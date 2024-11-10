We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Soundbar mit 500 Watt und 5.1.2 Kanal-Tonsystem
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Anzahl Kanäle
5.1.2 Kanal
-
Gesamtleistung
501 Watt
-
Hauptlautsprecher
2 x 43 Watt
-
Centerlautsprecher
43 Watt
-
Surroundlautsprecher
2 x 43 Watt
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
200 Watt
KLANGMODI
-
8K Sound (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
Ja
-
4K Sound (96 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler
Ja
-
Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Cinema
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Nacht Modus
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control
Ja
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Ja
MULTIROOM
-
Home Cinema Modus
Ja (5.1)
-
Gruppenwiedergabe (Eine Quelle, mehrere Lautpsrecher)
Ja
-
Multi Romm Modus (Mehrere Quellen, mehrere Lautsprecher)
Ja
AUDIO STREAMING DIENSTE
-
Chrome Cast
Ja
-
Spotify Connect
Ja
STROM
-
SMPS
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption Soundbar
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Soundbar
46 Watt
-
Power Off Consumption Subwoofer
< 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption Subwoofer
35 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Soundbar
1200 x 58 x 145
-
Subwoofer
296 x 332 x 296
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
