Trockner Weiß (C, 10 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I V9A2XT
New energy label_V9A2XT.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Trockner Weiß (C, 10 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I V9A2XT

New energy label_V9A2XT.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Trockner Weiß (C, 10 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I V9A2XT

V9A2XT
Hauptmerkmale

  • Leistungsstarker Kondenstrockner
  • Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator: Ausspülung mit Hilfe von Wasserdruck
  • Allergy Care: Reduziert Allergene um bis zu 99,9%
  • Sensor Dry optimiert die Trocknungsleistung
  • Smart Pairing: Kommunikation zwischen Waschmaschine und Trockner
  • Inverter Motor: energieeffizienter, langlebiger und leiser Motor mit 10 Jahren Garantie
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Die fortgeschrittene Invertertechnologie mit DUAL Inverter-Wärmepumpe® bietet eine noch nie dagewesene Energieeffizienz oder Zeiteinsparung.

Features

Der Bereich der Umlaufgeschwindigkeit von sehr schnell bis langsam ohne Ein- und Ausschalten wurde erweitert.

Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Die 10-Jahres-Garantie des DUAL Inverter Compressor passt zur 10-Jahres-Garantie des Inverter-Motors.

*Seit 2018 bietet LG auf den Motor und Kompressor jeweils 10 Jahre Garantie.

Glättet Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Schonende Pflege

Glättet Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Eine niedrige Temperatur dank Wärmepumpentechnologie kann Falten glätten und ein Einlaufen verringern.

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen

Allergy Care

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen

Mit Allergy Care werden 99,9% der Allergene reduziert, z. B. Hausmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können. Verbessern Sie Ihre Lebensqualität durch Beibehaltung einer allergenfreien Umwelt.

*Getestet unter der Aufsicht des TÜV SUD. Der LG Wäschetrockner beseitigt 99,9 % der Bakterien (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa und K. pneumoniae) mit dem Allergy Care-Programm. Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy Care-Zyklus reduziert 99,9 % der lebenden Hausstaubmilben.

Kondensator, der bequem gereinigt werden kann

Kondensator, der bequem gereinigt werden kann

Genießen Sie die mühelose Wartung des Kondensators mit automatischer Selbstreinigung – wie der Name schon sagt, reinigt er sich ganz einfach selbst, ohne dass Sie etwas tun müssen.

*Die Sauberkeit des Kondensators kann je nach Betriebsumgebung unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*Die Häufigkeit, mit der die automatische Kondensatorreinigung erfolgt, hängt von der Menge und der anfänglichen Feuchtigkeit der Wäsche ab.

Immer sauber
Dual-Filter

Immer sauber

Mit dem Dual-Filter hält der Trockner eine hohe Trockenleistung durch Herausfiltern von Flusen aus der Kleidung aufrecht.
Die Trockenleistung optimieren
Trockensensor

Die Trockenleistung optimieren

Erkennt die Feuchtigkeit auf der Kleidung und stellt die Trocknungszeit automatisch ein.
Smarter Komfort mit SmartThinQ®
Smart ThinQ®

Smarter Komfort mit SmartThinQ®

Von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Programmen – Ihr Trockner ist nun intelligent! Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

v9a2xt

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Hauptfarbe

    Weiß

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    10 kg

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

    Ja

  • Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

    Ja

  • Art der Wärmequelle

    Elektro

  • Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Nein

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

KAPAZITÄT

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    10 kg

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    660 x 920 x 702

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1.115 mm

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Gewicht (kg)

    56 kg

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    60 kg

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091750242

MERKMALE

  • Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • ECO Hybrid System

    Ja

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

    Ja

  • Doppeltes Flusensieb

    DUAL Filter

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Edelstahl

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • Art der Wärmequelle

    Elektro

  • Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Nein

  • Sensor Dry

    Ja

  • Typ

    Standgerät

PROGRAMME

  • Allergy Care

    Ja

  • Baumwolle+

    Ja

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Kurz 30

    Ja

  • Korbtrocknen

    Ja

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Handtücher

    Ja

  • Warm Trocknen/Lüften

    Ja

  • Wolle

    Ja

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • Anti-Falten

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Kondensatorpflege

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Trommelpflege

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • Weniger Zeit

    Ja

  • Mehr Zeit

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Anti-Falten

LEISTUNG

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Nein

  • Energieverbrauch Vollbeladung (Edry; in kWh)

    1,78 kWh

  • Energieverbrauch Teilbeladung (E dry1/2; in kWh)

    0,91 kWh

  • Gewichteter jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh)

    210 kWh/year

  • Schallleistungspegel (gewichteter Durchschnittswert in dB)

    62 dB(A) re 1 pW

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms beiTeilbefüllung (T dry1/2 in Min.)

    142 min

  • Gewichtete Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei vollständiger Befüllung und Teilbefüllung (in Min.)

    200 min

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Hauptfarbe

    Weiß

  • Türtyp

    Glasfenster

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    19 h

  • Zahlenanzeige

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

