24" IPS Fuld HD-skærm med 3-sidet virtuelt grænseløst design

Alle specifikationer
INFO
-
Produktnavn
Pc-skærm
-
År
Y21
SKÆRM
-
Størrelse (tommer)
23,8 tommer
-
Størrelse (cm)
60,4 cm
-
Opløsning
1920 x 1080
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformat
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0,2745 x 0,2746 mm
-
Lysstyrke (Min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
250 cd/m²
-
Farveområde (Min.)
N/A
-
Farveområde (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
16.7M
-
Kontrastforhold (Min.)
600:1
-
Kontrastforhold (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Reaktionstid
5ms (GtG @ hurtigere)
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Buet
NEJ
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
NEJ
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEJ
-
HDR-effekt
NEJ
-
Nano IPS™ -teknologi
NEJ
-
Bredere farveskala
NEJ
-
Farvekalibreret
NEJ
-
HW-kalibrering
NEJ
-
Auto-lysstyrke
NEJ
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Læsetilstand
JA
-
Farvesvaghed
JA
-
Super opløsning+
JA
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NEJ
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEJ
-
AMD FreeSync™
JA
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
NEJ
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
JA
-
FPS Skranke
NEJ
-
OverClocking
NEJ
-
Brugerdefineret nøgle
NEJ
-
Auto Input-kontakt
NEJ
-
Sphere Lighting
NEJ
-
PBP
NEJ
-
PIP
NEJ
-
Smart Energibesparelse
JA
-
Kamera
NEJ
-
Mikrofon
NEJ
SW APPLIKATION
-
True Color Pro
NEJ
-
Dual kontroller
NEJ
-
OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NEJ
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
D-Sub
JA (1 stk.)
-
D-sub (maks. opløsning ved Hz)
1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
-
DVI
NEJ
-
DVI (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
JA (1 stk.)
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
1920 x 1080 ved 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
NEJ
-
DP Version
N/A
-
DP (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEJ
-
mDP-version
N/A
-
mDP (maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Strømforsyning)
N/A
-
USB-C
NEJ
-
USB-C (maks. opløsning ved Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
NEJ
-
USB-C (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
USB-C (Strømforsyning)
N/A
-
Sløjfeanlæg
NEJ
-
USB opstrømsport
NEJ
-
USB nedstrømsport
NEJ
-
Lyd Ind
NEJ
-
Mikrofonindgang
NEJ
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
NEJ
-
Linje ud
NEJ
LYD
-
Højttaler
NEJ
-
Højttaler_Output (enhed)
N/A
-
Højttaler_kanal
N/A
-
Bluetooth-forbindelse
NEJ
-
Maxx Lyd
NEJ
-
Rich Bass
NEJ
STRØM
-
Type
Ekstern strøm (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240 V (50/60 Hz)
-
Strømforbrug (Typ.)
19,0 W
-
Strømforbrug (Maks.)
22,0 W
-
Strømforbrug (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
Mindre end 0,3 W
-
Strømforbrug (DC fra)
Mindre end 0,3 W
MEKANISK
-
Vis positionsjusteringer
Vipning
-
Vægmonterbar
75 x 75 mm
DIMENSIONER/VÆGT
-
Mål med stativ (B x D x H)
539,9 x 414,4 x 190
-
Mål uden stativ (B x D x H)
539,9 x 321,4 x 56,2
-
Mål i forsendelse (B x D x H)
615 x 148 x 410
-
Vægt med stativ
2,6 kg
-
Vægt uden fod
2,3 kg
-
Vægt i forsendelse
3,9 kg
TILBEHØR
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
NEJ
-
mDP til DP
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB Type C
NEJ
-
USB type C til A han/hun
NEJ
-
USB A til B
NEJ
-
USB 3.0 opstrømskabel
NEJ
-
PC-Audio
NEJ
-
Fjernbetjening
NEJ
-
Andet (Tilbehør)
Brugerskrue (2EA)
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
