WashTower Schwarz (Waschmaschine: A, 12kg, 1350 U./Min.; Trockner: A+++/C, 10kg) Waschmaschine & Trockner in einem Gerät I WT1210BBF
MEZ64138913  WT1210BBF  24.13.31.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Produktinformationsblatt

WT1210BBF
Front view
Front door open
right side view with door open
right side view with door open
tray
drum
drum
display
left perspective
right perspective
perspective
perspective
side view
Back view
Front view
Front door open
right side view with door open
right side view with door open
tray
drum
drum
display
left perspective
right perspective
perspective
perspective
side view
Back view

Hauptmerkmale

  • One-Touch-Control-Center: Ein zentrales Bedienfeld verbindet beide Produkte
  • Platzsparend: Waschmaschine und Trockner in einem Gerät
  • EEK Waschmaschine: A -10%: ganze 10% effizienter als der Grenzwert für eine "A-Klasse"
  • Smart Pairing: Kommunikation zwischen Waschmaschine und Trockner
  • TurboWash® 360°: 4 Wassereinsprühdüsen für schnelleres und schonenderes Waschen in nur 39 Min. (halbe Beladung)
  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie: schonende Trocknung mit niedrigen Temperaturen
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Der innovative Wäscheturm

Platzsparend

Waschmaschine und Trockner in einem Gerät, auch für kleine Räume.

Leicht zugängliches Bedienfeld

Dank des Center Control®-Designs musst du dich nicht mehr bücken oder auf einen Hocker steigen.

Stofferkennung

KI-Technologie zur Erkennung von Stofftextur und Größe der Ladung.

Zeiteinsparung

Waschen und Trocknen innerhalb von 1 Stunde.

LG WashTower™

Waschmaschine und Trockner in einem Gerät, ideal für kleine Räume

Der LG WashTower eignet sich für jeden Innenraum und lässt ihn eleganter und schöner aussehen.

Kompakte Größe mit Bedienfeld in der Mitte

Im Vergleich zu Waschmaschinen mit Trockner 45 mm kürzer und das Bedienfeld ist 85 mm höher.

Der WashTower ist mit einer übereinander angeordneten Waschmaschine und einem Trockner ausgestattet.

*Platzsparend im Vergleich zu den 24-Zoll-Waschmaschinen mit integriertem Trockner von LG.

Intelligente Technologie

Dies ist ein Bild des Produkt-Panels. Die Bettdecken-Schaltflächen des Trockners und der Waschmaschine sind hervorgehoben.



Smart Pairing®

Der Trocknungszyklus wird mit dem Waschzyklus synchronisiert

Die Trocknereinstellung wird automatisch basierend auf dem ausgewählten Waschgang ausgewählt.

*Die Produktbilder und Videos dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Es ist eine Waschmaschinentür vorhanden. Hinter der Tür befindet sich eine Waschküche und darüber ein Symbol für Hemden.

AIDD®

Dank integrierter künstlicher Intelligenz gibt es keine Rätselraten mehr

Intelligente Erkennung der Fasern für 18 % mehr Gewebeschutz

*Von Intertek im Mai 2022 getestet. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Ladung im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Baumwollwaschgang von LG. (F13EJN) Getestete durchschnittliche Gewebeschäden durch Einlegen von 5-Loch-Mustern und Vergleich von KI-Klasse 1 und KI-Klasse 3 im Baumwollwaschgang.

*Je nach Kleidung und Umgebung können die Ergebnisse abweichen.

*Nur für Baumwolle, Mischgewebe, Problemlose-Pflege-Programme.

Zeiteinsparung

Die Animation zeigt, dass es innerhalb einer Stunde gewaschen und getrocknet werden kann.

Die Animation zeigt, dass es innerhalb einer Stunde gewaschen und getrocknet werden kann.

Waschen und Trocknen in einer Stunde

Der Trockner wird vor Ende des Waschgangs vorgeheizt, sodass das Trocknen weniger Zeit benötigt.

*Getestet durch Intertek. Getestet mit jeweils 3 Ladungen; Sportbekleidung für Frauen (Polyester 89 %, Elasthan 11 %, 3 Hemden (Polyester 65 %, Baumwolle 35 %) und zwei Schlafanzüge (Baumwolle 73 %, Polyester 27 %). 

Getestet mit dem Schnellwaschgang (Schnellwäsche) in der Waschmaschine, dem Trockner mit Kleine Ladung (Schnelltrocknung) und der Option „Zum Trocknen vorbereiten“.

*Je nach Kleidung und Umgebung können die Ergebnisse abweichen.

Es ist eine Waschmaschinentür vorhanden. Aus vier Richtungen strömt Wasser in die Tür.

TurboWash®360

Erledige deine Wäsche in kürzerer Zeit

Deine Wäsche wird in nur 39 Minuten ohne Abstriche beim Schutz des Gewebes gründlich gereinigt.

*Getestet von Intertek im Januar 2023, Baumwollprogramm mit TurboWash®-Option mit 2 kg Ladung.

*Je nach Umgebung können die Ergebnisse abweichen.

Allergy Care

Weniger Hausstaubmilben

Spezielle Dampfprogramme wie Allergy Care entfernen Allergene und Bakterien

Video zeigt, wie Schmutzstoffe aus der Wäsche in der Waschmaschine entfernt werden und ein Teddybär im Trockner.

