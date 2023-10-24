We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
K8 (2017) Titan
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
-
Android 7.0 Nougat
-
Design-Elemente
-
abgerundetes Gehäuse, doppelte Kantenlinien, extra sytlish, handlich & kompakt
-
Formfaktor
-
144,8 x 72,1 x 8,1 mm
-
Gewicht
-
142g
-
Farbvarianten
-
Titan, Gold
-
Technologie
-
TFT-LCD
-
Typ
-
In-Cell Touch Display, 2,5D Arc Glass Front
-
Diagonale in cm
-
12,7 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
5,0 Zoll
-
Farben
-
16,7 Millionen
-
Auflösung
-
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 294 ppi
-
Hauptkamera
-
13 Megapixel
-
Zoom
-
Digitaler 4 x Zoom
-
Auflösung
-
4160 x 3120 Pixel
-
Blitzlicht
-
LED-Blitz
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
1920 x 1080 Pixel (FHD)
-
Selfie-Kamera
-
5 Megapixel
-
Auflösung
-
2560 x 1920 Pixel
-
Features
-
Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Selfie-Automatik, Intervallaufnahme, Quick share, Gesture Shot, Selfie-Backlight (Light-Frame), Pause and Resume Recording, Film-Effekt, HDR, Raster
-
Modell
-
Qualcomm®Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917)
-
Taktrate
-
1,4 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
4
-
Mobilfunk
-
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
-
LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
-
Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Device ID Profile (DI), Health Device Profile(HDP), HID over GATT Profile (HOGP), Message Access Profile(MAP). Scan Parameters Profile(ScPP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Integrierter A-GPS Empfänger, Glonas
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3,5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
-
Android Beam, Drucken, USB OTG
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
SAR-Wert (Kopf)
-
0,433 W/Kg
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
-
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
-
Software
-
KnockCode, Easy Home, QuickMemo+, Bedienungshilfen, LG Smart Keyboard, Smartworld
-
Sensor
-
Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Umgebungslichtsensor
-
Google Mobile Services
-
YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Play Filme & Serien, Play Music, Fotos, Docs, Google Drive, Tabellen, Präsentationen, Chrome, Google Now, Duo
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisation
-
Google Dienste
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Evernote, Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Timer, Wecker, Rechner, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachaufzeichnung, Aufgaben, Facebook, Instagram
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
-
Polyphon
-
UKW-Radio
-
Ja (Die Funktion erfordert nicht im Packungsinhalt enthaltenes Zubehör)
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufer-Gruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar
-
Personalisierung
-
Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Animierte Hintergrundbilder
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch
-
Video-Formate
-
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, flac, Midi, OGG, WAV, WMA, M4A
-
Art
-
Li-Ion 3,85 V
-
Kapazität
-
2500 mAh (wechselbar)
-
Stand-by-Zeit
-
2G: bis zu 410 Std. ; 3G: Bis zu 490 Std., 4G: Bis zu 530 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: Bis zu 1200 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 1080 Min.
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
16 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB
-
RAM
-
1,5 GB
-
Lieferumfang
-
Gerät, Akku, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung
-
Productcode - Gold
-
LGM200N.ADECGK
-
Productcode - Titan
-
LGM200N.ADECTN
-
Gold
-
8806087018547
-
Titan
-
8806087017939
