Køl/frys 2m. (Nettovolumen 331 liter)

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

GB5135SWCW
()
  • Visning forfra af Køl/frys 2m. (Nettovolumen 331 liter) GB5135SWCW
Visning forfra af Køl/frys 2m. (Nettovolumen 331 liter) GB5135SWCW

Nøglefunktioner

  • Uden frost i fryseren sparer du penge
  • Total No Frost for optimal køling
  • Magic Crisper
Alle specifikationer

KØLESKABSTYPE

  • Køleskabstype

    Kombi køl/frys

KAPACITET

  • Total netto volume (L)

    331

  • Køleskab

    245

  • Fryser

    86

  • Indfrysningskapacitet (kg/24 timer)

    6

GENERELLT

  • Farve

    Super White

  • Håndtag

    Metall

  • Display

    Touch LED (Numerisk)

  • Inderbelysning

    LED

  • Energiklasse (kWt/år)

    A+ (308 kWt / år)

  • Lydniveau

    42

  • Mulighed for dørvending

    Ja

  • Zero clearance døre

    Ja

  • Klimaklassificering

    T (18°C-43°C)

FUNKTIONER

  • Total No frost & automatisk afrimning

    Ja

  • Hurtigindfrysning

    Ja

  • Alarm ved åben dør

    Ja

  • Display lås

    Ja

INDRETNING, KØL

  • Glashylder

    Ja(4)

  • Dørhylder

    Ja(5)

  • Udtræksskuffer

    Ja(2)

  • Fresh Zone

    Ja

  • Magic Crisper (opbevaring af grønsager)

    Ja

INDRETNING, FRYS

  • Udtræksskuffer

    Ja(3)

  • Isterningbakke

    Ja

MÅL

  • Højde, mm

    2010

  • Dybde uden dør & håndtag, mm

    540

  • Dybde inkl. Dør & håndtag, mm

    656

  • Bredde mm

    595

  • Indpakning B x H x D, mm

    655 x 2100 x 742

VÆGT(NETTO KG)

  • Vægt produkt

    82

  • Vægt inklusiv indpakning

    87

