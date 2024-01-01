We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
375L Fritstående køleskab (Matte Black) - Energiklasse F, Moist Balance Crisper™ og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
375L Fritstående køleskab (Matte Black) - Energiklasse F, Moist Balance Crisper™ og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
Overblik
Alle specifikationer
NØGLEFUNKTIONER
-
Produkttype
Køleskabe
-
Matchende produkt
GF5237MCJZ1
-
Kapacitet
375 L
-
Multi Air Flow
Ja
-
Energieffektivitetsklasse (A - G)
F
-
Lydeffekt
40dB
-
Fritstående/Integreret
Fritstående
DESIGN
-
Farve
Matte Black
-
Display
Udvendigt
SMART FUNKTION
-
Wi-Fi
Ja
KØLESKABE
-
Door Cooling™
Nej
-
Metal Fresh™
Nej
-
Fresh Balancer™
Nej
-
Flaskehylde (vin)
Ja
-
Utility Box
Nej
-
Foldehylde
Nej
MÅL
-
Produktmål (BxHxD, mm)
595 x 1850 x 673
-
Pakkedimension (BxHxD, mm)
661 x 1965 x 745
-
Nettovægt
72kg
-
Emballagevægt
82kg
-
EAN-kode
8806098437979
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.