LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

Eigenschaften

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Support

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S

XT7S
  • Front view
  • Top view with orange mood lighting is on.
  • 45 degree angle with right side facing forward. Yellow mood lighting is on.
  • Front view of the speaker attached to LG StanbyME. The screen is set to horizontal mode.
  • Front view of the speaker attached to LG StanbyME. The screen is set to vertical mode.
  • 45 degree angle with the right side facing forward. The speaker is attached to LG StanbyME.
  • Close-up of the 45 degree angle with the speaker with mint mood lighting on attached to LG StanbyME.
  • Close-up of the speaker with the left side facing forward attached to LG StanbyME. The green mood lighting is on.
  • Close-up of the top view of the speaker with the mint mood lighting turned on.
  • LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S, XT7S
LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S, XT7S

Hauptmerkmale

  • WOW Orchestra
  • Exklusives StanbyME Widget
  • Verstellbare StanbyME Halterung
  • Doppelhochtöner und duale Passivradiatoren
  • IPX5-Zertifzierung
  • 16 Stunden Laufzeit
Mehr

Der LG StanbyME wird im Wohnzimmer aufgestellt. Der LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S wird unter dem Bildschirm angebracht. Der Bildschirm zeigt einen Science-Fiction-Film.

Stylische Ergänzung für den StanbyME

Die Kombination aus LG XT7S und StanbyME passt zu jeder Inneneinrichtung. Der Speaker bewegt sich mit dem Bildschirm und sorgt für noch besseres, mobiles Entertainment.

Funktioniert nahtlos mit deinem StanbyME

Einfach hinzufügen: Der XT7S synchronisiert sich automatisch mit deinem StanbyME und liefert so eine volle Klangpalette mit maximalem Komfort.

Pair & Play

Schalte den XT7S ein, und er wird sofort mit deinem StanbyME verbunden, jederzeit und automatisch. Das Ein- und Ausschalten ist genauso simpel — mit der Fernbedienung des Screens.

Der LG XT7S-Lautsprecher ist am LG StanbyME im Wohnzimmer angebracht. Der Bildschirm zeigt den Startbildschirm an. In der rechten unteren Ecke des Bildes ist die LG Magic Remote abgebildet.

WOW Orchestra

Von Sound umgeben

Erlebe harmonischen Sound mit diesem Doppelpack: WOW Orchestra kombiniert StanbyME-Audio und XT7S-Audio für einen vollständig immersiven Klang.

Der LG XT7S-Lautsprecher ist am LG StanbyME vor dem roten Hintergrund angebracht. Das Klangbild wird sowohl aus dem Bildschirm als auch aus dem Lautsprecher geformt. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint ein orangefarbenes futuristisches Bild.

Großaufnahme des LG alpha 7 Chips.

KI-Prozessor

Passt den Klang an deine Inhalte an

Genieße ndividuelles Audio für die verschiedensten Inhalte. Der Speaker greift auf den KI-Prozessor im StanbyME zurück, um den Klang zu optimieren.

Großaufnahme des LG StanbyME-Bildschirms. Der XT7S-Lautsprecher ist an der Unterseite angebracht. Auf dem Bildschirm wird ein Startbildschirm angezeigt, auf dem das exklusive Widget des Lautsprechers hervorgehoben ist. Um die App hervorzuheben, wird auch ein vergrößertes Bild des StanbyME Speaker-Widgets angezeigt.

Exklusives StanbyME Widget

Einstellungen easy anpassen 

Mit einem eigenen Widget auf dem StanbyME kannst du ganz einfach die Akkulaufzeit prüfen, die Klangqualität anpassen, die Lautstärke regeln und vieles mehr.

Rückansicht des Lautsprechers, der am LG StanbyME angebracht ist, um die verstellbare Basisstation hervorzuheben. Die violette Stimmungsbeleuchtung des Lautsprechers ist eingeschaltet.

Verstellbare Halterung

Einfache Montage und Bewegung

Befestige deinen Speaker mit einer verstellbaren Halterung direkt an deinem StanbyME. Du kannst also sowohl den Ton als auch den Bildschirm ganz leicht bewegen.

Der LG StanbyME wird im Wohnzimmer aufgestellt und der XT7S-Lautsprecher angebracht. Leute genießen die Musik mit der Kombination aus Bildschirm und Lautsprecher.

Der LG StanbyME wird im Wohnzimmer aufgestellt und der XT7S-Lautsprecher angebracht. Eine Frau zeichnet, während sie Musik über die Kombination aus Bildschirm und Lautsprecher hört.

Der LG StanbyME wird in der Küche aufgestellt und der XT7S-Lautsprecher angebracht. Ein Kind malt auf dem Bildschirm, und die gelbe Stimmungsbeleuchtung des Lautsprechers ist eingeschaltet.

Nur Text

Der LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S steht auf der reflektierenden Oberfläche und zeigt seine Doppelhochtöner.

Doppelhochtöner

Klarer und genauer Klang

Der Speaker ist mit 20-mm-Doppelhochtönern ausgestattet,

die einen naturgetreuen Klang liefern.

Der LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S ist auf der Oberfläche aufgestellt und zeigt die dualen Passivradiatoren. Blaue Grafiken kommen aus den Passivradiatoren und der Unterseite des Lautsprechers.

Duale Passivradiatoren

Liefern tiefere Bässe

Spüre den vollen Bass in diesem kompakten Speaker. Duale Passivradiatoren bringen Power in den Klang.

Macht auch im Alleingang etwas her

Du kannst den XT7S-Speaker natürlich auch ohne StanbyME verwenden. Verbinde ihn über Bluetooth mit deinem Smartphone und genieße 16 Stunden Spielzeit. Und keine Sorge – er ist spritzwassergeschützt.

Eine Frau genießt Musik auf der Terrasse mit einem LG XT7S-Lautsprecher.

*Die Lebensdauer des Akkus hängt von den Geräteeinstellungen, der Umgebung, der Nutzung und vielen anderen Faktoren ab.

Bewertung des LG XT7S-Speakers

Die vom Ladegerät gelieferte Leistung muss zwischen min. [10] Watt, die von der Funkausrüstung benötigt werden, und max. [15] Watt liegen, um die maximale Ladegeschwindigkeit zu erreichen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096079294

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

ALLGEMEINES

  • Anzahl der Kanäle

    1ch (2Way)

  • Ausgangsleistung

    20W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Ja

  • SBC

    Ja

BEDIENUNG

  • Akku Anzeige

    Ja

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Beleuchtung

    Ja

  • Multipoint

    Ja

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Ja

  • Spritzwasserfest

    IPX5

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • Verpackung

    365 x 136 x 152 mm

  • Lausprecher

    326 x 78 x 87 mm

GEWICHT

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    1,68 kg

  • Gewicht

    0,9 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

  • USB Typ C Kabel

    Ja

AKKU

  • Akkuladezeit

    4

  • Akkulaufzeit

    16

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Ja

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

ENERGIEVERBRAUCH

  • Eingeschalteter Zustand

    6 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5 W

STROMVERSORGUNG

  • USB Typ C

    Ja

LAUSPRECHER

  • Hochtöner Unit Typ

    Cone

  • Passivmembran

    Ja

  • Hochtöner Unit Größe

    20mm x 2

  • Tieftöner Unit

    42 x 80 mm

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

