UHD TV von LG
Alle Spezifikationen
SCREEN SIZE
-
Screen Size (Zoll)
65
VIDEO
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
1000
-
Picture Engine
UHD Mastering Engine
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
-
HDR Effect
Nein
-
Bildmodus umschaltbar
9 Bildprogramme
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)
20W / 2ch
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice II
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Ja
SMART TV
-
OS
webOS 2.0
-
LG Smart World
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
WiDi
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
DLNA(Network File Broswer)
Ja
FEATURE
-
Processor
Quad
-
DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)
Ja (DVB)
-
Time Shift (Via External HDD, USB)
Ja (DVB)
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.3
-
Teletext Speicher
2000 Seiten
-
Teletext
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
WLAN
802.11.n
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Antenneneingang
2x
-
Component In (Composite Share)
1x / geteilt mit Audio/Video in
-
Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)
1
-
HDMI
2 (HDMI 4K)
-
LAN
1
-
CI Slot
1
-
USB
1 ( USB 2.0)
DESIGN
-
Design Gehäusetiefe
ULTRA Slim
-
Stand type
Swallow
ZUBEHÖR
-
Fernbedienung
IR-Fernbedienung
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss (Spannung, Hz)
(100~240Volt 50/60Hz)
-
Energieeffizienzklasse (ErP)
A+
-
Stromverbrauch in Betrieb
86 Watt
-
Stromverbauch im Stand-by
0.3 Watt
-
Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis
65%
-
Jährlicher Energieverbrauch
126 Watt
DIMENSIONEN
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
27 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
27,4 kg
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1460 x 846 x 58,5
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1460 x 902 x 263
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur