LG Soundbar Eclair QP5

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG Soundbar Eclair QP5

LG Soundbar Eclair QP5

QP5
()
  • subwoofer vist forfra
Nøglefunktioner

  • Meridian
  • TV Sound Mode Share og Soundbar Mode Control
  • Subwoofer med lav vibration
  • Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
  • Kompakt design
  • Opgraderet AI Sound Pro
Alle specifikationer

SALGSREGION/UNDER-REGION

  • Salgsregion

    EU

  • Under-region

    SW

MODELOPLYSNINGER

  • Oplysninger om mærke

    LG Soundbar

  • Modelnavn

    QP5

  • Modelnavn på baghøjttaler

    Nej

  • Subwoofer Modelnavn

    SPQP5

  • System (Hoved type)

    MT8531

  • Skærm / Subwoofer farve

    Sort/Sort

STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)

  • Skærm (m/fod)

    296 x 59.9 x 126

  • Passer til tv-størrelse (`20 ny)

    40 tommer ↑

  • Ekstra fod (H) mm

    Nej

  • Trådløs boks

    Nej

  • Højttaler bagtil

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    388 x 291 x 185

MATERIALE

  • Skærm - Forside/Top/Bund

    Jersey/metal/form

  • Trådløs boks - Forside/Kabinet

    Nej / Nej

  • Trådløs højttaler - Forside/Kabinet

    Nej / Nej

  • Subwoofer - Forside/Kabinet

    Jersey/træ

VÆGT(KG)

  • Skærm

    1,55 kg

  • Trådløs boks

    Nej

  • Højttaler bagtil (2EA)

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    7,7 kg

  • Bruttovægt

    12,0 Kg

PAPKASSE

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    456 x 435 x 266

  • Type

    Flexo

  • Farve

    Gul

ANTAL PR. CONTAINER

  • 20 fod

    480

  • 40 fod

    960

  • 40 fod (HC)

    960

ANTAL KANALER

  • Antal kanaler

    3.1.2ch

UDGANGSEFFEKT(THD 10%)

  • I alt

    320W

  • Forside

    20W*2

  • Center

    20W

  • Surround (side)

    Nej

  • Øverst

    20W*2

  • Bagside

    Nej

  • Bagside top

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    220W(Trådløs)

HØJTTALERENHED_FORSIDE(H/V)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Lukket

  • Tweeter-enhed

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    2 tommer

  • Impedans

    4ohm

HØJTTALERENHED_CENTER

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Lukket

  • Tweeter-enhed

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    2 tommer

  • Impedans

    4ohm

HØJTTALERENHED_SURROUND(H/V)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_TOP(H/V)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Lukket

  • Woofer-enhed

    2 tommer

  • Impedans

    4ohm

HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE(H/V)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE TOP(H/V)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Lukket

  • Woofer-enhed

    5,25 tommer (2EA)

  • Impedans

    3 ohm

ANTAL HØJTTALERENHEDER

  • Antal højttalere

    7EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENEREL

  • Lyd-input (3.5Ø)

    Nej

  • Optisk

    Ja(1)

  • HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out

    Nej / Nej

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In/Out

    Ja(1) / Ja(1)

  • HDR10 / HDR10+

    Ja / Nej

  • Dolby Vision

    Ja

  • USB

    Ja

  • FM-radio

    Nej

FORBINDELSE_TRÅDLØS

  • Bluetooth version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ja / Ja

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G)

    Nej

  • Wireless Rear-klar

    Nej

SKÆRMINFORMATION

  • Displaytype

    Nej

  • LED-indikatorfarve

    Ja (3-farvet, 3 EA)

  • AI-indikator

    Nej

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"

    Nej / Nej

LYDEFFEKT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja (med meridian)

  • Musik

    Nej

  • Biograf

    Ja

  • Tydelig stemme

    Nej

  • Sport

    Nej

  • Spil

    Ja

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

    Nej

  • Dolby ATMOS

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Nej

LYDKONTROL

  • Bruger-EQ RCU/App)

    Nej / Ja

  • Nattilstand tænd/sluk - RCU/App

    Nej / Ja

  • Dynamisk rækkevidde tænd/sluk - RCU/App

    Nej / Ja

  • Auto lydstyrke - tænd/sluk - RCU/App

    Nej / Ja

  • Surround On/Off - (RCU/App)

    Nej / Nej

  • Auto lydmaskine (standard)

    Nej

  • SFX (standard)

