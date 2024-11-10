Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Smart TV Upgrader ST600 - so smart, so einfach Premium Content und Web Browsing.

LG Smart TV Upgrader ST600 - so smart, so einfach Premium Content und Web Browsing.

ST600

LG Smart TV Upgrader ST600 - so smart, so einfach Premium Content und Web Browsing.

Alle Spezifikationen

TECHNISCHE DATEN

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • CIFS

    Ja

  • Wireless LAN B/G/N

    Ja

  • Firmware Update

    Ja

  • Time Bar

    Ja

AUDIO/VIDEO-FORMATE

  • MPEG2

    Ja

  • MPEG4

    Ja

  • DivX

    Ja

  • DivX HD

    Ja

  • MKV

    Ja

  • TS/TP

    Ja

  • M4V

    Ja

  • MWV

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital plus

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI Out

    Ja

  • Ethernet (LAN)

    Ja

  • USB In

    Ja

  • Optischer Digitalausgang

    Ja

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

