISound Pro"-Berechnung des TVs)
Ja
-
Equalizer
Ja (mittels App)
-
Automatische Lautstärkeanpassung (AutoVolume Leveler)
Ja (mittels App)
-
Automatische Abschaltung An/Aus
Ja (mittels Fernbedienung und App)
-
Surround-Modus An/Aus
Nein
-
Nachtmodus An/Aus
Ja (mittels App)
-
Dynamic Range An/Aus
Ja (mittels App)
-
Schallpegelanpassung: Lautsprecher
Nein
-
Schallpegelanpassung: Subwoofer
Ja (-15 bis +6 Dezibel mit 1 dB/Schritt)
-
Tonversatz einstellen (AV-Sync 0-300ms)
Ja (mittels App)
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
Works with Alexa (Controllee)
Nein
-
Works with Google Assistant (Controllee)
Nein
-
Unterstützt Apple AirPlay 2
Nein
-
Unterstützt Spotify Connect
Nein
-
Unterstützt Google Chromecast
Nein
-
Unterstützt Google Multi Zone (Eine Quelle,mehrere Lautspreche
Nein
-
Unterstützt LG SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Unterstützt LG Sound Sync
Ja (Bluetooth (LGTV) und optisch)
-
Unterstützt EZ Setup (BLE - Bluetooth LowEnergy
Nein
-
Unterstützt Bluetooth Standby
Ja
-
Unterstützt automatische An-/Abschaltung
Ja (via Bluetooth (LGTV) und optisch)
-
Unterstützt USB-Host-Funktion
Ja
-
Unterstützt Smartphone-Playback
Ja
DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN
-
Displaytyp
Kein Display integriert
-
Automatisches Dimmen des Displays
Ja
-
Firmware-Updates möglich
Ja (FOTA / Firmware Over The Air)
-
Integrierter Demo-Modus
Nein
SCHNITTSTELLEN
-
HDMI-Eingänge
1x HDMI 1.4 mit HDCP 1.4
-
HDMI-Ausgänge
1x HDMI 1.4 mit HDCP 1.4
-
ARC-Unterstützung (Audio Return Channel)
Ja (ARC)
-
Sonstige Anschlüsse
1x Optisch, 1x USB
-
Kabellose Verbindung(en) (Wireless)
Bluetooth 4.0 (mit Unterstützung für Bluetooth-Codecs SBC und AAC)
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Abmessungen der Soundbar (BxHxT)
760 X 63 X 90 cm
-
Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)
830 x 147 x 155 cm
-
Gewicht der Soundbar
2,3 kg
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung
3,1 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang (zusätzlich zur Soundbar selbst)
Fernbedienung (RAV21) mit 2x AA-Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Optisches Kabel,Wandhalterung, Garantiekarte, Anleitung: Montage der Wandhalterung
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
