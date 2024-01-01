Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
3D HJEMMEBIOSYSTEM MED 5.1-KANAL. SMART BLU-RAY MED DLNA. TALL-BOY BAG- OG FORSIDEHØJTTALERE. 5-SEKUNDERS OPSTART.

3D HJEMMEBIOSYSTEM MED 5.1-KANAL. SMART BLU-RAY MED DLNA. TALL-BOY BAG- OG FORSIDEHØJTTALERE. 5-SEKUNDERS OPSTART.

3D HJEMMEBIOSYSTEM MED 5.1-KANAL. SMART BLU-RAY MED DLNA. TALL-BOY BAG- OG FORSIDEHØJTTALERE. 5-SEKUNDERS OPSTART.

BH6540T
()
  BH6540T
Visning forfra af 3D HJEMMEBIOSYSTEM MED 5.1-KANAL. SMART BLU-RAY MED DLNA. TALL-BOY BAG- OG FORSIDEHØJTTALERE. 5-SEKUNDERS OPSTART. BH6540T

Nøglefunktioner

  • 3D PLAYBACK
  • TRÅDLØS AUDIO STREAMING VIA BLUETOOTH™
  • SMART TV
Alle specifikationer

DIMENSIONS

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Main

    360 x 60,5 x 299

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Front Speaker

    250 x 1.100 x 250

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Center Speaker

    260 x 93 x 74

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Rear Speaker

    250 x 1.100 x 250

  • Size (W x H x D) mm Subwoofer

    133 x 352 x 325

AMPLIFIER

  • Chanels

    5.1

  • Power Output

    1000W

  • Front L/R

    167W x 2

  • Center

    167W

  • Sub-Woofer

    167 W

  • Wireless Rear L/R

    167W x 2

POWER

  • Power

    200-240, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    < 0.5W

  • Power Consumption

    120

IN & OUT

  • Display

    FLD

  • USB

    1

  • Audio In

    Audio L/R, Optical - 1

  • HDMI Input

    Out-1, Input-0

  • Radio Antenna

    FM

  • Ethernet

    RJ45

LG SMART FUNTIONS

  • Premium Contents

    Yes

  • LG Apps

    Yes

  • Full Browser

    Flash 10 / HTML 5 support

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Yes

  • DLNA(Smart Share)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Instant tray open

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Speaker Distance (channel delay)

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Level

    Yes

  • Remote app

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

RADIO

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM (RDS)

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna

    Yes

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

