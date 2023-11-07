We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Prepárate para romper la pista sacando todo tu poder este 2 de diciembre, desde las 15:00 hrs en @espacio_glitch.
Te esperamos en una actividad llena de buena música, un random dance con premios sorpresa y todo el BOOM del KPOP con LG.
¡Ven a bailar y participa por premios LG! ❤️