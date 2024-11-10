Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Highlights Was ist webOS? Startbildschirm und Apps LG Channels Gaming und Lifestyle Angebote

Eine Nahaufnahme des LG TV mit den Schaltflächen Home Office, Game und Musik über einem Banner für Masters of the Air. Beim Herauszoomen wird ein TV an einer Wohnzimmerwand erkennbar. Folgende Logos werden auf dem TV-Bildschirm angezeigt: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now und Udemy.

Das passende TV-Erlebnis für Sie

Erleben Sie TV, das für Sie gemacht ist, mit My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI Magic Remote und Quick Card.

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können von Land zu Land unterschiedlich sein und bei der Veröffentlichung abweichen.
**Die Schlüsselwortempfehlungen variieren nach App und Tageszeit.
***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot und die KI-Spracherkennung sind nur in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in der Muttersprache unterstützen.
****Bildschirmbilder simuliert.

Pocket-lint

LG webOS ist das beste Betriebssystem für Smart TVs

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

LG ist mit seinem integrierten Smart-TV-System wieder einmal Klassenbester

iF Design Award

„Gewinner“ des IF Design Award

Das Logo webOS schwebt in der Mitte auf schwarzem Hintergrund und darunter leuchten die Farben des Logos, Rot, Orange und Gelb. Unter dem Logo steht «webOS Re:New Program».

webOS Re:New Program

5 Jahre jedes Jahr ein neuer TV

Stets wie neu und mit neuen Eigenschaften und Komfort.

Fünf aufwärts gestaffelte Rechtecke in unterschiedlcihen Farben, jeweils beschriftet mit dem Jahr der Version, von «webOS 24» bis «webOS 28». Zwischen den Rechtecken nach oben zeigende Pfeile mit der Beschriftung «Upgrade 1» bis «Upgrade 4».

Mit dem webOS Re:New Program erhalten die Kunden in fünf Jahren vier Upgrades, also insgesamt fünf webOS-Versionen mit der Version zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs.

*Das webOS Re:New Program unterstützt während fünf Jahren vier Upgrades, angefangen bei der vorinstallierten webOS Version, jeweils zum Monatsende oder Jahresende geplant.
**Aktualisierungen und Zeitplan variieren bei einigen Eigenschaften und Anwendungen je nach Modell und Region.
***2023 sind u. a. Upgrades für UHD und neuere Modelle verfügbar.

«My Profile» auf einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Oben ein Banner für Tangible Wonders. Darunter sind folgende Schaltflächen angezeigt: Home Hub, Sports, Game, Accessibility, Home Office. Unter den Schaltflächen sind folgende Logos angezeigt: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now und Udemy. Darunter sind 5 Miniaturansichten von Filmen zu sehen und der Text «Top-Auswahl für Sie». Mit einem Cursor wird oben links auf den Anfangsbuchstaben «S» geklickt. Im eingeblendeten Dropdownmenü des LG Kontos werden fünf Namen angezeigt. Der Cursor klickt auf den zweiten Namen, während sich Miniaturansichten und empfohlene Inhalte sich ändern.

My Profile

Ihr Bereich ist für Sie dediziert

Unter My Profile können Sie leicht für jedes Familienmitglied ein Profil erstellen. Jeder hat einen persönlichen Startbildschirm mit individuellen Empfehlungen.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Je nach Region und Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise weniger oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.
***Es können 10 Profile erstellt und auf dem Startbildschirm angezeigt werden.

Quick Card

Eine Abkürzung zu Ihren Favoriten

Nur ein Klick. Über Quick Card gelangen Sie schnell zu Game-Hub, Wiedergabelisten oder Home Office.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Die oben genannten unterstützten Funktionen, Menüs und Anwendungen können je nach Land und Veröffentlichung variieren.

Sports Portal

Ein Raum für Sportfans

Tauchen Sie ein in die Action des Sportportals - der Heimat all Ihrer Lieblingssportarten mit Live-Spielen, Spiel-Highlights, Tabellen und mehr auf einem Bildschirm.

