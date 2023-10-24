About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
K8 (2017) Titan

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

K8 (2017) Titan

LG K8 (2017)

K8 (2017) Titan

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Software

Android 7.0 Nougat

DESIGN

Design-Elemente

abgerundetes Gehäuse, doppelte Kantenlinien, extra sytlish, handlich & kompakt

Formfaktor

144,8 x 72,1 x 8,1 mm

Gewicht

142g

Farbvarianten

Titan, Gold

DISPLAY

Technologie

TFT-LCD

Typ

In-Cell Touch Display, 2,5D Arc Glass Front

Diagonale in cm

12,7 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5,0 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Millionen

Auflösung

1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 294 ppi

KAMERA

Hauptkamera

13 Megapixel

Zoom

Digitaler 4 x Zoom

Auflösung

4160 x 3120 Pixel

Blitzlicht

LED-Blitz

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

1920 x 1080 Pixel (FHD)

Selfie-Kamera

5 Megapixel

Auflösung

2560 x 1920 Pixel

Features

Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Selfie-Automatik, Intervallaufnahme, Quick share, Gesture Shot, Selfie-Backlight (Light-Frame), Pause and Resume Recording, Film-Effekt, HDR, Raster

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm®Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917)

Taktrate

1,4 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

4

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

LTE Category (DL/UL)

Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth Version

4.2

Bluetooth Features

Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Device ID Profile (DI), Health Device Profile(HDP), HID over GATT Profile (HOGP), Message Access Profile(MAP). Scan Parameters Profile(ScPP)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter A-GPS Empfänger, Glonas

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3,5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

Weitere Verbindungen

Android Beam, Drucken, USB OTG

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Kopf)

0,433 W/Kg

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

KnockCode, Easy Home, QuickMemo+, Bedienungshilfen, LG Smart Keyboard, Smartworld

Sensor

Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Umgebungslichtsensor

Google Mobile Services

YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Play Filme & Serien, Play Music, Fotos, Docs, Google Drive, Tabellen, Präsentationen, Chrome, Google Now, Duo

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

Synchronisation

Google Dienste

Weitere Funktionen

Evernote, Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Timer, Wecker, Rechner, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachaufzeichnung, Aufgaben, Facebook, Instagram

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon

UKW-Radio

Ja (Die Funktion erfordert nicht im Packungsinhalt enthaltenes Zubehör)

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufer-Gruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Personalisierung

Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Animierte Hintergrundbilder

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch

Video-Formate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4

Audioformate

MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, flac, Midi, OGG, WAV, WMA, M4A

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion 3,85 V

Kapazität

2500 mAh (wechselbar)

Stand-by-Zeit

2G: bis zu 410 Std. ; 3G: Bis zu 490 Std., 4G: Bis zu 530 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: Bis zu 1200 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 1080 Min.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

16 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB

RAM

1,5 GB

SONSTIGES

Lieferumfang

Gerät, Akku, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung

SUFFIX

Productcode - Gold

LGM200N.ADECGK

Productcode - Titan

LGM200N.ADECTN

EAN

Gold

8806087018547

Titan

8806087017939

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich