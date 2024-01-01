Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
3D Blu-ray 2.1hjemmebiosystem med Smart TV-tjenester

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

3D Blu-ray 2.1hjemmebiosystem med Smart TV-tjenester

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

3D Blu-ray 2.1hjemmebiosystem med Smart TV-tjenester

BH7220CN
()
  • Visning forfra af 3D Blu-ray 2.1hjemmebiosystem med Smart TV-tjenester BH7220CN
Visning forfra af 3D Blu-ray 2.1hjemmebiosystem med Smart TV-tjenester BH7220CN

Nøglefunktioner

  • LG REMOTE CONTROL APPLICATION
  • AFSPILNING AF EKSTERN HARDDISK
  • LG SOUND GALLERY
  • WI-FI DIRECT™ DLNA
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Hemmabio

LYDYDELSE

  • Kanal

    2.1CH

  • Strømudgang - Total

    560W

  • Strømudgang - Front

    180WX2

  • Strømudgang - Subwoofer

    200W (Passive)

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang

    Ja

  • Videoudgang - Composite

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Lyd V/H

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Optisk

    Ja

  • HDMI - Udgang

    Ja

  • HDMI - Indgang

    Ja 2st

  • Radioantenne

    Ja

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Ja

NEMHED

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • Trådløst LAN - Indbygget type

    Ja

  • Wifi Direct

    Ja

  • Smart TV Premium

    Ja

  • Smart Phone fjernbetjening ansøgning

    Ja

  • LG Apps

    Ja

  • Højttalers niveauindstilling

    Ja

  • Woofers lydstyrkeniveau

    Ja

  • USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)

    Ja

  • Ekstern harddiskafspilning

    Ja

  • TV-lydkonfiguration

    Ja

AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE

  • 3D BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-ROM

    5,0

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW (videotilstand)

    Ja

  • Lyd-cd

    Ja

  • DTS-CD

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

AV-FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Ja

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Ja

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Ja

  • Video - DivX

    Ja

  • Video - DivX HD

    Ja

  • Video - MKV

    Ja

  • Video - AVC HD

    Ja

  • 1080p-opskalering

    Ja

RADIO

  • Bånd

    FM

  • Forindstillet hukommelse

    50 station

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM

  • Fronthøjttaler

    88x213x87

  • Subwoofer

    251x336x302

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk