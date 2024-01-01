Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Soundbar S40Q

LG Soundbar S40Q

S40Q
()
  • vist forfra med subwoofer
Nøglefunktioner

  Dolby Audio med trådløs subwoofer
  AI Sound Pro
  Bluetooth

LG Soundbar S40Q og LG TV er placeret sammen i stuen. TV'et er tændt og viser et geometrisk billede.


Det bedste match med LG TV

Forbind en LG Soundbar med et LG TV for at få en fordybende lydoplevelse.

Hjælper dig med at få mest muligt ud af dit LG TV

LG Soundbarer er udviklet til problemfrit at forbedre LG TV's ydeevne og designet til at matche LG TV. Sammen skaber de to den bedste lydoplevelse.

Nem kontrol med WOW-grænseflade

Nu har du bekvemmeligheden i din hånd. Styr din soundbar via LG TV med én fjernbetjening. Med et enkelt klik på fjernbetjeningen kan du se soundbarens menu og indstillinger på TV-skærmen. Såsom volumenkontrol, tjek af forbindelsesstatus og endda valg af lydtilstand.

*Soundbar Mode Control kan variere efter soundbar-modeller.
**Brug af LG TV-fjernbetjening er begrænset til visse funktioner.
***Kompatible TV'er: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Denne funktion understøtter soundbarens statuskontrol og ændrer indstillinger via TV-skærmen, tilpasning af lydstyrkeniveauet (40-100), soundbar Mode Control.
*****Bemærk, at tjenesten muligvis ikke er tilgængelig på købstidspunktet. Opdateringen kræver en netværksforbindelse

Designet til at matche

LG Soundbarer passer til et LG TV for at forbedre din underholdning og dit interiør. Du skal blot matche en LG Soundbar med et LG TV for at få dit rum til at se moderne ud.

Forbedret lyd med
LG TV's AI-processor

Det perfekte match til dit LG TV. LG Soundbar har TV Sound Mode Share, som bruger dit LG TV's lydprocessor til at analysere det indhold, du elsker, og levere klarere og bedre lyd. Du kan opleve dit LG TV, når det er bedst, lige fra at se nyheder til at spille spil.

*TV Sound Mode Share kan variere efter TV-modeller.
**TV AI-processorversionen varierer efter TV-modeller.

Kraftfuld 2.1-kanals lyd

2.1-kanals lyd, 300 W strøm og en trådløs subwoofer – LG Soundbar S40Q lader dig nyde din yndlingsunderholdning i hjemmet.

I stuen hænger et LG TV på væggen. En film afspilles på TV-skærmen. LG Soundbar er lige under TV'et på en beige hylde med en baghøjttaler placeret til venstre. DTS Virtual:X-logoet er vist nederst til højre på billedet.

Fra venstre vises et billede af en baghøjttaler, et nærbillede af et LG TV, der viser bjerget på skærmen, og en LG Soundbar nedenfor. Til højre, med uret fra top til bund: nærbillede af LG Soundbar. Et LG TV, der viser en strand ved solnedgang, og en LG Soundbar og en baghøjttaler er placeret i stuen.

Den fulde hjemmeunderholdningsoplevelse

Tilslut blot din LG Soundbar til dit LG TV og få utrolig lyd, betagende billeder og en enestående underholdningsoplevelse.
En LG Soundbar står på en hvid hylde. Lydgrafikken kommer ud af højttaleren. LG-logoet vises i venstre hjørne af soundbaren.
Musik

Dolby Audio med trådløs subwoofer

Nyd streaming af musik forbundet til Bluetooth via Dolby Audio.

Lyd, som er udviklet til det, du nyder

Med AI Sound Pro analyserer LG Soundbarens intelligente algoritme dit indhold for at levere optimal lyd, uanset om du ser film, følger med i nyhederne eller lytter til musik.

Godt for planeten fra start til slut

Hele vores proces er certificeret lige fra produktion til forsendelse.

UL VALIDATED (logo) vises.

Genanvendt fra ende til anden

Indvendige dele fremstillet af genbrugsplast

UL har valideret LG Soundbarer som ECV-produkter (Environmental Claims Validation), fordi de øverste og nederste dele af soundbar-kroppen er fremstillet af genbrugsplast. Et bevis for, at vi tager en mere miljøvenlig tilgang til soundbar-produktionen.

Der er et frontbillede af en soundbar bagved og et metalrammebillede af en soundbar foran.

*Ovenstående billede er til repræsentative formål. Det faktiske billede af produktet kan variere.

Genanvendt fra ende til anden

Jerseystof lavet af plastflasker

Vores soundbar-design overvejes nøje, og vi tager skridt for at sikre, at vores produkter fremstilles af genvundne materialer. Global Recycled Standard har certificeret, at det stof, vi bruger, er polyesterjersey lavet af plastflasker.

Der er et piktogram med plastflasker og en højrevendt pil og et genbrugsmærke og en højrevendt pil og en venstre del af en soundbar.

*S75Q og SH7Q har ikke genbrugsmaterialer.

