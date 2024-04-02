Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SO FUNKTIONIERT ES TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN AKTIONSPRODUKTE PRODUKTREGISTRIERUNG
SO FUNKTIONIERT ES

Gemeinsam jubeln, gemeinsam siegen - Erlebe jedes Tor auf deinem LG TV

Die EM live erleben!

Jetzt bis zu 5.200 € Cashback auf ausgewählte

LG TVs und Soundbars sichern.*

Die EM live erleben! Beim Kauf eines LG Aktions-TVs und/oder einer Soundbar zwischen dem 06.05. und 14.07.2024 gibt es bis zu 5.200 Euro Cashback.

 

Die genaue Übersicht, für welches TV-Modell und welche Soundbar oder Bundle-Kauf du welchen Cashback-Betrag erhältst, erfährst du in der unten stehenden Übersicht.

 

Und solltest du dich für einen Aktions-TV UND eine Aktions-Soundbar entscheiden und während des Aktionszeitraumes kaufen, dann erhältst du sogar den doopelten Soundbar Cahback zurück.

So funktioniert es

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

1. Aktionsmodell kaufen

Kaufe ein ausgewähltes LG Aktionsgerät im Aktionszeitraum 06.05. – 14.07.2024.

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

2. Aktionsmodell registrieren

Registriere dein Aktionsmodell bis zum 28.07.2024.

Klarna

3. Cashback sichern

Erstattung des Cashback-Betrages auf das angegebene Konto.

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung TV

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung Soundbars

Modell-Liste Bundleerstattung

bg

PRODUKTREGISTRIERUNG

Jetzt registrieren

Du hast bereits einen Aktions-TV oder eine Soundbar gekauft und möchtest diese jetzt für die Cashback-Erstattung registrieren? Dann klicke bitte oben auf "Registrierung" oder hier: 

Aktionsmodell registrieren
bg

TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN

So funktioniert's

Du möchtest einen Blick in die Teilnahmebedingungen werfen? Aber gerne doch. Klicke dafür entweder oben auf "Teilnahmebedingungen" oder einfach hier: 

Teilnahmebedingungen ansehen