LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere

LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere

PH1
()
  Visning forfra af LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere PH1
  • LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1
  • LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1
  • LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1
  • LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1
  • LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1
  • LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1
Visning forfra af LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere PH1
LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1
LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1
LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1
LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1
LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1
LG XBOOM Go PH1 Bluetooth-højttalere, PH1

Nøglefunktioner

  • Lyd i alle retninger
  • LED-stemningsbelysning
  • Kompatibel med Bluetooth
  • Indbygget mikrofon
  • Genopladeligt batteri
  • 3,5 mm Aux-indgang
Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Produktnavn

    PH1

  • Produkttype

    Bærbar Bluetooth-højttaler

LYD

  • Kanalnummer

    2

  • Basforstærkning

    Nej

  • Passivt højttalerelement

    Ja

MÅL

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    81 x 88 x 82

  • Vægt (Kg)

    0,19 kg

BATTERI

  • Batteri

    700 mAh

  • Batteritype

    Li-Polymer

  • Batteriopladningstid

    3 timer

  • Batterilevetid

    5 timer

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Stereo párosítás másik PH1 eszközzel (Bluetooth)

    Nej

  • Opdateringsadminstrator

    Nej

  • Bluetooth Remote-app: Android

    Nej

  • Multipunkt

    Nej

  • Bluetooth Remote-app: iOS

    Nej

  • LG,Tv-lydsynkronisering

    Nej

  • Højttalertelefon

    Ja

  • Vandtæt

    Nej

TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHED

  • 3,5 mm lydindgang

    Ja

  • Mikro-USB-indgang (ladning)

    Ja

TILBEHØR

  • Brugermanual

    Ja

  • Garanti

    Ja

  • Mikro-USB-kabel

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk