LG Soundbar SP9YT

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
SALGSREGION/UNDER-REGION
-
Salgsregion
EU
-
Under-region
SW
MODELOPLYSNINGER
-
Oplysninger om mærke
LG Soundbar
-
Modelnavn
SP9YT
-
Modelnavn på baghøjttaler
Nej
-
Subwoofer Modelnavn
SPP8-W
-
System (Hoved type)
MT8531
-
Skærm / Subwoofer farve
Sort / Sort
STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)
-
Skærm (m/fod)
1220 x 57 x 145
-
Passer til tv-størrelse (`20 ny)
55 tommer ↑
-
Ekstra fod (H) mm
Nej
-
Trådløs boks
Nej
-
Højttaler bagtil
Nej
-
Subwoofer
221,0 x 390,0 x 312,8
MATERIALE
-
Skærm - Forside/Top/Bund
Metalgitter/Form/Form
-
Trådløs boks - Forside/Kabinet
Nej / Nej
-
Trådløs højttaler - Forside/Kabinet
Nej / Nej
-
Subwoofer - Forside/Kabinet
Jersey/træ
VÆGT(KG)
-
Skærm
6.3Kg
-
Trådløs boks
Nej
-
Højttaler bagtil (2EA)
Nej
-
Subwoofer
7,8 Kg
-
Bruttovægt
21,07 kg
PAPKASSE
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
1316 x 472 x 284
-
Type
Flexo
-
Farve
Gul
ANTAL PR. CONTAINER
-
20 fod
136
-
40 fod
288
-
40 fod (HC)
360
ANTAL KANALER
-
Antal kanaler
5.1.2ch
UDGANGSEFFEKT(THD 10%)
-
I alt
520W
-
Forside
40W*2
-
Center
40W
-
Surround (side)
40W*2
-
Øverst
50W*2
-
Bagside
Nej
-
Bagside top
Nej
-
Subwoofer
220W(Trådløs)
HØJTTALERENHED_FORSIDE(H/V)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Lukket
-
Tweeter-enhed
20mm Silkekuppel
-
Woofer-enhed
40x100 mm
-
Impedans
4ohm
HØJTTALERENHED_CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Lukket
-
Tweeter-enhed
20mm Silkekuppel
-
Woofer-enhed
40 x 100 mm
-
Impedans
4ohm
HØJTTALERENHED_SURROUND(H/V)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Lukket
-
Woofer-enhed
40x100 mm
-
Impedans
4ohm
HØJTTALERENHED_TOP(H/V)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Lukket
-
Woofer-enhed
2,5 tommer
-
Impedans
4ohm
HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE(H/V)
-
SPL
Nej
-
System
Nej
-
Woofer-enhed
Nej
-
Impedans
Nej
HØJTTALERENHED_BAGSIDE TOP(H/V)
-
SPL
Nej
-
System
Nej
-
Woofer-enhed
Nej
-
Impedans
Nej
HØJTTALERENHED_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bas-refleks
-
Woofer-enhed
7"
-
Impedans
3 ohm
ANTAL HØJTTALERENHEDER
-
Antal højttalere
11EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENEREL
-
Lyd-input (3.5Ø)
Nej
-
Optisk
Ja(1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out
Nej / Nej
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In/Out
Ja(1) / Ja(1)
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
Ja / Nej
-
Dolby Vision
Ja
-
USB
Ja
-
FM-radio
Nej
FORBINDELSE_TRÅDLØS
-
Bluetooth version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Ja / Ja
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G)
Ja
-
Wireless Rear-klar
Ja (1:1)
SKÆRMINFORMATION
-
Displaytype
LCD (5 karakterer)
-
LED-indikatorfarve
Nej
-
AI-indikator
Nej
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"
Ja / Ja
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz"/"24bit/96kHz"
Ja / Nej
LYDEFFEKT
-
AI Sound Pro
Ja
-
Standard
Ja
-
Musik
Ja (med Meridian)
-
Biograf
Ja
-
Tydelig stemme
Ja
-
Sport
Ja
-
Spil
Ja
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
Ja
-
Dolby ATMOS
Ja
-
DTS:X
Ja
-
DTS Virtual:X
Nej
LYDKONTROL
-
Bruger-EQ RCU/App)
Ja / Ja
-
Nattilstand tænd/sluk - RCU/App
Ja / Ja
-
