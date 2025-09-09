Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Waschmaschine Essence White (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB3095
MEZ69313820 F4WB3095 改位置.pdf
F4WB3095
LG Waschmaschine Essence White (A, 9 kg, 1.310 U./Min.) Unterbaufähig mit Steam & Inverter Direct Drive® | F4WB3095, F4WB3095
Hauptmerkmale

  • Inverter Direct Drive®: energieeffizienter, langlebiger und leiser Motor mit 10 Jahren Garantie
  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen: besonders schonend
  • Steam: Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf dank spezieller Programme wie Allergy Care
  • AquaLock® Vollwasserschutz: AquaStop-System bestehend aus versiegelter Bodenwanne mit Sensor und AquaStop Sicherheitsschlauch
  • Sicherheitsglastür: stabil, kratzfest, hygienisch und hitzebeständig
  • Edelstahlmitnehmer: hygienisch, strapazierfähig und keine Textilverfärbungen
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Es zeigt den Innenraum der Waschmaschine

Es zeigt den Innenraum der Waschmaschine

Minimalistisches Design, überlegene Sauberkeit

Verleihe jedem Interieur mit unserer neu gestalteten LG-Waschmaschine eine stilvolle Note.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Durchdacht gestaltet

Es zeigt den Innenraum der Waschmaschine

Unterbaufähiges Design

Für begrenzten Platz geeignet

In der Mitte eines runden Streams befindet sich ein 6 Motion DD-Logo

6 Motion DD

Auf die Stoffart abgestimmt

Es gibt ein Logo für den Motor einer Waschmaschine und einen Inverter DirectDrive®-Motor mit 10-jähriger Garantie.

10 Jahre Garantie*

Garantierte Zuverlässigkeit

Es zeigt den Stoff und den Staub der Faser

Allergy Care

Staubmilben wegdampfen

Passt auch in kleine Räume

Perfekt für kompakte Bereiche – die obere Abdeckung lässt sich leicht entfernen, um einen nahtlosen, integrierten Look zu erzielen, wobei die Integration nur mit einem Unterbaublech möglich ist.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Elegantes Design

Verbessere die Qualität der Innenausstattung deines Zuhauses

Wähle die Waschmaschine, die zu deiner Einrichtungsvision passt.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

6 Motion DD

Bewegungskombinationen, die auf die Stoffart zugeschnitten sind

Der Inverter Direct Drive®-Motor dieser Waschmaschine kann sechs verschiedene Waschbewegungen erzeugen, die für die richtige Pflege und höchste Sauberkeit deiner Textilien sorgen.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Steam

Beseitige Allergene aus deinen Textilien mit Dampf

Trage deine Kleidung mit dem guten Gefühl, dass Hausstaubmilben und Bakterien mit Dampf entfernt werden.

*Das von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zugelassene Allergy Care-Programm reduziert das Hausstaubmilbenallergen.

*Das Allergy Care Programm mit der Funktion "Steam" muss über das Bedienpanel der Waschmaschine (Auswahl: "Download/Neu") heruntergeladen werden.

Tub Clean

Von innen sauber

Sorge für eine saubere Waschmaschine und hygienische Wäsche

Der Motor der Waschmaschine wirbelt Wasser auf

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Es hat einen Waschmaschinenmotor und ein Logo auf einem schwarzen, welligen Hintergrund

Es hat einen Waschmaschinenmotor und ein Logo auf einem schwarzen, welligen Hintergrund

Ein Jahrzehnt ohne Sorgen

LG bietet eine umfassende 10-Jahres-Garantie für den Inverter DirectDrive®-Motor.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

Verbessere dein Wascherlebnis mit dem eleganten und schlichten Design der Waschmaschine

  • Produktbild
  • Produktbild
  • Produktbild
  • Produktbild
  • Produktbild
  • Produktbild

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

