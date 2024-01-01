27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor med VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nøglespecifikationer
-
Størrelse [tommer]
27
-
Opløsning
3840 x 2160
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformatforhold
16:9
-
Farverum (typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
60
-
Responstid
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt/Højde/Vrid
Alle specifikationer
DISPLAY
-
Størrelse [tommer]
27
-
Billedformatforhold
16:9
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Responstid
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Opløsning
3840 x 2160
-
Pixelafstand [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1.07B
-
Betragtningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Lysstyrke (typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Kontrastforhold (typ.)
1200:1
-
Farverum (typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Opdateringshastighed (maks.) [Hz]
60
-
Lysstyrke (min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Kontrastforhold (min.)
1000:1
-
Størrelse [cm]
68.4
FORBINDELSE
-
HDMI
Ja (2 stk.)
-
DisplayPort
Ja (1 stk.)
-
DP version
1.4
-
USB-C
Ja (1 stk.)
-
Hovedtelefonudgang
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-nedstrømsport
Ja (2 stk./ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Datatransmission)
Ja
-
USB-C (Maks. opløsning ved Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Strømforsyning)
90W
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
Ja
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Farvesvaghed
Ja
-
Smart energibesparelse
Ja
-
Fabriksfarvekalibreret
Ja
-
Flimmerfri
Ja
-
Hw-kalibrering
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamisk handling synkronisering
Ja
-
Sort stabilisator
Ja
-
Læsertilstand
Ja
-
Super Resolution+
Ja
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR-effekt
Ja
MEKANISK
-
Display position justeringer
Tilt/Højde/Vrid
-
Vægbeslag [mm]
100 x 100
LYD
-
Maxx Audio
Ja
-
Højttaler
5W x 2
DIMENSIONER/VÆGTE
-
Dimension i emballage (B x H x D) [mm]
694 x 496 x 212
-
Dimension med stand (B x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3(↑) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3(↓)
-
Dimension uden stand (B x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Vægt i emballage [kg]
8.9
-
Vægt med stand [kg]
5.9
-
Vægt uden stand [kg]
4.1
INFO
-
Produktnavn
UHD
-
År
2021
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
Mindre end 0,5W (HDMI/DP indgangstilstand)
-
Strømforbrug (DC off)
Mindre end 0,3W
-
AC-indgang
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand)
44W
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (ErP)
185W
-
Strømforbrug (On-tilstand) (KR)
25.4W
TILBEHØR
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
HDMI
Ja
-
USB-C
Ja
SW-APPLIKATION
-
Dobbelt controller
Ja
-
LG Kalibreringsstudio (True Color Pro)
Ja
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Ja
STANDARD
-
RoHS
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