Kontrol af dynamisk område tænd/sluk - RCU / App
Nej / Ja
-
Auto lydstyrke - tænd/sluk - RCU/App
Nej / Ja
-
Surround On/Off - (RCU/App)
Ja / Ja
-
Auto lydmaskine (standard)
Nej
-
SFX (standard)
Nej
-
Rumkalibrering med AI (2 MIC IN) - App
Ja
-
Soundbar Mode Control - Skift lyd-tilstand igennem TV GUI
Ja
-
T-lyddeling - TV "AI Sound Pro"
Ja
FM-RADIO UNDERSTØTTES
-
Type
Nej
-
FM / RDS
Nej
-
Frekvensrækkevidde
Nej
-
Station Forudindstilling
Nej
-
Forindstillet hukommelse / Slet
Nej
-
Informationsdisplay (RDS - PTY, PS, CT, RT)
Nej
ALEXA UNDERSTØTTES
-
Indbygget Alexa (Betjening)
Nej
-
Fungerer med Alexa (Betjener)
Ja
SPOTIFY UNDERSTØTTES
-
Spotify Tilslutning
Ja
APPLE UNDERSTØTTES
-
AirPlay 2
Ja
GOOGLE UNDERSTØTTES
-
Indbygget Google-assistent (Controller, 2 MIC In)
Nej
-
Fungerer med Google-assistent (betjener)
Ja
-
Chromecast
Ja
-
Google Multi Zone (én kilde → multi-højttaler)
Ja
-
Google hurtig parring
Nej
BEKVEMMELIGHED
-
Fjernbetjenings-app - iOS/Android OS
Ja / Ja
-
Smartphone Fil Afspilning (Bluetooth)
Ja
-
EZ (Let) opsætning (BLE)
Ja
-
NSU / FOTA
Ja / Nej
-
Brug din TV fjernbetjening (Vol +/-, slå lyden fra)
Ja / Ja
-
Lydsynkronisering - Bluetooth (LG TV)/Optical
Nej / Ja
-
Automatisk slukning - Bluetooth (LG TV)/Optical
Nej / Ja
-
Automatisk slukning - RCU/App
Ja / Ja
-
A/V-Sync (0~300ms) - RCU/App
Nej / Ja
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Ja
-
HDMI Lyd-returkanal (ARC)
Ja
-
HDMI Lyd-returkanal (e-ARC)
Ja
-
Woofer-niveau (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Ja
-
Kanalniveau (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top/center/Surround/Bagside/Bagside top
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Nej
-
Slå lyden fra
Ja
-
Auto Lysdæmper
Ja
-
Dvale-timer - RCU/App
Nej / Nej
-
USB-vært/opladning
Nej / Nej
-
Indbygget musik
Ja (2)
-
Bluetooth Standby
Nej
-
Auto Detect (Bluetooth)
Nej
AUDIOFORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS:X
Ja
-
DTS-HD Master Lyd
Ja
-
DTS-HD Høj Opløsning
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
Ja
-
AAC / AAC+
Ja
FILFORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A/USB
Ja / Nej
-
OGG - C4A/USB
Ja / Nej
-
WAV - C4A/USB
Ja / Nej
-
MP3 - C4A/USB
Ja / Nej
-
WMA - C4A/USB
Nej / Nej
-
AAC - C4A/USB
Ja / Nej
STRØM_SKÆRM
-
SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Adapter
Nej
-
Strømforbrug i slukket stand
0,5W ↓
-
Strømforbrug
70 W
POWER_HØJTTALER BAGTIL/TRÅDLØS BOKS
-
Type (SMPS)
Nej
-
Strømforbrug i slukket stand
Nej
-
Strømforbrug
Nej
-
Trådløs Frekvens
Nej
STRØM_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Strømforbrug i slukket stand
0,5W ↓
-
Strømforbrug
38W
-
Trådløs Frekvens
5GHz
TILBEHØR_MANUAL
-
Webmanual (fil)
Ja (Fuld)
-
Indbygget manual (bog) (simpel eller fuld)
Ja (Kort)
-
Vægmonteringsguide
Ja
-
Trådløs højttaler nulstillingsguide
Nej
-
Open source - Ja (Fuld eller simpel) / Nej
Ja (Fuld)
-
Garantibevis
Nej
ACCESSORY_FJERNBETJENING
-
Modelnavn
RAV21 (21)
-
Batteri (størrelse)
AA x 2
-
Indbygget Batteri
Ja
ACCESSORY_ANDET
-
Højttaler bagtil kabel
Nej
-
Optisk kabel
Nej
-
Vægmonteringsbeslag
Ja
-
Kabelstyring (binder)
Nej
-
Ekstra Fod
Nej
-
FM-antenne
Nej
-
HDMI kabel
Nej
-
Wi-Fi Tx-dongle (WTP3)
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.