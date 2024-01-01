LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
PANEL
-
Type
IPS + glas
-
Størrelse
27” (16:9)
-
Standardopløsning
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel-pitch
0,1554mm x 0,1554mm
-
Displayfarver
10 bit / sRGB på 100 % + dyb rød (sRGB på 115 %)
-
Visningsvinkler
178/178
-
Lysstyrke
800 cd/m2
-
Kontrastforhold (typisk)
1000:01:00
-
Reaktionstid (typisk)
14 ms (typ.)
VIDEOSIGNALER
-
Indgangsterminaler
HDMI (2.0) x 1, DP (1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1
-
Udgangsterminaler
DP (1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1
-
Digital scanningsfrekvens (H/V)
HDMI, DP: 30~135 kHz / 56~61 Hz
DVI-D: 30~83 kHz / 56~61 Hz
-
Synkroniseringsformater
Dynamisk synkroniseringstilstand (Thru-mode)
USB
-
Funktion
1 opstrøm, 1 nedstrøm (til kalibrering)
-
Standard
USB 3.0
STRØM
-
Strømkrav
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Maksimalt strømforbrug
120W
-
Strømstyring
0,3W
SENSOR
-
Sensor
lysstyrkestabilisering
MILJØKRAV
-
Miljøkrav
IP35 / IP32 (front / bagside)
CERTIFICERINGER OG STANDARDER
-
Certificeringer og standarder
IEC (IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC (FCC del 15 klasse A), CB, UL (UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD (klasse 1)
MEDFØLGENDE TILBEHØR
-
Medfølgende tilbehør
Strømledning, HDMI-kabel, DP-kabel, adapter, manual som CD/bog
FYSISKE SPECIFIKATIONER
-
Vægt (uden fod)
7,7 kg
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.