Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor

27HJ710S-W
()
  • Visning forfra af LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor 27HJ710S-W
  • LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
  • LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
  • LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
  • LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
  • LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
  • LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
  • LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
  • LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
  • LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
Visning forfra af LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor 27HJ710S-W
LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W
LG 8 MP kirurgisk monitor, 27HJ710S-W

Nøglefunktioner

  • 27" 8 MP (3840 x 2160)
  • Premium UHD- / IPS-skærm / sRGB på over 99 % + dyb RØD
  • DICOM del 14 og lysstyrkestabilisering
  • Dynamisk synkroniseringstilstand
  • Støv- og vandtæt
  • Optisk bundet antirefleksglas
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

PANEL

  • Type

    IPS + glas

  • Størrelse

    27” (16:9)

  • Standardopløsning

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel-pitch

    0,1554mm x 0,1554mm

  • Displayfarver

    10 bit / sRGB på 100 % + dyb rød (sRGB på 115 %)

  • Visningsvinkler

    178/178

  • Lysstyrke

    800 cd/m2

  • Kontrastforhold (typisk)

    1000:01:00

  • Reaktionstid (typisk)

    14 ms (typ.)

VIDEOSIGNALER

  • Indgangsterminaler

    HDMI (2.0) x 1, DP (1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

  • Udgangsterminaler

    DP (1.2) x 1, DVI-D x 1, 3G-SDI x 1

  • Digital scanningsfrekvens (H/V)

    HDMI, DP: 30~135 kHz / 56~61 Hz
    DVI-D: 30~83 kHz / 56~61 Hz

  • Synkroniseringsformater

    Dynamisk synkroniseringstilstand (Thru-mode)

USB

  • Funktion

    1 opstrøm, 1 nedstrøm (til kalibrering)

  • Standard

    USB 3.0

STRØM

  • Strømkrav

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Maksimalt strømforbrug

    120W

  • Strømstyring

    0,3W

SENSOR

  • Sensor

    lysstyrkestabilisering

MILJØKRAV

  • Miljøkrav

    IP35 / IP32 (front / bagside)

CERTIFICERINGER OG STANDARDER

  • Certificeringer og standarder

    IEC (IEC60601-1 / IEC60601-1-2), FCC (FCC del 15 klasse A), CB, UL (UL60601-1), C-UL-US, KC, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CISPR, EN, ANSI, AAMI, CE MDD (klasse 1)

MEDFØLGENDE TILBEHØR

  • Medfølgende tilbehør

    Strømledning, HDMI-kabel, DP-kabel, adapter, manual som CD/bog

FYSISKE SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Vægt (uden fod)

    7,7 kg

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk