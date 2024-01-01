We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22” fuld HD 2ms LED-skærm (21,5" diagonal)
Alle specifikationer
GENERELT
-
Størrelse (Inch)
21.5
-
Paneltype
TN
-
Billedformat
16:09
-
Opløsning
1920 x 1080
-
Lysstyrke (cd/m2)
250
-
Kontrastforhold
5000000:1
-
Reaktionstid (ms)
2
-
Visningssvinkel (°)
170/160 (CR≥10)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,248 x 0,248
-
Farveområde
72% (CIE1976)
-
Overfladebehandling
Antirefleks, 3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Ja
-
DVI-D
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Lyd output
Hovedtelefon ud
FUNKTIONER
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja
-
Intelligent Auto
Ja
-
Plug & Play
Ja
-
Reaktionstids-kontrol
Ja
-
Taste-lås
Ja
SPECIEL FUNKTIONER
-
Flimmer-sikker
Ja
-
Six Akse-kontrol
Ja
-
Farve wizard
Ja
-
Automatisk standby
Ja
FOD
-
Base aftagelig
JA
-
Tilt(vinkel)
Ja -5º ~ 20º grader
STANDARD (CERTIFICERING) & VESA BESLAG
-
TCO6.0
Ja
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
STRØM
-
Type / Input
Adapter / 100~240V
-
Strømforbrug Normal tændt(Typ.)
20W
-
Strømforbrug Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)
0,3W Under
-
DC fra (Maks)
0,3W Under
-
Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)
B
DIMENSIONER - BXDXH(MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
510 x 197 x 409
-
Sæt (uden fod)
510 x 68 x 314
-
Pakkens mål
578 x 383 x 119
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt med fod (kg)
2.6
-
Sæt uden fod (kg)
2.4
-
Vægt (kg)
3.9
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Ja
-
D-Sub
Indstilling
-
DVI-D
Indstilling
-
HDMI
Indstilling
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
