24" Fuld HD 3-sidet kantløs IPS-skærm

Alle specifikationer
GENERELT
-
Størrelse (Inch / cm)
23,8"/60,4cm
-
Paneltype
IPS 3-sidet kantløs
-
Farveområde (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
16,7M farver
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,2745 x 0,2745
-
Billedformat
16:09
-
Opløsning
1920 x 1080
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
250cd/m2 (Typ.) 200cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Kontrastforhold (original)
1000:1 (typ.)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms (hurtigere)
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Ja (1 hver)
-
HDMI
Ja (2 hver)
-
Jack-placering (Signalinput)
Bagside (vandret)
-
Hovedtelefon ud
Ja
-
Jack-placering (Lyd output)
Bagside (vandret)
STRØM
-
Type
Adapter
-
Ind
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Udgang
19V/1,3A
-
Normal tændt (typ.)
17,5W
-
Dvaletilstand (Maks)
Under 0.3W
-
DC fra (Maks)
Under 0.3W
FREKVENS
-
D-sub (H-frekvens)
30~83 kHz
-
D-sub (V-frekvens)
56~75 Hz
-
D-sub (Maks. opløsning / Hz)
1920 x 1080/60Hz
-
HDMI (H-frekvens)
30~83 kHz
-
HDMI (V-frekvens)
56~75 Hz
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning / Hz)
1920 x 1080/75Hz
OPLØSNING
-
PC (D-sub)
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
-
Video (HDMI)
1080p
KONTROLTAST
-
Tastnummer (Strømtast inkluderet)
1
-
Taste-type
Joystick
-
[ Tast-placering ]
Bund
OSD
-
Sprog (Land)
Engelsk, Tysk, Fransk, Spansk, Italiensk, Svensk, Finsk, Portugisisk, Polsk, Russisk, Græsk, Kinesisk, Japansk, Koreansk, Ukrainsk, Portugisisk (Brasilien), Hindi, Traditionel kinesisk
-
Antal sprog
18
SPECIEL FUNKTION
-
Billedtilstand
Custom, Læser, Farvesvaghed, Foto, Biograf, Game
-
Ratio
Bred, Original
-
Super opløsning +
Ja
-
Sort niveau
Ja
-
DFC
Ja
-
(Farve) Gammakontrol
Ja
-
Temperaturfarve
Ja
-
R/G/B Farvekontrol
Ja
-
Adaptiv Synk
Ja (FreesyncTM)
-
Black Stabilizer
Ja
-
DAS Mode
Ja
-
Crosshair
Ja
-
Reaktionstids-kontrol
Ja
-
Farvekalibreret
Ja
-
Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Smart Energibesparelse
Ja
-
Automatisk standby
Ja
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP(kun digital port)
Ja (1.4)
-
Auto justering(kun D-sub)
Ja
-
OSD Lås
Ja
-
Plug & Play
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Ja (2.0)
FARVE
-
Forside
Matsort
-
B/afdækning
Matsort
-
Fod
Matsort
-
Base
Matsort
FOD
-
Base aftagelig
JA
-
Tilt (vinkel)
-2 ~ 15 grader
-
Vægmontering (mm)
75 x 75
MÅL(B*D*H, MM)
-
Sæt (med fod)
539.1 x 182 x 415.3
-
Sæt (uden fod)
539.1 x 66.5 x 321.5
-
Boks
611 x 139 x 391
-
Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)
75 x 75
VÆGT(KG)
-
Sæt (med fod)
3.1
-
Sæt (uden fod)
2.75
-
Boks
4.3
FYLD
-
Palle (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
675/1,500/1,700
INDPAKNING
-
Emballagemateriale
EPS
-
Stakningstype
Forsiden nedad
-
Stand pakketype
Ingen
-
Boks printtype
Flexo
-
Håndtag
Håndhul
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
Erp
Ja
-
EPEAT
Ja
-
Windows
Win10
-
VCCI (Japan)
Ja
-
Andre(KC,CCC)
Ja (Korea, Kina)
TILBEHØR
-
Strømledning
Indstilling
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Fod krop, fod base
Ja
-
Andet
CD, Manual, ESG
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
