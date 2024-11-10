We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DirectDrive™ Waschvollautomat mit, bis zu 8kg Füllmenge, 6 Motion und Smart Diagnosis™ in weiß
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Waschmaschinentyp
Waschvollautomat
-
Farbe
weiß
-
Schleuderdrehzahl (U/min)
1400
KAPAZITÄT (KG)
-
Waschen
8
ANZEIGE
-
Displaytyp
Digitales Display
-
Verzögerter Start (h)
Ja
-
Restdauer Anzeige
Ja
BESONDERE FUNKTIONEN
-
Motortyp
Direct Drive™
-
Dampf Funktion
Nein
-
Aqua Control
Ja
-
Aqua-Lock
Ja
-
Intelligent Washing System
Ja
-
Smart Diagnosis
Ja
LEISTUNG
-
Geräuschpegel (dBA)
55
-
Geräuschpegel bei max Schleuderdrehzahl (dBA)
73
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A+++
-
Waschwirkungsklasse
A
-
Schleuderwirkungsklasse
A (44% Restfeuchte)
PROGRAMME
-
Anzahl Programme
14
ABMESSUNGEN B X H X T (CM)
-
Netto
60 x 85 x 59
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