Reduceret CO2-udledning

Kasserne redesignes for at reducere CO2

Vi har genovervejet vores soundbar-kasse med et smart, nyt design, der ændrer formen og reducerer størrelsen. Soundbar og woofer er arrangeret inde i den nye L-formede kasse, som gør det muligt at sende flere produkter ad gangen. Det betyder færre lastbiler på vejene og dermed lavere CO2-emissioner.

På venstre side er der et piktogram over en almindelig rektangulær kasse og en lastbil med mange rektangulære kasser. Der er også et CO2-ikon. På højre side er der en L-formet kasse og en lastbil med mange flere L-formede kasser. Der er også et CO2-reduktionsikon.

*Kun S75Q, S65Q, S60Q og S40Q har en L-formet kasse.

Miljøvenlig emballage af papirmasse

Emballage lavet med genbrugsmasse

LG Soundbarer er certificeret af SGS som værende et miljøprodukt, fordi den indvendige emballage er blevet ændret fra EPS-skum (Styrofoam) og plastposer til en genbrugsstøbt papirmasse – et miljøvenligt alternativ, der stadig beskytter produktet.

Der er et SGS ECO PRODUCT-logo i øverste venstre hjørne. Der er et gråt forbudt-mærke på Styrofoam-billedey til venstre og en emballageboks til højre.

*SGS er et schweizisk multinationalt firma, der leverer inspektions-, verifikations-, test- og certificeringstjenester.
**Ovenstående billede er til repræsentative formål. Det faktiske billede af produktet kan variere.

  • Dolby Audio med trådløs subwoofer
  • AI Sound Pro
  • Bluetooth
Alle specifikationer

MODELOPLYSNINGER

  • Oplysninger om mærke

    LG Soundbar

  • Modelnavn

    S40Q

  • Modelnavn på højttaler bagtil

    Nej

  • Subwoofer Modelnavn

    SPQ4-W

  • System (Hoved type)

    MLC3730

  • Skærm / Subwoofer farve

    Sort

STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)

  • Skærm (m/fod)

    760 x 63 x 90

  • Passer til tv-størrelse (`22 ny)

    43" ↑

  • Ekstra fod (H) mm

    Nej

  • Trådløs boks

    Nej

  • Højttaler bagtil (2EA)

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261

MATERIALE

  • Skærm - Forside/Top/Bund

    Jersey/jersey/form

  • Trådløs boks - Forside/Kabinet

    Nej / Nej

  • Trådløs højttaler - Forside/Kabinet

    Nej / Nej

  • Subwoofer - Forside/Kabinet

    Jersey/træ

VÆGT(KG)

  • Skærm

    4,0 kg

  • Trådløs boks

    Nej

  • Højttaler bagtil (2EA)

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    5.3Kg

  • Bruttovægt

    Ikke fastlagt

PAPKASSE

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    Ikke fastlagt

  • Type

    Flexo

  • Farve

    Gul

ANTAL KANALER

  • Antal kanaler

    2.1 ch

UDGANGSEFFEKT(THD 10%)

  • I alt

    300W

  • Forside

    50W x 2

  • Surround (side)

    Nej

  • Center

    Nej

  • Øverst

    Nej

  • Top center

    Nej

  • Bagside

    Nej

  • Surround bagtil (side)

    Nej

  • Bagside top

    Nej

  • Subwoofer

    200W(Trådløs)

HØJTTALERENHED_FORSIDE(H/V)

  • SPL

    Ikke fastlagt

  • System

    Lukket

  • Tweeter-enhed

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Ikke fastlagt

  • Impedans

    Ikke fastlagt

HØJTTALERENHED_CENTER

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Tweeter-enhed

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_SURROUND(H/V)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_TOP(H/V)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_TOP CENTER

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE(H/V)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED - SURROUND BAGTIL(SIDE)(H/V)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE TOP(H/V)

  • SPL

    Nej

  • System

    Nej

  • Woofer-enhed

    Nej

  • Impedans

    Nej

HØJTTALERENHED_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bas-refleks

  • Woofer-enhed

    6 tommer

  • Impedans

    3 ohm

ANTAL HØJTTALERENHEDER

  • Antal højttalere

    3EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENEREL

  • Lyd-input (3.5Ø)

    Nej

  • Optisk

    Ja(1)

  • HDMI ind/ud

    Ja(1) / Ja(1)

  • USB

    Ja

  • FM-radio

    Nej

FORBINDELSE_TRÅDLØS

  • Bluetooth version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ja / Ja

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G)

    Nej

  • Wireless Rear-klar

    Nej

SKÆRMINFORMATION

  • Displaytype

    Nej

STEMME-FEEDBACK

  • LED-indikatorfarve

    ja (3-farvet, 3 EA)

  • AI-indikator

    Nej

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"

    Nej / Nej

LYDEFFEKT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Nej

  • Musik

    Ja

  • Biograf

    Ja

  • Tydelig stemme

    Nej

  • Sport

    Nej

  • Spil

    Ja

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

    Nej

  • Dolby Atmos

    Nej

  • DTS:X

    Nej

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Nej

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Nej

LYDKONTROL

  • Bruger-EQ RCU/App)

