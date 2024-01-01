37’5” 21:9 UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1 ms (GtG) Curved gaming-skærm

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
SKÆRM
-
Størrelse (tommer)
37,5 tommer
-
Størrelse (cm)
95,2 cm
-
Opløsning
3840 x 1600
-
Paneltype
IPS
-
Billedformat
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0,2291 x 0,2291 mm
-
Lysstyrke (Min.)
360 cd/m²
-
Lysstyrke (Typ.)
450 cd/m²
-
Farveområde (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Farveområde (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Farvedybde (antal farver)
1,07B
-
Kontrastforhold (Min.)
700:1
-
Kontrastforhold (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Reaktionstid
1ms (GtG @ hurtigere)
-
Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Overfladebehandling
Antirefleks
-
Buet
JA
FUNKTIONER
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR-effekt
JA
-
Nano IPS™ -teknologi
JA
-
Bredere farveskala
JA
-
Farvekalibreret
JA
-
HW-kalibrering
NEJ
-
Auto-lysstyrke
NEJ
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Læsetilstand
JA
-
Farvesvaghed
NEJ
-
Super opløsning+
NEJ
-
1 ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEJ
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEJ
-
AMD FreeSync™
JA (Premium Pro)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
JA
-
Sphere Lighting
JA
-
PBP
NEJ
-
PIP
NEJ
-
Smart Energibesparelse
JA
-
Kamera
NEJ
-
Mikrofon
NEJ
-
Andet (Funktion)
Variabel baggrundsbelysning
Auto Input Kontakt,
Kompatibel med G-Sync
Maxx Audio H/P
Belysningsapplikation
Belysningsmulighed, belysningstilstand
SW APPLIKATION
-
True Color Pro
NEJ
-
Dual kontroller
NEJ
-
OnScreen Control (LG Skærm manager)
JA
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
JA
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI
NEJ
-
HDMI
JA (2 stk.)
-
HDMI (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
3840 x 1600 10 bit ved 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
JA (1 stk.)
-
DP Version
1,4
-
DP (Maks. opløsning @ Hz)
3840 x 1600 10 bit (RGB444) ved 120 Hz
3840 x 1600 10 bit (YUV422) ved 144 Hz
3840 x 1600 8bit (RGB444) ved 144 Hz
3840 x 1600 8 bit (RGB444) ved 160 Hz (O/C),
3840 x 1600 10 bit (YUV422) ved 160 Hz (O/C)
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C-kompatibilitet)
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
USB-C
NEJ
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
NEJ
-
USB-C (Dataoverførsel)
NEJ
-
Sløjfeanlæg
NEJ
-
USB opstrømsport
JA (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB nedstrømsport
JA (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Lyd Ind
NEJ
-
Mikrofon ind
NEJ
-
Hovedtelefon udgang
JA
-
Linje ud
NEJ
LYD
-
Højttaler
NEJ
-
Bluetooth-forbindelse
NEJ
-
Maxx Lyd
NEJ
-
Rich Bass
NEJ
STRØM
-
Type
Ekstern strøm (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Strømforbrug (Typ.)
70W
-
Strømforbrug (Maks.)
140W
-
Strømforbrug (Dvaletilstand)
Mindre end 0,5W
-
Strømforbrug (DC fra)
Mindre end 0,3W
MEKANISK
-
Vis positionsjusteringer
Hældning/Højde
-
Vægmonterbar
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONER/VÆGT
-
Mål med stativ (B x D x H)
896,4 x 588,4 x 312, 2 mm (op)
896,4 x 478,4 x 312,2 mm (ned)
-
Mål uden stativ (B x D x H)
896,4 x 394,4 x 111,3 mm
-
Mål i forsendelse (B x D x H)
1058 x 551 x 255 mm
-
Vægt med stativ
9,2 kg
-
Vægt uden fod
7,0 kg
-
Vægt i forsendelse
13,4 kg
TILBEHØR
-
D-Sub
NEJ
-
DVI-D
NEJ
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
-
mDP til DP
NEJ
-
Thunderbolt
NEJ
-
USB Type C
NEJ
-
USB type C til A Gender
NEJ
-
USB A til B
NEJ
-
USB3.0 Opstrømskabel
JA
-
PC-Audio
NEJ
-
Fjernbetjening
NEJ
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
