Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB
MEZ69202188 V5WD95SLIMB 23.12.8变更.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB

MEZ69202188 V5WD95SLIMB 23.12.8变更.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB

V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB
LG Slim Waschtrockner Schwarz (E/A, 9 kg / 5kg, 1.160 U./Min.) mit Steam & TurboWash® 360° | V5WD95SLIMB, V5WD95SLIMB

Hauptmerkmale

  • AI DD®: Intelligente Erkennung der Fasern für 18% mehr Gewebeschutz
  • Edelstahl Mitnehmer: Hygienisch, Strapazierfähig und keine Verfärbungen
  • Steam: Tiefenreinigung mit Dampf mit speziellem Programm wie Allergy Care
  • TurboWash® 360°: 4 Einsprühdüsen für schnelleres und schonenderes Waschen in nur 39 min. (halbe Beladung)
  • ThinQ®: vernetzte Zukunft eingebaut
  • Inverter Direct Drive®: energieeffizienter, langlebiger und leiser Motor mit 10 Jahren Garantie*
    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Zwei mattschwarze LG-Waschmaschinen und -Trockner nebeneinander, mit einem pinkfarbenen, gebogenen LG AI-Symbol im Hintergrund und den Texten sowie Emblemen 'AI DD' und 'AI Dual Inverter' oben rechts.

Zwei mattschwarze LG-Waschmaschinen und -Trockner nebeneinander, mit einem pinkfarbenen, gebogenen LG AI-Symbol im Hintergrund und den Texten sowie Emblemen 'AI DD' und 'AI Dual Inverter' oben rechts.

LG AI Core-Tech

AI-Wäschelösungen

LG AI Core-Tech Mehr erfahren

WD-Vivace-V700-VC3-White-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop_v2

WM-Vivace-V700-VC2-White-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop-custom

WM-Vivace-V700-VC2-White-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop-custom

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI Direct Drive® basiert auf umfangreichen Daten über die gesamte Wascherfahrung und wählt den perfekten Waschgang, der Ihre Wäsche optimal schont.

*Getestet durch Intertek im November 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG-Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9BWP2W vs. FY10SD4). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. *AI DD ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Was ist AI DD®?

Was ist AI DD®?

AI DD® erkennt nicht nur das Gewicht der Wäsche, sondern auch die Empfindlichkeit des Stoffes, und wählt eigenständig den optimalen Waschgang für das jeweilige Gewebe aus.

Waschmaschine und Trockner in Einem

Alles in einem Gerät

Waschmaschine und Trockner in Einem

Die Waschmaschinen-Trockner-Kombination von LG ist ein weiteres Gerät, das mit unseren führenden Technologien ausgerüstet ist. Spart Platz in der Wohnung und schafft mehr Raum für Ihre Familie.

Mehr Freizeit durch zeitsparenderes Wäschewaschen
Alles in einem Gerät

Mehr Freizeit durch zeitsparenderes Wäschewaschen

Mit der Waschmaschinen-Trockner-Kombination von LG können Sie problemlos mehr Zeit mit Ihrer Familie verbringen.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2019, Option TurboWash39+Dry mit 4 kg gemischter Wäsche.

Mehr Zeit, um das Leben zu genießen
TurboWash®

Mehr Zeit, um das Leben zu genießen

Die TurboWash® Technologie reinigt Ihre Kleidung in 39 Minuten. Verbringen Sie weniger Zeit mit der Wäsche und mehr Zeit mit Ihrem Leben!

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene
Steam

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene

Die LG Steam® Technologie beseitigt 99,9% aller Allergene, wie z. B. Hausstaubmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können, ebenso wie 30%* der Knitterfalten.

Weniger Knitterfalten, bessere Hygiene

**Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy-Care-Zyklus eliminiert 99,9% der durch Hausstaubmilben entstehenden Allergene.
*Getestet durch Intertek im Dezember 2018, basierend auf dem AATCC-Standard Baumwoll-Waschgang mit der zugeschalteten Knitterfrei-Option (Wrinkle Care) im Vergleich zum Baumwoll-Waschgang ohne jene Option (gewaschen wurden 3 Hemden unterschiedlicher Gewebe). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*Wrinkle Care, der Knitterschutz, kann bei 6 Zyklen dazugewählt werden.

Haltbarer und hygienischer
Haltbarkeit

Haltbarer und hygienischer

Verstärkte, robuste und elegante Außentür aus gehärtetem Glas und hygienische und langlebige Edelstahl-Waschtrommel.
.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2013. Bakterizide Wirkung gegen Pseudomonas aeruginosa des rostfreien Stahls nach 12 Tagen im Vergleich zur Anfangssituation.

Auffällig und elegant
Design

Auffällig und elegant

Verbesserte Ablesbarkeit des Displays und großer Metall-Drehschalter.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und Ihren individuellen Einstellungen variieren.

*Die empfohlene Maximalbeladung für jedes Waschprogramm kann abweichen. Details entnehmen Sie bitte dem Benutzerhandbuch.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren