LG's 2,1 Dvd-hjemmebiosystem

LG's 2,1 Dvd-hjemmebiosystem

HT32S
()
  • Visning forfra af LG&#39;s 2,1 Dvd-hjemmebiosystem HT32S
Visning forfra af LG&#39;s 2,1 Dvd-hjemmebiosystem HT32S

Nøglefunktioner

  • Full HD 1080p
  • DivX
  • Direkte USB-indspilning
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    DVD player

LYDYDELSE

  • Type

    Home Theatre

  • Kanal

    2.1

  • Strømudgang - Total

    300

  • Strømudgang - Front

    75x2

  • Strømudgang - Midt

    50

  • Strømudgang - Subwoofer

    150

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang

    Ja

  • Videoudgang - Composite

    Ja

  • Videoudgang - Komponent

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Lyd V/H

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Optisk

    Ja

  • HDMI - Udgang

    Ja

  • Radioantenne - FM

    Ja

NEMHED

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)

    Nej

  • iPod-docking - Designet til iPod

    Nej

LYDTILSTAND

  • VSM Plus

    Ja

AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • Hybriddisk (BD+DVD)

    Ja

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW (videotilstand)

    Ja

  • Lyd-cd

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

AV-FORMAT

  • Video - DivX

    Ja

  • Lyd - Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • Lyd - DTS

    Ja

  • Lyd - MP3

    Ja

RADIO

  • Bånd

    FM/AM

FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM

  • Netstrøm

    423x111x278

  • Fronthøjttaler

    118x230x115

  • Subwoofer

    216x405x310

