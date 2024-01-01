We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.03M 336L Kølefryseskab(Silver) - Energiklasse D, Fresh Switch, Zero Clearance, Total No Frost
*Billederne af produktet er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.
Total No Frost
LED-lys
Lommehåndtag
Zero Clearance
Indbygget stil til dit køkken
Key Feature
-
Zero Clearance
-
Multi Air Flow
-
Total No Frost
-
Fresh Switch
-
Stor frysezone
Overblik
MÅL
Nøglespecifikationer
-
Volumen total (l)
336
-
Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)
595 x 2 004 x 590
-
Energiforbrug (kWh/år)
197
-
Energiklasse
D
-
Kompressor type
Inverter Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Nej
-
Beklædning (dør)
Sølv
Alle specifikationer
GRUNDLÆGGENDE SPECIFIKATIONER
-
Produkttype
B/Fryser
-
Standard/moddybde
Borddybde
-
Energiklasse
D
KAPACITET
-
Volumen total (l)
336
-
Volumen fryser (l)
98
-
Volumen køleskab (l)
238
STYRING OG DISPLAY
-
Internt LED-display
Ja [Inner Dot Display]
-
Express Freeze
Ja
DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT
-
Emballagevægt (kg)
69,4
-
Produktvægt (kg)
62,7
-
Samlet højde inklusive hængsel eller dørdæksel (mm)
2 004
-
Samlet højde ekskl. hængsler eller dørdæksel (mm)
2 004
-
Dybde uden dør (mm)
525
-
Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)
595 x 2 004 x 590
EGENSKABER
-
Door Cooling+
Nej
-
LINEAR Cooling
Nej
IS- OG VANDSYSTEM
-
Ismaskine_Manuel
Normal isbakke
-
Vanddispenser
Nej
-
Automatisk ismaskine
Nej
MATERIALE OG FINISH
-
Dør (materiale)
PCM
-
Beklædning (dør)
Sølv
-
Flad metalkanal (Metal Fresh)
Nej
-
Håndtag
Vandret lomme
YDEEVNE
-
Kompressor type
Inverter Compressor
-
Energiforbrug (kWh/år)
197
-
Klimaklasse
SN-T
-
Lydeffekt (dB)
35
-
Lydeffekt (klasse)
B
KØLESKABSRUM
-
Dørkurv_Gennemsigtig
3
-
Køleskabslys
Top LED
-
Hylde_Hærdet glas
3
-
Grøntsagsskuffe
Ja (2)
-
Flaskehylde (vin)
Nej
-
Fresh 0-zone
Nej
-
Multi-Air Flow
Ja
-
Foldbar hylde
Nej
-
Pure N Fresh
Nej
SMART-TEKNOLOGI
-
Smart Diagnose
Nej
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Nej
EAN-KODE
-
EAN-kode
8806084501530
FRYSERRUM
-
Skuffe_Fryser
3 Transparent
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
