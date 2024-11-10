We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3.1 Dolby Atmos Design-Soundbar mit 420 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer | AI Sound Pro
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
3.1 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
420 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 40 Watt
-
Centerlautsprecher
40 Watt
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
220 Watt mit 85dB
-
Subwoofer Grösse
6 Zoll
-
Wireless Rearspeaker Ready
Ja
AUDIO FORMATE
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos / DTS:X
Ja/Ja
-
Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / Dolby Tru HD
Ja/Ja/Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround / DTS Virtual: X
Ja/Nein
-
DTS-HD Master Audio / DTS-HD High Resolution
Ja/Ja
-
MP3 / WMA / FLAC / OGG / ALAC / AAC / AAC+
Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja
AUDIO
-
Meridian Soundtechnolgoie
Nein
-
Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
96 kHz/24 Bit
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie
Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja
-
AI Raumeinmessung
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control (nur per App)
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler (nur per App)
Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
WiFI
2,4/5Ghz
-
Bluetooth
Ja (Version 4.0)
-
LG TV Sound Sync optische Verbindung
Ja
-
LG TV Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Ja
-
Chrome Cast
Ja
-
IOS / Android App
Ja/Ja
-
Direct Volume & Mute Control by LG TV Remote
Ja
-
HDMI Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Radio Tuner
Nein
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Portable In (3.5 mm)
Nein
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
Nein
-
HDMI 4K Eingang
1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through
-
HDMI 4K Ausgang
1x mit 4K and Dolby Vision pass through
-
ARC (Audio return channel)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio return channel)
Ja
-
USB
Ja
STROM
-
SMPS
100-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
Daten werden nachgereicht
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
33 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)UND GEWICHTE(KG)
-
Soundbar
1440 x 150 x 32,5 mm
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290 mm
-
Verpackung
Daten werden nachgereicht!
-
Gewicht der Soundbar
Daten werden nachgereicht!
-
Gewicht des Subwoofers
5,8 kg
-
Gewicht in der Verpackung
Daten werden nachgereicht!
ZUBEHÖR
-
IR-Fernbedienung (inkl. Batterie)
Ja
-
Wandhalterung inkludiert
Ja
-
optisches Kabel
Nein
-
HDMI Kabel
Ja
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
-