Sports Alert

Nie wieder ein Tor verpassen

Richten Sie einen Sports Alert für Ihre Lieblingsteams ein und erhalten Sie Erinnerungen für bevorstehende Spiele und Live-Benachrichtigungen zu Toren und Endergebnissen.

Sports Mode

Tore und Passe, scharf und klar

Wechseln Sie zum Sports Mode für ein Bild, das für Sport optimiert ist – mit den richtigen Einstellungen für Helligkeit, Kontrast und Akustik und reibungsloser Action.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Die unterstützten Dienste und Ligen können je nach Region und Land variieren.
***Eine Internetverbindung ist erforderlich.
****Die Sports Alert-Funktion ist nur für über Mein Team registrierte Teams und Spieler verfügbar.

Multi View

Mehr Ansicht, mehr Spass

Teilen Sie den Bildschirm in 2–4 Segmente. Nutzen Sie den TV als Doppelmonitor für den PC oder fügen Sie weitere Bildschirme hinzu, um im Internet zu suchen und gleichzeitig Sendungen in PiP zu sehen.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Die Bild- und Ton-Einstellungen auf beiden Bildschirmen sind gleich.
***Die Unterstützung für den 2-Bildschirm-/4-Bildschirm-Modus unterscheidet sich je nach Modell und Land. (Der 3- und 4-Bildschirm-Modus ist nur bei der M4- und G4-Serie verfügbar.)

AI Picture Wizard

Massgeschneiderte Bilder nach Ihrem Geschmack

Wählen Sie Ihre Lieblingsbilder aus, und AI Picture Wizard erstellt ein Bild aus 85 Millionen Möglichkeiten genau nach Ihren persönlichen Vorlieben und speichert es im Profil.

*AI Picture Wizard ist verfügbar mit OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 und 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Ihr Assistent ist immer einsatzbereit

Fragen Sie nach Informationen wie Uhrzeit, Wetter, Sports Alerts und Google Calendar-Aktualisierungen, sogar wenn Ihr TV ausgeschaltet ist. Ihr Assistent ist immer hilfsbereit.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Die Always Ready-Eigenschaft ist verfügbar für LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 und 86NANO80.

LG Magic Remote mit mittlerer runder Schaltfläche in neon-rosa Licht hervorgehoben. Ein rosa Signal kommt aus der Fernbedienung, mit einer rosa Spruchblase über der LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

Der Zauber liegt in Ihrer Hand

Vorbei mit altmodischen Tasten. LG Magic Remote entsperrt die LG-TV-Smart-Funktionen durch Klicken/Scrollen. Nutzen Sie das Mikrofon, und die KI-Spracherkennung wechselt den Kanal/empfiehlt Inhalte.

*Unterstützung, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der Magic Remote können je nach Region und unterstützter Sprache variieren, sogar bei dem gleichen Modell.
**Eine Internetverbindung ist erforderlich.
***KI-Spracherkennung ist nur in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in der Muttersprache unterstützen.

Frau mit Hund auf weitem Feld im LG TV-Bildschirm. Neben einer helllila Kreisgrafik wird der Text «Neue Schlüsselwörter per Klick auf Mic-Taste der Fernbedienung empfehlen» angezeigt. Folgende Schlüsselwörter sind in rosa Leisten angezeigt: Filme mit Hunden, Hundeshows, Doku, Entspannung, Tieranimation. Die Magic Remote vor dem LG TV zeigt auf den TV. Konzentrische lila Neon-Kreise um die Mic-Taste. Neben der Fernbedienung ist eine Grafik mit einem Finger, der eine Taste drückt, und dem Text «Kurz drücken».

AI Concierge

Ihre Favoriten stehen zur Verfügung

AI Concierge kennt Ihren Suchverlauf und empfiehlt Inhalte und Schlüsselworte wie «Für Sie», «Empfohlen», «Aktuell» und «Tipps».

