Waschmaschine Weiss (B, 20 kg, 1.000 U./Min.) mit grosser Kapazität | F0WVT202
New MEZ69297404_Rev00 Model F0WVT202_Germany.pdf
F0WVT202
  • front view
  • front view open
  • drum
  • panel
  • display
  • front tray open
  • left tray open
  • left perspective view
  • top view
  • left perspectve view
  • left side
  • right side
  • right side open
  • side
  • back
Es gibt eine Waschmaschinentür. Das Wasser spritzt aus vier Richtungen in die Tür.

TurboWash® 360°

Für schnelles und schonendes Waschen in nur 39 Minuten

Dank der 3D-Multi-Einsprühdüsen und der Inverterpumpe wird eine halbe Waschladung in nur 39 Minuten gründlich, schonend und sparsam gewaschen.

*Getestet von Intertek, basierend auf IEC 60456: Ausgabe 5.0. TurboWash39 -Zyklus mit 5 kg IEC-Belastung im Vergleich zum konventionellen Baumwollwaschgang mit TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebung unterschiedlich ausfallen.

Steam

Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf dank spezieller Programme wie Allergy Care

Dampf dringt tiefer in das Gewebe der Kleidung ein, löst dadurch Verschmutzungen und entfernt bis zu 99,9 % aller Allergene und Bakterien.*

Ein weicher weißer Bademantel und ein Stofftier werden in der Trommel der Waschmaschine mit Dampf behandelt.

*Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy Care Zyklus eliminiert 99,9 % der durch Hausstaubmilben hervorgerufenen Allergene. Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

Pause & Wäsche nachlegen

Pause & Wäsche nachlegen

Kleidungsstück vergessen? Einfach auf "Pause" drücken und Wäschestück nachlegen, von kleinen Socken bis zu grösseren Jacken. In den Programmen Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht und Speed14 kann die Tür innerhalb von 3 Sekunden* während des Waschvorgangs geöffnet werden.

*Das Ergebnis basiert auf einer Beladung mit 20 Handtüchern (je 100g). Bei hoher Beladung könnte die Türverriegelung geschlossen bleiben. Wenn die Wassertemperatur mehr als 40°C beträgt, öffnet sich die Türverriegelung aus Sicherheitsgründen nicht.
**Türentriegelung beträgt weniger als 3 Sekunden.

OPTIMAL & SCHONEND waschen mit 6 Motion DD

OPTIMAL & SCHONEND waschen mit 6 Motion DD

Der 6 Motion DirectDrive® ermöglicht unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen, je nach gewähltem Waschprogramm. Eine optimale Abstimmung der Drehzahl und der Links-Rechts-Bewegungen sorgen für eine bessere Waschleistung und schonendere Wäschepflege.
WENIGER VIBRATIONEN mit Inverter Direct Drive

WENIGER VIBRATIONEN mit Inverter DirectDrive®

Alle Waschmaschinen und Waschtrockner von LG sind mit dem besonders zuverlässigen und leisen Inverter DirectDrive®-Motor ausgestattet . Die innovative Magnettechnik sorgt dank direkter Kraftübertragung (ohne Keilriemen) für eine bessere Energieeffizienz und mehr Laufruhe. Deshalb gibt LG auf den Motor 10 Jahre Garantie*.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline) 0800 45 444 45

 

Smarter Komfort mit SmartThinQ™

Smarter Komfort mit ThinQ®

Von der Fernbedienung Ihrer Waschmaschine bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Waschgängen ist Ihre Waschmaschine einfach intelligenter geworden. Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – nutzen Sie die aktuellsten Innovationen mit Wi-Fi-Konnektivität.

*Die empfohlene Maximalbeladung für jedes Waschprogramm kann abweichen. Details entnehmen Sie bitte dem Benutzerhandbuch.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

F0WVT202

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    20

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    700x990x830

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1.000

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Hauptfarbe

    Weiß

  • Türtyp

    Abgedunkeltes Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    20

PROGRAMME

  • Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Babybekleidung mit Dampf

    Nein

  • AI Wash

    Nein

  • Allergieprävention (Waschmaschine)

    Ja

  • Auto Wash

    Nein

  • Bettwäsche

    Ja

  • Kaltwäsche

    Nein

  • Buntpflege

    Nein

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Nein

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacke

    Ja

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Schongang

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Ja

  • Intensiv

    Nein

  • Mix

    Nein

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Schnell 14

    Nein

  • Kurz 30

    Nein

  • Kurzwäsche

    Nein

  • Schnelles Waschen+Trocknen

    Nein

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Spülen+Schleudern

    Ja

  • Nachtprogramm

    Ja

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Ärmelsaume und Kragen

    Ja

  • Schleudern

    Nein

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Fleckenpflege

    Nein

  • Steam Refresh

    Nein

  • Trommelreinigung

    Nein

  • TurboWash 39

    Nein

  • TurboWash 49

    Nein

  • TurboWash 59

    Nein

  • Waschen & Trocknen

    Nein

  • Wolle (Schonend/Wolle)

    Ja

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigentyp

    Drehknopf, Touchdisplay, Tasten & LED Anzeige

  • Angabe der Türverriegelung

    Ja

  • Zahlenanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Typ

    Frontlader-Waschmaschine

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • Centum System®

    Nein

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Autom. Neustart

    Nein

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Schaumerkennungsprogramm

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • Steam+

    Nein

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Edelstahltrommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Ja

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Ja

  • Waschtrommel

    Schlanke Trommel aus Edelstahl

  • Wasserzufuhr (heiß / kalt)

    Nur Kaltwäsche

  • Wasserlevel

    Automatikfunktion

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    740x1.065x850

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    700x990x830

  • Gewicht (kg)

    92,0

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    98,0

  • Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

    830

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (Tiefe in mm)

    1.460

ENERGIE

  • Energieklasse (Waschen)

    B

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • Piepton Ein/Aus

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Waschmittelmenge

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • Vorwäsche

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Spülen

    5-fach

  • Spülen + Schleudern

    Nein

  • Spülen+

    Ja

  • Weichspülermenge

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    5-stufig

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Temp.

    Kaltwäsche/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash

    Ja

  • Waschen

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ColdWash

    Nein

  • ezDispense® Düsenreinigung

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096122518

PRODUKTDATENBLATT (WASCHZYKLEN)

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (kWh)

    62

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Nein

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    10

  • Eco 40-60 (volle Ladung)

    2,650

  • Eco 40-60 (halbe Ladung)

    1,750

  • Eco 40-60 (Viertelladung)

    0,650

  • Energieklasse

    B

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1.000

  • Geräuschpegel für Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung) (dBa)

    74

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,5

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,5

  • Schleuderleistung - Effizienzklasse

    B

  • Schleuderleistung - Feuchtigkeitsgehalt (%)

    53

  • Standardprogramm (nur waschen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    240

  • Zeit (Min) - (halbe Ladung)

    180

  • Zeit (Min) - (Viertelladung)

    175

  • Waschkapazität (kg)

    20

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (l)

    61

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigungs-Coach

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