    Nej / Ja

  • Nattilstand tænd/sluk - RCU/App

    Nej / Ja

  • Dynamisk rækkevidde tænd/sluk - RCU/App

    Nej / Ja

  • Auto lydstyrke - tænd/sluk - RCU/App

    Nej / Ja

  • Surround On/Off - (RCU/App)

    Nej / Nej

  • Auto lydmaskine (standard)

    Nej

  • SFX (standard)

    Ja

  • Rumkalibrering med AI (2 MIC IN) - App

    Nej

  • Soundbar Mode Control (af TV GUI)

    Nej

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

HDMI UNDERSTØTTES

  • Gennemgang

    Ja

  • Gennemgang (4K)

    Nej

  • VRR / ALLM

    Nej

  • HDR10 / HDR 10+

    Nej / Nej

  • ARC Returkanal (ARC)

    Ja

  • Dolby Vision

    Nej

  • Lyd-returkanal (e-ARC)

    Nej

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

ALEXA UNDERSTØTTES

  • Indbygget Alexa (Betjening)

    Nej

  • Fungerer med Alexa (Betjener)

    Nej

SPOTIFY UNDERSTØTTES

  • Spotify Tilslutning

    Nej

APPLE UNDERSTØTTES

  • AirPlay 2

    Nej

GOOGLE UNDERSTØTTES

  • Indbygget Google-assistent (Controller, 2 MIC In)

    Nej

  • Fungerer med Google-assistent (betjener)

    Nej

  • Chromecast

    Nej

  • Google Multi Zone (én kilde → multi-højttaler)

    Nej

  • Google hurtig parring

    Nej

TIDAL UNDERSTØTTES

  • Tidal (via C4A)

    Nej

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • NSU / FOTA

    Nej / Ja

  • Brug din TV fjernbetjening (Vol +/-, slå lyden fra)

    Ja / Ja

  • Lydsynkronisering - Bluetooth (LG TV)/Optical

    Ja / Ja

  • Automatisk slukning - Bluetooth (LG TV)/Optical

    Ja / Ja

  • Automatisk slukning - RCU/App

    Ja / Ja

  • A/V-Synk. (0~300ms) - RCU/App

    Nej / Ja

  • Woofer-niveau (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Ja

  • Kanalniveau (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Øverst / Center (Øverst포함) / Surround

    Nej / Nej / Nej

  • Kanalniveau (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Bagside - Bagside_Front / Surround bagtil / Bagside top

    Nej / Nej / Nej

  • Slå lyden fra

    Ja

  • Auto Lysdæmper

    Ja

  • Dvale-timer - RCU/App

    Nej / Nej

  • USB-vært/opladning

    Ja / Nej

  • Indbygget musik

    Ja (1)

  • Bluetooth Standby

    Ja

  • Auto Detect (Bluetooth)

    Nej

AUDIOFORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Nej

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Nej

  • Dolby Digital

    Nej

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Nej

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • DTS-HD Master Lyd

    Nej

  • DTS-HD Høj Opløsning

    Nej

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Nej

  • AAC / AAC+

    Ja / Nej

FILFORMAT

  • OGG - C4A/USB

    Nej / Ja

  • FLAC - C4A/USB

    Nej / Ja

  • WAV - C4A/USB

    Nej / Ja

  • MP3 - C4A/USB

    Nej / Ja

  • WMA - C4A/USB

    Nej / Ja

  • AAC - C4A/USB

    Nej / Ja

STRØM_SKÆRM

  • SMPS ((SMPS)Sheet)

    Ja

  • Adapter

    Nej

  • Strømforbrug i slukket stand

    0,5W ↓

  • Strømforbrug

    Ikke fastlagt

POWER_HØJTTALER BAGTIL/TRÅDLØS BOKS

  • Type (SMPS)

    Nej

  • Strømforbrug i slukket stand

    Nej

  • Strømforbrug

    Nej

  • Trådløs Frekvens

    Nej

STRØM_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS, (SMPS)" ark )

    Ja

  • Strømforbrug i slukket stand

    0,5W ↓

  • Strømforbrug

    33W

  • Trådløs Frekvens

    5GHz

TILBEHØR_MANUAL

  • Webmanual (fil)

    Ja (Fuld)

  • Indbygget manual (bog) (simpel eller fuld)

    Ja (Kort)

  • Vægmonteringsguide

    Ja

  • Trådløs højttaler nulstillingsguide

    Nej

  • Open source - Ja (Fuld eller simpel) / Nej

    Nej

  • Garantibevis

    Ja

ACCESSORY_FJERNBETJENING

  • Modelnavn

    RAV21 (21)

  • Batteri (størrelse)

    AA x 2

  • Indbygget Batteri

    Ja

ACCESSORY_ANDET

  • Højttaler bagtil kabel

    Nej

  • Optisk kabel

    Ja

  • Vægmonteringsbeslag

    Ja

  • Kabelstyring (binder)

    Nej

  • Ekstra Fod

    Nej

  • FM-antenne

    Nej

  • HDMI kabel

    Nej

  • Wi-Fi Tx-dongle (WTP3)

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

