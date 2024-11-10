DirectDrive™ Waschvollautomat mit, bis zu 8kg Füllmenge, 6 Motion und Smart Diagnosis™ in weiß

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG F1447TD01 - DirectDrive Waschmaschine
Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Waschmaschinentyp

    Waschvollautomat

  • Farbe

    weiß

  • Schleuderdrehzahl (U/min)

    1400

KAPAZITÄT (KG)

  • Waschen

    8

ANZEIGE

  • Displaytyp

    Digitales Display

  • Verzögerter Start (h)

    Ja

  • Restdauer Anzeige

    Ja

BESONDERE FUNKTIONEN

  • Motortyp

    Direct Drive™

  • Dampf Funktion

    Nein

  • Aqua Control

    Ja

  • Aqua-Lock

    Ja

  • Intelligent Washing System

    Ja

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

LEISTUNG

  • Geräuschpegel (dBA)

    55

  • Geräuschpegel bei max Schleuderdrehzahl (dBA)

    73

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A+++

  • Waschwirkungsklasse

    A

  • Schleuderwirkungsklasse

    A (44% Restfeuchte)

PROGRAMME

  • Anzahl Programme

    14

ABMESSUNGEN B X H X T (CM)

  • Netto

    60 x 85 x 59

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