*«Für Sie» in AI Concierge wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in der Muttersprache unterstützen.
**Die Schlüsselwortempfehlungen basieren auf dem Suchverlauf und variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

Bilder vor und danach eines LG TV werden nebeneinander gezeigt. Der erste Bildschirm zeigt ein dunkles Bild mit einem Popup für das AI Help Desk. Der Benutzer schreibt in den Chat: «Bildschirm ist dunkel». Die Antwort lautet: «Hallo, es scheint ein Problem mit dem Bildschirm zu geben. Ich werde das schnell lösen. Indem Sie die Bildschirmeinstellungen optimieren, erhalten Sie ein helleres und schärferes Bild.» Der Benutzer klickt auf die Taste zum Optimieren. Der zweite Bildschirm hat ein helleres und schärferes Bild. Das Chat-Popup des AI Help Desk lautet: «Bildschirmeinstellungen werden optimiert. Bildmodus = Lebendig. Energieeinsparung = Max. Blaulicht reduzieren = Ein. Optimierung der Einstellungen abgeschlossen.»

Accessibility

AI Chatbot macht Fernsehen für mehr von uns zugänglicher

LG TV für alle, mit intelligenter Assistenz durch den integrierten AI Chatbot und schnell zugängliche Menüs, mit denen Sie einfach alle Accessibility-Einstellungen Ihres TVs steuern können.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Der Dienst kann je nach Region und Land variieren.
***Eine Internetverbindung ist erforderlich.
****AI Chatbot ist nur in Ländern verfügbar, in denen NLP in der Muttersprache unterstützt wird.

Home Hub

Ihr Smart-Home von einer Stelle aus steuern

Steuern Sie mit Home Hub vom TV nahtlos intelligente Ökosysteme, einschliesslich Mobilgeräte, Soundbar und IoT-Geräte (z. B. Beleuchtung, Heizung, Lüftung, Klimaanlage usw.)

*LG unterstützt «Matter» Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von «Matter» unterstützten Dienste/Eigenschaften können je nach verbundenem Gerät variieren. ThinQ und Matter müssen zuerst über die mobile ThinQ-App verbunden werden.
**Die freihändige Sprachfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem alpha 9 KI-Prozessor und dem alpha 11 KI-Prozessor möglich. Variiert je nach Produkt und Region.
***Der integrierte Chromecast-Dienst ist möglicherweise beim Kauf des OLED CS4 nicht verfügbar, aber der Dienst kann nach Aktualisierung der webOS-Software genutzt werden.

LG TV an einer Wohnzimmerwand, darauf ein Löwe mit Jungtier. Vorne sitzt ein Mann mit Smartphone, worauf dasselbe Bild der Löwen zu sehen ist. Drei neonrote geschwungene Streifen direkt über dem Smartphone ziehen Richtung TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Ihre Apps direkt auf Ihren Fernseher übertragen

Zeigen Sie Inhalt vom iPhone oder Android-Gerät mit Apple AirPlay und Chromecast mühelos auf dem LG TV an.

*Bildschirmbilder simuliert.
**Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV und AirPlay sind Handelsmarken von Apple Inc, eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.
***Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in abhängig von Region und Sprache.
****LG unterstützt «Matter» Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von «Matter» unterstützten Dienste/Eigenschaften können je nach verbundenem Gerät variieren. ThinQ und Matter müssen zuerst über die mobile ThinQ-App verbunden werden.
*****Der integrierte Chromecast-Dienst ist möglicherweise beim Kauf des OLED CS4 nicht verfügbar, aber der Dienst kann nach Aktualisierung der webOS-Software genutzt werden.

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 und B4 in einer Reihe vor schwarzem Hintergrund mit subtilen Farbwirbeln. Im Bild ist das Emblem «11 Jahre weltbester OLED TV» zu sehen. Ein Haftungsausschluss lautet: «Quelle: Omdia. Stücklieferungen, 2013 bis 2023. Die Ergebnisse stellen keine Empfehlung von LG Electronics dar. Die Verwendung dieser Ergebnisse erfolgt auf eigene Gefahr der Drittpartei. Weitere Details finden Sie unter https://www.omdia.com/.»

BRANDNEUER LG OLED

Auch 11 Jahre später
noch an der Spitze

Auch 11 Jahre später
noch an der Spitze