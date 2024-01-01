Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Life's Good

Life's Good

Hos LG tror vi på, at meningen med livet er at værdsætte det og fylde det med meningsfulde øjeblikke og glæde. Det er derfor, vores slogan - Life’s Good - er så vigtigt for os. Det rummer positivitet, inspiration og stræben efter et liv beriget med særlige øjeblikke og oplevelser.

Med tiden har Life’s Good udviklet sig og er blevet den ledestjerne, der viser vej for alt, hvad vi gør, og driver vores passion for at udvikle produkter, der forbedrer din hverdag og gør dine hverdagsoplevelser endnu bedre. Fra banebrydende teknologier til intuitive designløsninger er det vores mål at gøre dit liv nemmere, bedre og mere indholdsrigt.

Tag med os på en inspirerende rejse, hvor vi fortsætter med at forme en bedre fremtid for dig og for planeten. Oplev kraften i Life’s Good, og oplev, hvordan den kan løfte øjeblikke i dit liv.

Udtryksfulde symboler

Se vores udtryksfulde symboler, der giver vores brand liv. Vores logo, ansigtssymbolet, vækkes til live med forskellige former for udtryk for at formidle en følelse eller et budskab.

Udtryksfulde symboler

Sådan forbedrer LG’s produkter dit liv

Vi er stærkt engagerede i at gøre dit liv bedre, nemmere og mere indholdsrigt. Se vores brede udvalg af produkter, der er designet til at forbedre og forenkle din hverdag.

Underholdning til hjemmet: Større, bedre, smartere – gør oplevelsen endnu større med OLED-teknologi

Oplev underholdning på højeste niveau med vores avancerede OLED-TV'er og lydsystemer. Nyd fantastiske visuelle oplevelser, omsluttende lyd og problemfri tilslutning, der leverer biograffølelse direkte til din stue. Vores OLED-teknologi giver dybe sorte, levende farver og en kontrast, der er svær at slå, og som tilsammen skaber en fantastisk, fordybende oplevelse.

Læs mere

Forbedrede vaskerutiner: Vaskeløsninger i den bedst mulige energiklasse og med stor kapacitet

Opgrader dine vaskerutiner med LG’s smarte og flotte vaskeløsninger. Vores energieffektive vaskemaskiner og tørretumblere hjælper dig med at spare tid, så du kan bruge mere tid på ting, der føles vigtigere end lige at vaske tøj. Oplev brugervenligheden og effektiviteten i vores innovative vaskeløsninger, og hvordan de skånsomt passer på dit yndlingstøj. Med LG Styler, vores revolutionerende dampskab, kan du hurtigt og nemt friske tøj op, som ikke er direkte snavset og ikke behøver at blive vasket.

Læs mere

Køkkenglæde: Rummelige køleskabe og frysere, der holder din mad frisk længere

Vores køleskabe er udstyret med avanceret teknologi, der holder dine madvarer friske, samtidig med at den store kapacitet hjælper dig med at organisere og have nem adgang til alle dine madvarer. Oplev den perfekte balance mellem stil og funktionalitet med vores innovative køleskabe og frysere.

Læs mere

LG-skærme: Effektiv gaming og effektivt arbejde

Vi forstår, at gaming og arbejde stiller forskellige krav. Derfor tilbyder vi et bredt udvalg af skærme, der er tilpassede til at opfylde dine specifikke behov. Fordyb dig i fantastiske visuelle oplevelser, smidig spiloplevelse og responsiv ydeevne med vores skærme, der er dedikeret til gaming og designet til at give det bedste inden for gamingverdenen. Til dit arbejde og din produktivitet leverer vores skærme klarhed, præcise farver og ergonomisk design, hvilket giver det perfekte miljø til effektive arbejdsgange. Find den perfekte skærm i vores omfattende sortiment.

Læs mere
Forpligtelse til bæredygtighed: En bedre fremtid med LG1

Forpligtelse til bæredygtighed: En bedre fremtid med LG

Vi har forpligtet os til at skabe en grønnere fremtid gennem vores bæredygtighedsarbejde. Bæredygtighed gennemsyrer alt, hvad vi gør, og driver os til at udvikle innovative løsninger, der minimerer vores miljøpåvirkning. Fra energieffektive produkter til mere miljøvenlig produktion stræber vi efter at gøre en positiv forskel. Vi er stolte af at have fået den prestigefyldte EcoVadis Gold-rating for 2023. Denne anerkendelse afspejler vores urokkelige engagement i ansvarlig virksomhedsdrift og miljøansvar. Tag med os på vores rejse mod en grønnere fremtid.

