Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal)

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal)

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal)

22M38A
()
  • Visning forfra af 22&#34; Class Full HD LED Monitor (22&#34; Diagonal) 22M38A
  • LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A
  • LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A
  • LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A
  • LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A
  • LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A
  • LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A
Visning forfra af 22&#34; Class Full HD LED Monitor (22&#34; Diagonal) 22M38A
LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A
LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A
LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A
LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A
LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A
LG 22" Class Full HD LED Monitor (22" Diagonal), 22M38A

Nøglefunktioner

  • Reader Mode / Flicker Safe
  • On Screen Control
  • Farvesvaghedstilstand
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

FUNKTION

  • Størrelse (Inch / cm)

    21,5" / 54,6cm

  • Paneltype

    TN

  • Farveområde (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Farvedybde(antal farver)

    16,7M farver

  • Pixel pitch(mm)

    0.248X0.248

  • Billedformat

    16:09

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Lysstyrke(Typ.)

    200cd/m2

  • Kontrastforhold (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):

    5ms

  • Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)

    90/65

  • Overfladebehandling

    Antirefleks,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Ja

  • [ Jack-placering ]

    Bagside

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter (32W)

  • Ind

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal tændt(typ.)

    23W

  • Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    0,3W

  • DC fra(Maks)

    0,3W

FREKVENS

  • D-sub(H-frekvens)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub(V-frekvens)

    56~75Hz

OPLØSNING

  • PC(USB-C)

    1920X1080

KONTROLTAST

  • Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)

    6

  • Taste-type

    Tact type

  • LED-farve(Tændt-tilstand)

    Hvid

  • LED-farve(strømbesparende tilstand)

    Hvid blinkende

  • [ Tast-placering ]

    Bund

OSD

  • Land

    Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Koreansk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi

  • Antal sprog

    17

SPECIEL FUNKTIONER

  • Billedtilstand

    Ja

  • Reader Mode

    Ja

  • Original Forhold

    Ja

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto-justering)

    Ja

  • Taste-lås

    Ja

  • Plug & Play

    Ja

  • Farvesvaghed

    Ja

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • 4 skærm split

    Ja

  • On Screen Control

    Ja

FARVE

  • Forside

    Sort hårtynd

  • B/afdækning

    Sort struktur

  • Fod

    Sort højglans

  • Base

    Sort hårtynd

FOD

  • Base aftagelig

    JA

  • Tilt(vinkel)

    Ja / -5º ~ 20º

DIMENSIONER - BXDXH(MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    508.5*186,7*386,5

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    508.5*56,8*315,7

  • Boks

    577x381x116

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    75 x75

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    2.4

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    2.1

  • Boks

    3.5

FYLD

  • Palle(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    900 / 1980 / 2200

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Forsiden nedad

  • Boks printtype

    Flexo

  • Håndtag

    Håndhul

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • Windows

    Ja(win 10)

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Indstilling

  • D-Sub

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk