2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost
BF336 EU Energy label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Køb det her

Support

2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost

BF336 EU Energy label.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

front view
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH
LG 2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost, GBM22HSADH

Nøglefunktioner

  • Zero Clearance
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Total No Frost
  • Fresh Switch
  • Stor frysezone
Mere

Internt billede, som viser køleskabet

GBM22HSADH

LG Total No Frost 336L Højt kølefryseskab

*Billederne af produktet er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

Total No Frost

LED-lys

Lommehåndtag

Zero Clearance

Indbygget stil til dit køkken

Indvendig udskæring med sidevisning af køleskabet

Tilpasset dybde

Den nye fryser i bunden har et slankt design med en dybde på 590 mm som en køkkenbordplade – mere kompakt end standardkøleskabe.

Internt billede, som viser køleskabet

Flad dør og lommehåndtag

Det moderne flade panel, forbedret med et diskret lommehåndtag, giver et rent, æstetisk udseende uden rod.

Beskrivelse af køleskabsdør, som åbnes til 90 grader

Zero Clearance

Selv i små køkkener kan døren nemt åbnes til en vinkel på 90˚, uden at støde ind i væggene, så du har fuld adgang til dine skuffer.

Køleskabet er åbent, og den kolde luft er inden i det

Multi Air Flow

Ventiler inden i køleskabet cirkulerer kold luft for at opretholde de korrekte temperaturniveauer, hvilket sørger for at madvarer forbliver friske og kan holde sig, uanset hvor de befinder sig i køleskabet.

Frugtskålen inden i køleskabet er opdelt i to afsnit for at vise effekten af den kolde luft, der flyder

Total No Frost

Kold luft flyder jævnt gennem køleskabets ventiler og sørger for, at køleskabet forbliver frostfrit og madvarerne forbliver friske. Dit køleskab er altid klar til brug, da der ikke er brug for manuel afrimning.

Skift mellem tilstandene for frugt og fisk med kontakter til venstre og højre

Fresh Switch

Med en enkel styrefunktion kan du nemt justere indstillinger for frugt, grøntsager, kød og fisk for at bevare dine madvarers friskhed.

Billede, der viser størrelsen på køleskabet indvendigt

Stor frysezone

De rummelige skuffer i fryseren, som har høj kapacitet, gør det nemmere at opbevare dine frosne madvarer i længere tid ad gangen.

Køleskabets interne LED-lys fremhævet

LED-lys

Sammenlignet med almindelige elpærer, afgiver LED-lys mindre varme og oplyser jævnt hvert af køleskabets hjørner, så du nemt og hurtigt kan finde dine madvarer.

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

dimension
Volumen total (l)
336
Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)
595 x 2 004 x 590
Energiklasse
D
Kompressor type
Inverter Compressor

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Volumen total (l)

    336

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 2 004 x 590

  • Energiforbrug (kWh/år)

    197

  • Energiklasse

    D

  • Kompressor type

    Inverter Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

  • Beklædning (dør)

    Sølv

Alle specifikationer

GRUNDLÆGGENDE SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Produkttype

    B/Fryser

  • Standard/moddybde

    Borddybde

  • Energiklasse

    D

KAPACITET

  • Volumen total (l)

    336

  • Volumen fryser (l)

    98

  • Volumen køleskab (l)

    238

STYRING OG DISPLAY

  • Internt LED-display

    Ja [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze　

    Ja

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Emballagevægt (kg)

    69,4

  • Produktvægt (kg)

    62,7

  • Samlet højde inklusive hængsel eller dørdæksel (mm)

    2 004

  • Samlet højde ekskl. hængsler eller dørdæksel (mm)

    2 004

  • Dybde uden dør (mm)

    525

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 2 004 x 590

EGENSKABER

  • Door Cooling+

    Nej

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Nej

IS- OG VANDSYSTEM

  • Ismaskine_Manuel

    Normal isbakke

  • Vanddispenser

    Nej

  • Automatisk ismaskine

    Nej

MATERIALE OG FINISH

  • Dør (materiale)

    PCM

  • Beklædning (dør)

    Sølv

  • Flad metalkanal (Metal Fresh)

    Nej

  • Håndtag

    Vandret lomme

YDEEVNE

  • Kompressor type

    Inverter Compressor

  • Energiforbrug (kWh/år)

    197

  • Klimaklasse

    SN-T

  • Lydeffekt (dB)

    35

  • Lydeffekt (klasse)

    B

KØLESKABSRUM

  • Dørkurv_Gennemsigtig

    3

  • Køleskabslys

    Top LED

  • Hylde_Hærdet glas

    3

  • Grøntsagsskuffe

    Ja (2)

  • Flaskehylde (vin)

    Nej

  • Fresh 0-zone

    Nej

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ja

  • Foldbar hylde

    Nej

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nej

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnose

    Nej

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

EAN-KODE

  • EAN-kode

    8806084501530

FRYSERRUM

  • Skuffe_Fryser

    3 Transparent

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