*Das von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zugelassene Allergy Care-Programm reduziert das Hausstaubmilbenallergen.

*Das Hygieneprogramm kann über die ThinQ-App heruntergeladen oder direkt aus dem Cloud-Zyklus in der App ausgewählt werden.

*Getestet von Intertek, das Hygieneprogramm in der Waschmaschine reduziert Bakterien (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa und K. pneumoniae) bei einer Ladung von 3,6 kg Baumwolle.

*Die Produktbilder im Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Dual Inverter Heat Pump®

Energieeinsparung beim Trocknen

Die Doppelzylinder ermöglichen eine schnellere Trocknung und Energieeinsparung. 

Der Motor im Inverter dreht sich. Die Rotationsgeschwindigkeit wird nach Bedarf angepasst.

*Getestet von Intertek im Januar 2021. Baumwollwaschgang (Normal) mit 3,83 kg Ladung im Vergleich zu einem herkömmlichen Wäschetrockner von LG. (RC90V9AV2W im Vergleich zu RC9066A3F)

*Je nach Kleidung und Umgebung können die Ergebnisse abweichen.

Automatische Kondensatorreinigung

Komfortabel zu reinigender Kondensator

Die automatische Kondensatorreinigung sorgt für eine problemlose Wartung.

Die Luft wird durch drei Filter im Kondensator gereinigt.

*Die Produktbilder oder Videos dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

*Die Sauberkeit des Kondensators kann je nach Betriebsumgebung variieren.

*Die Häufigkeit der automatischen Kondensatorreinigung kann je nach Größe und anfänglicher Feuchtigkeit der Wäsche variieren.

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Teile deiner Waschmaschine genau mit, was du brauchst und wann du es brauchst. Sag „In welchem Waschprogramm ist die Waschmaschine?“ und der KI-Lautsprecher hört zu und nennt dir das Programm.

Von überall aus verbinden und steuern

Mit der LG ThinQ® App kannst du dich auf eine noch nie dagewesene Weise mit deiner Waschmaschine verbinden. Starte deine Waschmaschine mit einem einzigen Knopfdruck.

Effiziente Produktwartung

Die LG ThinQ® App überwacht deine Waschmaschine. Sei es die tägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes, mit der App kannst du den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen. Du erhältst Benachrichtigungen und kannst gewünschte Programme herunterladen.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und deinen

individuellen Einstellungen variieren.

WashTower Installationsanleitung

Beim WashTower handelt es sich um ein Gerät, das optimal in deinen Raum passt. 

Jemand misst die Größe der Möbel mit einem Maßband.

Messanleitung

Bitte lies vor der Installation die untenstehende Anleitung und schaue dir das Video an, indem du unten auf die Schaltfläche „+“ klickst. 

Es wird erklärt, wie viel Platz für die Installation des Waschturms benötigt wird.

1. Messung mit dem Wasserhahn neben dem Gerät

1. Messung mit dem Wasserhahn neben dem Gerät

2. Messung mit dem Wasserhahn hinter dem Gerät

2. Messung mit dem Wasserhahn hinter dem Gerät

Schau dir an, wie deine Nachbarn den WashTower installiert haben

Bild der Kundeninstallation

Teile und Bausätze

Sieh dir an, welche Teile enthalten sind.

Sieh dir an, welche Teile enthalten sind.

FAQ

Q.

Hat der LG WashTower einen Stecker?

A.

Der LG WashTower hat zwei Stecker: einen für die Waschmaschine und einen für den Trockner. Waschmaschine und Trockner können also gleichzeitig oder separat verwendet werden. 

Q.

Wenn der Trockner nicht funktioniert, kann die Waschmaschine dann trotzdem funktionieren?

A.

Der LG WashTower besteht aus einem Stück, hat aber zwei separate Einheiten: eine Waschmaschine und einen Trockner, und jede hat ihren eigenen Stecker. Wenn also die Waschmaschine ausfällt, funktioniert der Trockner noch und umgekehrt.  

Q.

Bietet der LG WashTower eine andere Garantie?

A.

Die Garantie für den LG WashTower entspricht der Garantie, die LG für die Frontlader-Waschmaschine und den Wäschetrockner in deinem Land anbietet.

Q.

Was ist „Smart Pairing“?

A.

Die Funktion „Smart Pairing“ sendet Informationen von der Waschmaschine an den Trockner und empfiehlt den optimalen Trocknungszyklus. Mit anderen Worten: Die Waschmaschine kann dem Trockner mitteilen, einen kompatiblen Trocknungszyklus auszuwählen.

Q.

Handelt es sich um ein gestapeltes Modell?

A.

Der LG WashTower ist eine Einheit, die oben einen Trockner und unten eine Waschmaschine hat. Das Bedienfeld befindet sich in der Mitte, sodass du keinen Hocker benötigst, um das Bedienfeld des Trockners zu erreichen. Es ist kein Stapelset erforderlich.

Q.

Können die Türen so umgebaut werden, dass sie nach rechts statt nach links öffnen?

A.

Nein, bei diesem Modell ist es nicht möglich, die Türanschlagrichtung zu ändern.

Q.

Ist diese Maschine ein Typ mit oder ohne Abluft?

A.

Diese Waschmaschine ist ein Typ ohne Abluft, sodass du sie an verschiedenen Orten aufstellen kannst.