    Ja

  • Rumkalibrering med AI (2 MIC IN) - App

    Nej

  • Soundbar Mode Control - Skift lyd-tilstand igennem TV GUI

    Nej

  • T-lyddeling - "AI Sound Pro"

    Ja

FM-RADIO UNDERSTØTTES

  • Type

    Nej

  • FM / RDS

    Nej

  • Frekvensrækkevidde

    Nej

  • Station Forudindstilling

    Nej

  • Forindstillet hukommelse / Slet

    Nej

  • Informationsdisplay (RDS - PTY, PS, CT, RT)

    Nej

ALEXA UNDERSTØTTES

  • Indbygget Alexa (Betjening)

    Nej

  • Fungerer med Alexa (Betjener)

    Nej

SPOTIFY UNDERSTØTTES

  • Spotify Tilslutning

    Nej

APPLE UNDERSTØTTES

  • AirPlay 2

    Nej

GOOGLE UNDERSTØTTES

  • Indbygget Google-assistent (Controller, 2 MIC In)

    Nej

  • Fungerer med Google-assistent (betjener)

    Nej

  • Chromecast

    Nej

  • Google Multi Zone (én kilde → multi-højttaler)

    Nej

  • Google hurtig parring

    Nej

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • Fjernbetjenings-app - iOS/Android OS

    Ja / Ja

  • Smartphone Fil Afspilning (Bluetooth)

    Ja

  • EZ (Let) opsætning (BLE)

    Nej

  • NSU / FOTA

    Nej / Ja

  • Brug din TV fjernbetjening (Vol +/-, slå lyden fra)

    Ja / Ja

  • Lydsynkronisering - Bluetooth (LG TV)/Optical

    Ja / Ja

  • Automatisk slukning - Bluetooth (LG TV)/Optical

    Ja / Ja

  • Automatisk slukning - RCU/App

    Nej / Ja

  • A/V-Sync (0~300ms) - RCU/App

    Nej / Ja

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • HDMI Lyd-returkanal (ARC)

    Ja

  • HDMI Lyd-returkanal (e-ARC)

    Ja

  • Woofer-niveau (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Ja

  • Kanalniveau (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top/center/Surround/Bagside/Bagside top

    Ja / Ja / Nej / Nej / Nej

  • Slå lyden fra

    Ja

  • Auto Lysdæmper

    Ja

  • Dvale-timer - RCU/App

    Nej / Nej

  • USB-vært/opladning

    Nej / Nej

  • Indbygget musik

    Ja (1)

  • Bluetooth Standby

    Ja

  • Auto Detect (Bluetooth)

    Nej

AUDIOFORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • DTS-HD Master Lyd

    Ja

  • DTS-HD Høj Opløsning

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • AAC / AAC+

    Ja

FILFORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A/USB

    Nej / Nej

  • OGG - C4A/USB

    Nej / Nej

  • WAV - C4A/USB

    Nej / Nej

  • MP3 - C4A/USB

    Nej / Nej

  • WMA - C4A/USB

    Nej / Nej

  • AAC - C4A/USB

    Nej / Nej

STRØM_SKÆRM

  • SMPS

    Nej

  • Adapter

    19 V/3,42 A

  • Strømforbrug i slukket stand

    0,5W ↓

  • Strømforbrug

    36W

POWER_HØJTTALER BAGTIL/TRÅDLØS BOKS

  • Type (SMPS)

    Nej

  • Strømforbrug i slukket stand

    Nej

  • Strømforbrug

    Nej

  • Trådløs Frekvens

    Nej

STRØM_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Strømforbrug i slukket stand

    0,5W ↓

  • Strømforbrug

    38W

  • Trådløs Frekvens

    5GHz

TILBEHØR_MANUAL

  • Webmanual (fil)

    Ja (Fuld)

  • Indbygget manual (bog) (simpel eller fuld)

    Ja (Kort)

  • Vægmonteringsguide

    Nej

  • Trådløs højttaler nulstillingsguide

    Nej

  • Open source - Ja (Fuld eller simpel) / Nej

    Ja (Fuld)

  • Garantibevis

    Nej

ACCESSORY_FJERNBETJENING

  • Modelnavn

    RAV21 (21)

  • Batteri (størrelse)

    AA x 2

  • Indbygget Batteri

    Ja

ACCESSORY_ANDET

  • Højttaler bagtil kabel

    Nej

  • Optisk kabel

    Nej

  • Vægmonteringsbeslag

    Nej

  • Kabelstyring (binder)

    Nej

  • Ekstra Fod

    Nej

  • FM-antenne

    Nej

  • HDMI kabel

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

