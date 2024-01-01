We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray 5.1hjemmebiosystem med Smart TV-tjenester
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Hemmabio
LYDYDELSE
-
Kanal
5.1CH
-
Strømudgang - Total
1100W
-
Strømudgang - Front
180WX2
-
Strømudgang - Midt
180W
-
Strømudgang - Surround
180WX2
-
Strømudgang - Subwoofer
200W (Passive)
-
Strømudgang - Trådløs bagside V/H
180Wx2
INPUT OG OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang
Ja
-
Videoudgang - Composite
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Lyd V/H
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Optisk
Ja
-
HDMI - Udgang
Ja
-
HDMI - Indgang
Ja 2st
-
Radioantenne
Ja
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ja
NEMHED
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Trådløst LAN - Indbygget type
Ja
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Smart TV Premium
Ja
-
Smart Phone fjernbetjening ansøgning
Ja
-
LG Apps
Ja
-
Højttalers niveauindstilling
Ja
-
Woofers lydstyrkeniveau
Ja
-
USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)
Ja
-
Ekstern harddiskafspilning
Ja
-
TV-lydkonfiguration
Ja
AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE
-
3D BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-ROM
5,0
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW (videotilstand)
Ja
-
Lyd-cd
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Ja
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja
-
Video - DivX
Ja
-
Video - DivX HD
Ja
-
Video - MKV
Ja
-
Video - AVC HD
Ja
-
1080p-opskalering
Ja
RADIO
-
Bånd
FM
-
Forindstillet hukommelse
50 station
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM
-
Fronthøjttaler
250x1200x250
-
Centerhøjttaler
330x93x74
-
Baghøjttaler
88x126x87
-
Subwoofer
251x336x347
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.