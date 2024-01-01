Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Skærme

29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Skærme

29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Skærme

29UC88-B
  Visning forfra af 29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Skærme 29UC88-B
Visning forfra af 29&#34; 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved LED Skærme 29UC88-B
Nøglefunktioner

  • 21:9 UltraWide™ Rules
  • 21:9 UltraWide™ på IPS Display
  • Skønheden i ArcLine
  • Den store konvergens af FreeSync & 21:9 UltraWide™
  • Spilletilstand
  • Fuldt gearet UP med vindende funktioner
Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (Inch)

    29" Buet

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Farveområde (CIE1931)

    sRGB over 99 %

  • Farvedybde(antal farver)

    8bits, 16,7M

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0,2628mm x 0,2628mm

  • Opløsning

    2560 x 1080

  • Lysstyrke(Typ.)

    300 (Typ), 240 (min) cd/m2

  • Kontrastforhold(original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Reaktionstid_Typ.(tændt/slukket):

    14ms

  • (GTG)

    5 ms (høj)

  • Visningssvinkel(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Ja (ver1.4, 2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (ver1.2)

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

HØJTTALER

  • Audio output (watt)

    Højttaler 7W*2

  • Audio-tuning

    Maxx Audio

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Ind

    100~240V

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    40W

  • Strømbesparelse/dvaletilstand (maks)

    0,5W

  • DC fra (Maks)

    0,3W

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)

    B

FREKVENS

  • HDMI (H-frekvens)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • HDMI (V-frekvens)

    56~75Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-frekvens)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • DisplayPort (V-frekvens)

    56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

SPECIEL FUNKTIONER

  • Billedtilstand

    Custom, Læser, Foto, Biograf, Farvesvaghed, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

  • PIP

    (PIP-tilstand i Skærm Split)

  • PBP

    Ja

  • DDC/CI

    Ja

  • HDCP

    Ja

  • Taste-lås

    Ja

  • Reaktionstids-kontrol

    Ja

  • Spilletilstand

    Ja

  • Freesync

    Ja (DP 40~75Hz)

  • DAS Mode

    Ja

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • Automatisk standby

    Ja

  • Reader Mode

    Ja (Billedtilstand)

  • Six Akse-kontrol

    Ja

  • Farvekalibreret

    Ja

  • Dual kontroller

    Ja

  • Skærm split2.0 (i OSC)

    Ja

  • My Display Preset (i OSC)

    Ja

  • On Screen Kontrol (OSC)

    Ja

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    Ja

FOD

  • Tilt (vinkel)

    -5~20 grad

  • Højde (område)

    120mm

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    700,9 x 252,4 x 396,22 (Ned) 700,9 x 252,4 x 516,22 (Op)

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    700,9 x 99,0 x 316,5

  • Boks

    867 x 167 x 483

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    7

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    4.95

  • Boks

    10.05

VÆGMONTERING

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    75 x 75 (VESA-kompatibel)

INDPAKNING

  • Pakkemateriale

    EPS

  • Stakningstype

    Lodret

  • Stand pakketype

    Base Aftag

  • Boks printtype

    Offset

  • Håndtag

    Håndhul

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Ja

  • TUV-Type

    Ja

  • FCC-B, CE

    Ja

  • CCC (for Kina)

    Ja

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Ja

  • ENERGY STAR®

    ENERGY STAR® mærket

  • Erp

    Ja

  • Windows

    Ja

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

TILBEHØR

  • Strømledning

    Ja

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Kabelholder

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

