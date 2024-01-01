34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Skærm

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
34GL750-B
Nøglefunktioner

  • Radeon FreeSync™
  • HDR10
  • IPS med sRGB 99%
  • 144 Hz opdateringshastighed
  • 1ms MBR
Alle specifikationer

GENERELT

  • Størrelse (tommer / cm)

    34" / 86,704 cm Kurvet

  • Paneltype

    IPS

  • Farveområde (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99% (Type.), sRGB 90% (Min.)

  • Farvedybde (antal farver)

    16,7M farver

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0,312 x 0,312

  • Billedformat

    21:9

  • Opløsning

    2560 x 1080

  • Lysstyrke (Typ.)

    300(Type), 240(min) cd/m2

  • Kontrastforhold (original)

    1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

  • (GTG)

    5ms (Hurtigere), 1ms MBR

  • Visningsvinkel (CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Ja (2 hver)

  • DisplayPort

    Ja (vers. 1.4, 1 hver)

  • Hovedtelefon ud

    Ja

LYD

  • Højttaler

    Nej

STRØM

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Ind

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal tændt (typ.)

    52W

  • Normal tændt (Maks)

    58W

  • Strømbesparelse/Dvaletilstand(Maks)

    Under 0,3 W

  • DC fra (Maks)

    Under 0,3W

FREKVENS

  • HDMI (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    2560 x 1080 ved 144Hz

  • DisplayPort (Maks. opløsning / Hz)

    2560 x 1080 ved 144Hz

SPECIEL FUNKTION

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • HDR-effekt

    Ja

  • Farvekalibreret

    Ja

  • Flimmer-sikker

    Ja

  • Læsetilstand

    Ja

  • 1 ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Ja

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Ja

  • Freesync

    Ja (Lav billedkompensation)

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Crosshair

    Ja

  • Smart Energibesparelse

    Ja

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Ja

FOD

  • Vis positionsjusteringer

    Hældning/Højde

  • Vægmontering (mm)

    100 x 100

MÅL(B*D*H, MM)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    819,9 x 279,7 x 565,3 (Op)
    819,9 x 279,7 x 445,3 (ned)

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    819,9 x 87 x 364,5

  • Boks

    987 x 211 x 525

  • Vægbeslag størrelse (mm)

    100 x 100

VÆGT(KG)

  • Sæt (med fod)

    8.3

  • Sæt (uden fod)

    6.1

  • Boks

    11.5

TILBEHØR

  • DisplayPort

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

