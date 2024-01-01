22” fuld HD 2ms LED-skærm (21,5" diagonal)

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
22M47VQ
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • Reader Mode
  • Flimmer-sikker
  • Farve wizard
  • Smart Energibesparelse
Mere
Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (Inch)

    21.5

  • Paneltype

    TN

  • Billedformat

    16:09

  • Opløsning

    1920 x 1080

  • Lysstyrke (cd/m2)

    250

  • Kontrastforhold

    5000000:1

  • Reaktionstid (ms)

    2

  • Visningssvinkel (°)

    170/160 (CR≥10)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,248 x 0,248

  • Farveområde

    72% (CIE1976)

  • Overfladebehandling

    Antirefleks, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Ja

  • DVI-D

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Lyd output

    Hovedtelefon ud

FUNKTIONER

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    Ja

  • Intelligent Auto

    Ja

  • Plug & Play

    Ja

  • Reaktionstids-kontrol

    Ja

  • Taste-lås

    Ja

SPECIEL FUNKTIONER

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Six Akse-kontrol

    Ja

  • Farve wizard

    Ja

  • Automatisk standby

    Ja

FOD

  • Base aftagelig

    JA

  • Tilt(vinkel)

    Ja -5º ~ 20º grader

STANDARD (CERTIFICERING) & VESA BESLAG

  • TCO6.0

    Ja

  • UL(cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

STRØM

  • Type / Input

    Adapter / 100~240V

  • Strømforbrug Normal tændt(Typ.)

    20W

  • Strømforbrug Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    0,3W Under

  • DC fra (Maks)

    0,3W Under

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)

    B

DIMENSIONER - BXDXH(MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    510 x 197 x 409

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    510 x 68 x 314

  • Pakkens mål

    578 x 383 x 119

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt med fod (kg)

    2.6

  • Sæt uden fod (kg)

    2.4

  • Vægt (kg)

    3.9

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Ja

  • D-Sub

    Indstilling

  • DVI-D

    Indstilling

  • HDMI

    Indstilling

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk