Afrimningsfrit fryseskab i, 185 cm (nettovolumen 313 liter)

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

Afrimningsfrit fryseskab i, 185 cm (nettovolumen 313 liter)

Afrimningsfrit fryseskab i, 185 cm (nettovolumen 313 liter)

GF5237PZJZ
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • Linear Compressor med 10 års garanti
  • No Frost - konstant lavt energiforbrug
  • Twist Ice Tray - en manuel ismaskine
  • Mere kapacitet på samme plads
Mere
Alle specifikationer

KØLESKABSTYPE

  • Køleskabstype

    Frys

KAPACITET

  • Total netto volume (L)

    313

  • Fryser

    313 (34)

  • Indfrysningskapacitet (kg/24 timer)

    14

  • Køletidskapacitet ved strømsvigt

    11

GENERELLE FUNKTIONER

  • Farve (Dør)

    Shiny Steel

  • Display

    Touch LED (Numerisk)

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A+++ till D)

    A++

  • Vanddispenser uden vandtilslutning

    Nej

  • Lineær kompressor

    Ja

  • Zero Clearance

    Ja

GENERELLT

  • Håndtag

    Metall

  • Inderbelysning

    Top LED

  • Lydniveau

    41

  • Mulighed for dørvending

    Ja

  • Klimaklassificering

    N-T (16 °C ~ 43 °C)

FUNKTIONER

  • Total No frost & automatisk afrimning

    Ja

  • Multi airflow

    Ja

  • Hurtigindfrysning

    Ja

  • Alarm ved åben dør

    Ja

  • Display lås

    Ja

INDRETNING, FRYS

  • Glashylder i hærdet glas

    1

  • Udtræksskuffer

    5

  • Flap up (Pizza opbevaring)

    Ja

  • Twist icetray (manuel ismaskine)

    Ja

MÅL

  • Højde, mm

    1850

  • Dybde uden dør & håndtag, mm

    565

  • Dybde inkl. Dør & håndtag, mm

    673

  • Bredde mm

    595

  • Indpakning B x H x D, mm

    661 X 1965 X 745

  • EAN code

    8806084906458

VÆGT(NETTO KG)

  • Vægt produkt

    82

  • Vægt inklusiv indpakning

    89

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

