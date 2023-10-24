About Cookies on This Site

Jahr für Jahr ein gutes Gefühl

Jahr für Jahr ein gutes Gefühl

Sehen Sie einfach weiter und weiter und weiter. Mit der 5-Jahres-Garantie auf das OLED-Display können Sie sich Jahr für Jahr auf die Qualität unserer hochwertigen LG OLED-Fernseher verlassen.

*2 Jahre Garantie + 3 weitere Jahre Garantie auf das OLED-Panel.
*Diese 5-Jahres-Garantie für Panels gilt nur für die LG OLED TV-Modelle der G2- und Z2-Serie und deckt nur das OLED-Panel (Ersatzteil) ab. Andere Aufwände werden berechnet.

Die optimale Absicherung für unsere besten Fernseher

Die optimale Absicherung für unsere besten Fernseher

Die 5-Jahres-Garantie auf das Display gilt für alle Größen der LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TVs der Z2-Serie sowie für die LG OLED evo TVs der G2-Serie. Die Garantie deckt keine kommerzielle oder von der Norm abweichende Nutzung ab und gilt nur für den ursprünglichen Käufer des Produkts, wenn es innerhalb Deutschlands rechtmäßig gekauft wurde und verwendet wird. Und keine Sorge, wenn Sie bereits eines der in Frage kommenden TV-Modelle erworben haben – natürlich sind auch Sie abgesichert. Erfreuen Sie sich also jederzeit an Ihrem Fernseher.

Herausragende Qualität, die ständig weiterentwickelt wird

In LG OLED TVs sind Millionen selbstleuchtender Pixel anstelle einer Hintergrundbeleuchtung eingebaut. Selbstleuchtende Pixel geben ihr eigenes Licht ab und schalten sich ein und aus, um perfektes Schwarz, unendlichen Kontrast und präzise Farben zu erzielen. Sie sorgen für ein unvergleichliches Betrachtungserlebnis mit atemberaubender Bildqualität und Detailtreue – jedes einzelne Mal, wenn Sie fernsehen.

Ein farbenfrohes, abstraktes Bild wird auf einem LG OLED evo TV angezeigt.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

Es gibt zwei Schaltflächen. Die erste, „LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K“, verweist auf die Produktdetailseite des Z2 und die andere, „LG OLED Evo“, auf die Produktdetailseite des G2.

Real 8K OLED

77-, 88-Zoll-Display

OLED evo G2 2022

4K OLED im Gallery Design

55-, 65-, 77-, 83-Zoll-Display