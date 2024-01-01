Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Stilren dockinghøjttaler med Bluetooth. Kompatibel med Android- og iOS-produkter

ND5530
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • Trådløs Audio Streaming via Bluetooth™
Alle specifikationer

STRØM

  • Strømkrav

    TBD

  • Strømforbrug i standby

    TBD

  • Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand

    TBD

PRAKTISKE FUNKTIONER

  • TV Sound Enhancement

    Ja

  • TV OSD sync.

    Ja

  • Direct Volume Control by LGTV Remote

    Ja

  • Automatic Power (on/off)

    Nej/Ja

  • Charging at Stand-by mode

    Ja

  • micro USB Accessary mode (A.O.A)

    Ja

  • USB Playback via cable connection (iPod,iPhone,iPad)

    Ja

  • USB Charge (Smart Phone/Pad)

    Ja/Ja

  • Bluetooth

    3.0

  • Bluetooth Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)

    Ja/Ja

  • NFC (Bluetooth Auto Pairing)

    Ja

  • Remote Control Unit

    CR5 modify

  • Warranty Card

    Ja

  • AC Adaptor

    Ja

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • Portable In

    Ja

  • Micro USB 5 pin (Android, Male)

    Ja (Rotational)

  • USB

    Ja (Chariging)

  • AC Adaptor jack

    Ja

  • Direct docking type (8 pin)

    Ja

  • USB Cable Type

    Ja

  • Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad

    Ja/Ja/Ja

  • Front L/R

    Ja/Ja

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanal

    2CH

  • Udgangseffekt

    30W

  • (RMS THD 10%)

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

