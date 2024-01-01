We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Køl/frys 2m. (Nettovolumen 331 liter)
Alle specifikationer
KØLESKABSTYPE
-
Køleskabstype
Kombi køl/frys
KAPACITET
-
Total netto volume (L)
331
-
Køleskab
245
-
Fryser
86
-
Indfrysningskapacitet (kg/24 timer)
6
GENERELLT
-
Farve
Super White
-
Håndtag
Metall
-
Display
Touch LED (Numerisk)
-
Inderbelysning
LED
-
Energiklasse (kWt/år)
A+ (308 kWt / år)
-
Lydniveau
42
-
Mulighed for dørvending
Ja
-
Zero clearance døre
Ja
-
Klimaklassificering
T (18°C-43°C)
FUNKTIONER
-
Total No frost & automatisk afrimning
Ja
-
Hurtigindfrysning
Ja
-
Alarm ved åben dør
Ja
-
Display lås
Ja
INDRETNING, KØL
-
Glashylder
Ja(4)
-
Dørhylder
Ja(5)
-
Udtræksskuffer
Ja(2)
-
Fresh Zone
Ja
-
Magic Crisper (opbevaring af grønsager)
Ja
INDRETNING, FRYS
-
Udtræksskuffer
Ja(3)
-
Isterningbakke
Ja
MÅL
-
Højde, mm
2010
-
Dybde uden dør & håndtag, mm
540
-
Dybde inkl. Dør & håndtag, mm
656
-
Bredde mm
595
-
Indpakning B x H x D, mm
655 x 2100 x 742
VÆGT(NETTO KG)
-
Vægt produkt
82
-
Vægt inklusiv indpakning
87
